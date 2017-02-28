Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, India, is the world’s largest Hindu temple. It’s constructed according to ancient Hindu architectural principles from pink sandstone and marble with no steel or concrete. Approaching the temple it rises to the sky like something out of the Game of Thrones.
Although hardly unknown, tourist guides typically don’t give it pride of place because it isn’t old, having opened in 2005 after just five years (!) of construction. My view, however, is that in 500 years people will flock to this site and marvel at how it was made without use of any robots. So why wait when you can see it now while it is still fresh. The Taj Mahal was new once, but that shouldn’t have deterred people from seeing it at the time.
[To make time, skip the Red Fort in Delhi as Agra Fort next to the Taj is similar to the Red Fort but better.]
The temple features beautiful carvings from thousands of artists but unfortunately, photography is not allowed. (The pictures I found were online). The elephants shown below are modelled on similar designs but at much smaller scale at ancient Hindu temples.
The site is easy to get to and there is no entrance fee. A small fee covers an Imax movie and a boat ride featuring Hindu history.
Akshardam was built by the Hindu organization BAPS:
Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a socio-spiritual Hindu organization with its roots in the Vedas. It was revealed by Bhagwan Swaminarayan (1781-1830) in the late 18th century and established in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj (1865-1951). Founded on the pillars of practical spirituality, the BAPS reaches out far and wide to address the spiritual, moral and social challenges and issues we face in our world. Its strength lies in the purity of its nature and purpose. BAPS strives to care for the world by caring for societies, families and individuals. Its universal work through a worldwide network of over 3,850 centers has received many national and international awards and affiliation with the United Nations. Today, a million or more Swaminarayan followers begin their day with puja and meditation, lead upright, honest lives and donate regular hours in serving others. No Alcohol, No Addictions, No Adultery, No Meat, No Impurity of body and mind are their five lifetime vows. Such pure morality and spirituality forms the foundation of the humanitarian services performed by BAPS.
BAPS has built temples like this throughout the world. In fact, you don’t have to come to India to see one! I said Akshardham Temple is the world’s largest (working) Hindu temple but it is about to be eclipsed by another temple built by BAPS in Robbinsville, New Jersey! Yes, New Jersey.
Go see it!
Akshardham / Swaminarayan represents a neo-Hindu merchant caste led movement based largely out of north west India. These are not particularly orthodox temples in the traditional brahminical mould.
The truly traditional, old-school temples are to be found in the Southern part of India, particularly the state of Tamil Nadu. Visit the temples in Srirangam or Madurai to get a feel of those.
There are a number of things about the the Swaminarayan sect which may be of interest to readers of this blog.
Swami Sahajanand (known in the sect as Swaminarayan for theological reasons) was a Brahman from the vicinity of Ayodhya in North India who settled and preached in Gujarat. Although he was orthodox and mainly moved in upper caste circles he did not reject the Patels who soon became some of his most enthusiastic followers. Contrary to Shrikanth they are not a merchant caste. The word Patel comes from Patidar, a Mughal-Mahratta administrative term meaning a farmer who owns the deed to his own land (as opposed to a sherecropper.) At the turn of the 19th century they were quite low on the social ladder. They were non-vegetarian, and practiced customs like female infanticide. Under Swami Sahajanands influence they became more aligned with mainstream Hinduism. Today they are one of the economically and socially dominant castes of Gujarat. This shows how social mobility works under the caste system. Some would have you believe it is non-existent and eternally fixed but it does happen albeit slowly and at the group rather than individual level.
A pivotal event was the time Swami Sahajanand met with the Anglican Bishop of Calcutta, Reginald Heber who was moving into the area on a missionary tour with an armed force. (Whether it was the Bishop or the cannon that were going to be doing the evangelizing is a matter of opinion.) They were impressed (or not disappointed) enough with each other that Heber continued on. As a result Christian activities didn’t make any headway in the region for another generation. Gujarat after the decline of the Mughals and Mahrattas was in a state of near anarchy being ruled by over 200 Rajas, Thakurs, and Nawabs, known sarcastically in Gujarati as Rajvis (“princelings”) Swami Sahajanand urged his followers not to resist the Pax Britannica and Gujarat remained formally outside British India.
One upper caste custom the Patels did not adopt was the taboo against crossing the ocean. They took advantage of the colonial empire and established themselves as far as Kenya, Uganda, and Fiji as the traders and small shopkeepers they are ubiquitously known as today. (Capitalism has never been considered a dirty word in Gujarat.) They put a lot of their wealth back into the Swaminarayan faith which began its rise to prominence to that time. After revolutions in post-colonial Africa led to their expulsion, many Patels moved to the UK, US, and Canada. (Some had also come straight from India.)
While the original Swaminarayan lineage established by the founder still exists (and again contra Shrikanth there is nothing “neo-” about it.) it has split several times due to one charismatic leader or other. BAPS is one of these offshoots and has been turning into more of “neo-Hindu” Guru cult of personality. It remains to be seen whether it will survive as those types of arrangement rarely remain stable after the source of charisma dies or is eclipsed. The building of these virtually identical Akshardhams (the original is in Gandhinagar the capital of Gujarat) are an attempt to give it a more institutional basis which is a new development in Hinduism.
Thanks, I was looking for something like this.
Sounds like a bit of legend and myth mixed with fact. The Greeks also do this sometimes; same with the Chinese and their history. How much is really accurate is hard to say, but it’s fun to read.
“not particularly orthodox temples in the traditional brahminical mould.” “truly traditional, old-school temples” This is the kind of fetishization of the old and the “traditional” that Alex was arguing against. The Taj Mahal was worth seeing even in 1660, not just after 350 years now. I agree with Alex that people will marvel at Akshardham in another 500 years. Please leave your brahmin love at the door btw. India has enough “brahminical” temples already.
Are you trying to start a race riot online my Greek named fiend? I recall hearing from an Indian friend of mine: you can insult various Hindu gods more or less with impunity, but, if you insult the elephant god, Vinayaka / Ganesha, you’ll get punched in the nose by the common man!
By the way, the consensus is that this is the largest hindu temple, not akshardham.
https://srirangam.org/
This temple has a shrine that is atleast 1500 years old, and it has been renovated and expanded almost continuously over the past 1000+ years.
“Due to the soft river bank, the site wasn’t considered ideal for construction. As a result, a deep foundation was imperative. To construct a stable foundation, 15-foot (4.6 m) of rocks and sand were entwined with wire mesh and topped by five feet of concrete.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Akshardham_(Delhi)#Development
This is an unintended reference to Bastiat 😉 What you see: pink limestone & ancient architectural principles at work. What you don’t see: steel reinforced concrete foundations.
My mistake, I trusted the Wiki too much .They used (synthetic) fiber reinforced concrete for the foundation of that heavy building. Synthetic polymers are great.
Yes, they use such polymers for transmission belts (along with Velcro ®) and for formerly steel football helmets. Plastics. The key to a fortune someday…
In 500 years, people are more likely to marvel that there were elephants.
Nah, we will have brought back all the animals we worry about. Problem solved.
And that those elephants managed to build shrines to themselves.
Only in the sense that they’ll all have been replaced by mammoths.
Brazil’s Temple of Solomon, a replica of the temple Solomon built in Israel is much more impressive. It is bigger than sixteen soccer fields, took 200 milion dollars and two thousand tons of iron and about one million cubic feet of concrete to build it. Construction took only four years thanks to the special cooperarion of federal, state and city officials. It is considered one of the Seven Wonders of modern world. Millions have visited it and many more will come. Even the Israeli ambassador in Brazil said he was impressed with the boldness, dynamism, vision and competence of Brazil’s people. It has made São Paulo the Protestant Mecca and risen the profile of our country.
There must be a few thousand places that are one of the seven wonders of the world, modern or otherwise.
“the temple Solomon built in Israel”: the purported Solomon purportedly built.
“the purported Solomon purportedly built.”
If he didn’t build it, how could we buid a glorious replica praised by the Israeli ambassador himself? Some say, he (Solomon, not the ambassador) forced demons to build it for him- we used Brazilian workers and had to pay them, so I would say we did sometging harder and more praiseworthy indeed.
“There must be a few thousand places that are one of the seven wonders of the world, modern or otherwise.”
But only fourteen (seven ancient, seven modern) really deserve it. The Temple of Solomon is onemof them – not only a monument dedicated to God, but to men’s ability to make great things. We made a name for themselves as the men of yore did.
What our good friend Thiago fails to mention is that this structure cost fifty percent more than initial estimates (go here: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/jul/21/solomon-temple-brazil-christ-redeemer). Not to mention that The Temple Institute in Jerusalem takes a different approach, calling it a “hubris-inspired act of self-aggrandizement… the equivalent of [yet another] destruction of the [Holy] Temple, even before it is [re-]built. This planned church is a mockery which stands in diametric opposition to everything that the Holy Temple of Jerusalem represents.”
This difference is well within Brazilian best practices – it was much bigger in the case of the stadiums for the World Cup and Olympic Games. Also some money had to be spent in permits and urban renewal in the neighborhood as a condition for the necessary authorizations. Again, the works were concluded in four years, which is much faster than the average. Few countries woukd be able to accomplish it.
Yes, evidently Brazilians are just like the Romans who conquered, terrorized and scattered the Jews. Why not? It is a shame they couldn’t shoehorn a comparisson with the Final Solution somewhere. Shame on them. “How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is
To have a thankless child” The leader of the church that built the Temple allowed his beard to grow and uses kippah-like hat to honor the Jews’ pioneer relarionship with God and this is how his efforts are paid.
“the equivalent of [yet another] destruction of the [Holy] Temple, even before it is [re-]built.”
Because evidently we can count on the Jews to re-build it. By the way, how can they have a Temple Institute, if they have no Temple? I am not criticizing, we once upon a time had a nursing home for veterans of the Paraguay War – a century after the war ended. I know how it is – someone’s son needs a paycheck and all that (although tqo thousand years keeping this scam may be too much), but I don’t see why one would think they have anything useful to say about Brazilian efforts. We have made a name for themselves and this name will live forever as Prphet Bandarra proved.
@TR – off-topic, what is the Brazilian press saying about this? Is it a conspiracy? Was it murder? Operation Car Wash seems to have rounded up a bunch of famous South Americans, not just former billionaire Batista but Dilma, Lulu, and a Peruvian president, amazing! Lots of enemies…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Car_Wash
On January 19, 2017, a small plane carrying Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki crashed into the sea near the tourist town of Paraty in the state of Rio de Janeiro, killing the magistrate and four other people. Zavascki had been handling the politically-charged Operation Car Wash corruption trials
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eike_Batista#Loss_of_fortune
In January 2017, Brazilian authorities issued a detention order for Batista and eight other individuals as part of a $100 million money laundering investigation
Many conspiration theories were suggested, but none held water until now a crazy woman stated that a Lula’s follower, a sargeant, was the culprit – umfortunately, the man happens to not exist). It is not the first time an airplane accident changes Brazilian history. Brazilian former dictator Castello Branco died in 1967 when he apparently was ready to challenge his successor, Costa e Silva, who ended up signing a law making the dictatorship even more dictatorial.
Unfortunatelly, the airport Mr. Teori was flying to was somewhat subpar compared with the ones in the bigger cities. Also, the weather was pretty bad. I would say it is an accident even allowing for the fact it was too convenient for some people. Unfortunately, convenient things happen all the time.
Yet, the judge who spearheaded and directs the Car Wash operation, Sérgio Moro, probably should not fly for now. The good news, as this internet montage shows, is that if he shows to fly, he probably will have a lot of leg space: https://www.google.com.br/search?q=moro:aviao&num=40&client=tablet-android-samsung&prmd=ivn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjRxsWeqLPSAhUKlJAKHbLMCj0Q_AUIBygB&biw=800&bih=1280#imgrc=SBSyqlYUhIApKM:
We are going to build our own
Temple of Greatness
Along the Mexico border.
And, we’ll even let Mexicans see it
From their side.
They can pay for it, too. Although I wonder. The Great Wall didn’t srop the Barbarians. Hadrian’s Wall or not, the Romans left Britannia. The Mexicans are crafty, I don’t think a wall will stop them. It will become Maginot Line of failed border defenses.
I get the feeling building the wall will be just as beneficial to our national security as rebuilding the cavalry.
Tell me, what are the benefits a wall brings that a fence does not?
Ladders aren’t necessarily unobtainable technology and drug cartels have been tunneling for years. Here’s to the days conservatism meant bringing a cost effective solution to the table.
Maybe the government can put pikes and broken glass at the rop of the Wall. It works in Brazil’s walls. Cats usually get hurt.
The Maginot Line worked. It forced the Germans to attack through what should have been easily defended territory.
Point taken. What is the American equivalent of easily defended territory? I fear it is as desastrous as the French original was.
There is just something wrong with this kind of excess in a country where most of the people live in abject poverty.
People would still be living in abject poverty even if the temple had not been built. Taken seriously, it would mean that Western Civilization for example would have not built anything but huts and tents.
What you say is true but incredibly short sighted. Like a rich person saying that I could spend my money on caviar or burn it in the stove and the poor would be no better off. Imagine if the same money and effort that went into building these palaces and monuments was spent on schools or hospitals. I’m not saying give the money to the poor but history is replete with these wasteful uses of production while the people starved. It is like Kim Jong-un living a life of excess while North Korean peasants eat grass. It’s not that I care what a wealthy or moderately rich or middle class person does with their own money, but rather what a government does with the citizens money. I accept that for the entire history of civilized man that this has been the norm and governments doing good is abnormal but why accept that and why acknowledge it by showing these pictures without a notation that it caused the death of 100,000 Indian citizens and impoverished 100 million but the Maharaj could have cared less and enjoyed a long and happy life. At least call them out.
It’s a monument to the good sense of the East India Company in keeping Christian missionaries out of India.
Why do you say that?
There is a BAPS temple just outside of Atlanta which is pretty cool too. The carvings inside and outside are really awesome. Apparently it was all made in India and shipped over here.
Behold: https://www.google.com.br/search?q=templo+de+salomão&num=40&client=tablet-android-samsung&prmd=minv&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi1zJa1m7PSAhXCg5AKHfB0D-QQ_AUICCgC&biw=800&bih=1280#imgrc=2m7Iupc74MlkJM:
Twice as taller than the height of the Crist the Redeemer statue – the trees, gouses and churches nearby look like toys. I say, Look on our works, ye Mighty, and despair!
And then look in a history book at the year 1891 and despair, if you are Brazilian.
In 1891, Brazil crished the rebels and was made strong enough by President Floriano Peixoto, the Iron Marshal.
LOL, no. Fake news.
No, it is not and not even news, it happened almist a century before I was born. All history books take note of it.