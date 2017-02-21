Alas Kenneth Arrow has passed away

Here are various notices on Twitter, here are mentions on MR.
What a killjoy. Why does this putative CHEETOS® scarfing DeLong always show up here when somebody dies to say they are overrated? I suppose it thinks that James M. Buchanan, Nobelian 1986, and Eric S. Maskin, Nobelist 2007, are also over-rated? A mental pigmy sniping at the feet of mental giants.
The bell tolls for us.
He made the most powerful case for catastrophic health insurance
http://www.nationalreview.com/critical-condition/245118/gospel-according-ken-arrow-avik-roy
Good profile of Arrow by Woody Brock here [2nd pdf]: http://www.sedinc.com/good-reads.html
I’m deeply skeptical of the value of general equilibrium theory, which is probably regarded as his main achievement, but he was undoubtedly a brilliant mind and made a lot of important contributions.
Was Arrow the brother-in-law of Paul Samuelson and uncle of Larry Summers?
How many other in-laws are there in American economics?
It’s pretty common among English intellectuals.
For example, the Keynes family and the Darwin family are linked, as are the Arnolds and Huxleys. And I think fairly recently the two superclans were linked in marriage.
No, per the NYT Obituary he was the brother-in-law of Paul Samuelson’s brother. also from NYT:
“Professor Arrow was widely hailed as a polymath, possessing prodigious knowledge of subjects far removed from economics. Eric Maskin, a Harvard economist and fellow Nobel winner, told of a good-natured conspiracy waged by junior faculty to get the better of Professor Arrow, even if artificially. They all agreed to study the breeding habits of gray whales — a suitably abstruse topic — and gathered at an appointed date at a place where Professor Arrow would be sure to visit.
When, as expected, he showed up, they were talking out loud about the theory by a marine biologist — last name, Turner — which purported to explain how gray whales found the same breeding spot year after year. As Professor Maskin recounted the story, “Ken was silent,” and his junior colleagues amused themselves that they had for once bested their formidable professor.
Well, not so fast.
Before leaving, Professor Arrow muttered, “But I thought that Turner’s theory was entirely discredited by Spencer, who showed that the hypothesized homing mechanism couldn’t possibly work.”