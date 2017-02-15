The Complacent Class* event

Katherine Mangu-Ward will interview me, here are the details. That is March 6, 6:00pm – 7:00pm, Founders Hall Auditorium George Mason University – Arlington Campus, 3351 Fairfax Drive, Arlington.
by Tyler Cowen on February 15, 2017 at 11:52 am in Books, Uncategorized | Permalink
Katherine Mangu-Ward will interview me, here are the details. That is March 6, 6:00pm – 7:00pm, Founders Hall Auditorium George Mason University – Arlington Campus, 3351 Fairfax Drive, Arlington.
Previous post: My Conversation with Rabbi David Wolpe
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
According to Malcolm Gladwell, “His brilliant new book…has been on my nightstand after I devoured it in one sitting. I am at round-the-clock Cowen saturation right now.” I had not purchased the book, but I will now.
I thought thenComplacent Class was too much complacent to hold events.
Perhaps I’ll finally figure out what this book is about. It’s biggest marketing flaw is that you cannot determine what exactly it is about by simply looking at the cover. Even your past books were pretty self-evident.
Near as I can tell, this book has become a counterfactual. But that has to be useful, as we rebuild.
One lesson, IMO: If repetition convinces of falsehoods, the formerly complacent should get busy, and repeat truths.
I will be casting my keen, critical eye on this book, and seeing how it compares to this book by Samuelson. Not Paul A. Samuelson, but the WaPo business reporter Robert J. Samuelson:
The Good Life and Its Discontents: The American Dream in the Age of Entitlement – September 30, 1997 by Robert J. Samuelson
Samuelson’s book is a critique of government, a critique that is masquerading as a sociological examination. I’ve preordered Cowen’s book with the expectation that he offers much more than what Samuelson offers, not only what Samuelson’s offers in his book but in almost every one of his columns. Society has winners and losers, the identity of which changes over time as losers become winners and winners become losers. Of course, yesterday’s winners believe they are entitled to be today’s winners, but it doesn’t work that way. Samuelson’s complaint is that an active government attempts to smooth the ups and downs in the economy, to lessen the suffering when things go wrong and moderate the excesses when things go right, not to choose the winners and losers but to keep the wheels turning. What Samuelson prefers is to maintain the status quo, those with advantages yesterday entitled to advantages today and tomorrow. A more meaningful sociological examination would include an examination of the ridiculous pursuits of today’s boy wonders (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/14/books/review/valley-of-the-gods-silicon-valley-alexandra-wolfe.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fbooks&action=click&contentCollection=books®ion=rank&module=package&version=highlights&contentPlacement=2&pgtype=sectionfront) and of the enormous advancements attributable to the chaotic global order (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/13/books/a-world-in-disarray-richard-haass.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fbooks&action=click&contentCollection=books®ion=rank&module=package&version=highlights&contentPlacement=1&pgtype=sectionfront). Samuelson is a navel gazer. I trust Cowen is not.
Will this be on YouTube?
I’m breathless waiting for the Netflix presentation.
curiously, the author would not be defined by the title
“complacent” doesn’t call forth images of professor cowen . . .
how many books did you read today?
partnership in this blog, teach a class, write a book, eat tacos world over?
that doesn’t sound like _complacent_ 2me
sounds like a perinatal contributor in the fog 2me
spell-check fail . . . “perennial”
get back to grading your papers, pencil necks, . . .
you write the code, bow, 2some extent
keeping the chatter going, this fine day, circa, whenever we’ve been here
there’s a space, a seat, 4 every 1 of us, out there in that goshdarn universe
miles and miles of ego, till you can get to somebody to talk to, how humble we may be
light years between you and us, we’ll bridge this land for the better. too much talent around these parts,
4 things 2go, any other way . . .
read ‘on johnon’, by james boswell, abridged version, maybe 580 pages. have some pride in that, whatever that encompasses. we are, after all, communicating in woirds here you know.
with old texts, you get some mispellings, yet general thrust of continuity, exhibit evidence, in perpetuity.
short hair, perky, and fed up. singing a love song. lucky 2have this kind of observation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cckroKLPsqg
somebody, take over the mc here, will ya?
boobity, boo boo, boo boo boo
we is going out in2 this big old universe; that much is written
whatever else come what may, we have done it, appreciate that while you unfold our tapestry . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEL60C6uIbE
time you live in, songs playing, artists at work; only young one time, old forever:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iXPlJHKB1g
if what i’ve experienced as old, is old, god bless empiricism
come on monkeys’, want to duke it out philosophically? tap, tap, jab, jab_ how are we to keep this magic working?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rEsVp5tiDQ