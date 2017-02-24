The culture of culture that is French

A French artist is preparing to be entombed for a week inside a 12-tonne limestone boulder in a modern art museum in Paris, after which he will emerge and attempt to hatch a dozen eggs by sitting on them for weeks on end.
…He once spent a fortnight inside a stuffed bear, was buried under a rock for eight days and navigated France’s Rhone river inside a giant corked bottle.
…He also played at being a human mole, and crossed France on foot in a straight line with a friend.
As for the entombment:
The only mystery is how he will go to the toilet, with the artist becoming uncharacteristically evasive when pressed on the subject.
Here is the article, via Anecdotal.
I have a friend who allowed himself to be buried alive as part of an art piece. Fun times.
Not for very long though. I think it was like 12 hours or something, and he had an air tube.
French? Isn’t there already an English “magician” who does the same sort of performance?