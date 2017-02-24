The culture of culture that is French

by on February 24, 2017 at 11:30 am in The Arts | Permalink

A French artist is preparing to be entombed for a week inside a 12-tonne limestone boulder in a modern art museum in Paris, after which he will emerge and attempt to hatch a dozen eggs by sitting on them for weeks on end.

…He once spent a fortnight inside a stuffed bear, was buried under a rock for eight days and navigated France’s Rhone river inside a giant corked bottle.

…He also played at being a human mole, and crossed France on foot in a straight line with a friend.

As for the entombment:

The only mystery is how he will go to the toilet, with the artist becoming uncharacteristically evasive when pressed on the subject.

Here is the article, via Anecdotal.

8 comments

1 tjamesjones February 24, 2017 at 11:33 am

“The only mystery is how he will go to the toilet, with the artist becoming uncharacteristically evasive when pressed on the subject.”

That’s not the only mystery

Reply

2 Jp February 24, 2017 at 12:22 pm

And the source is the Guardian? Please stop pretending and check a French-speaking source…if you can find one

Reply

3 Cuck-Meister General February 24, 2017 at 12:23 pm

You guys are all cuckolds – empahsis on the OLD…….and the cuck

Reply

4 Anon2 February 24, 2017 at 12:26 pm

Such a degenerate people. It will be a net positive when the Muslims cull some of them and force the rest to behave.

Reply

5 Hazel Meade February 24, 2017 at 12:36 pm

I have a friend who allowed himself to be buried alive as part of an art piece. Fun times.

Not for very long though. I think it was like 12 hours or something, and he had an air tube.

Reply

6 The other jim February 24, 2017 at 12:47 pm

>and he had an air tube.

Wuss.

Reply

7 Cuck-Meister General February 24, 2017 at 12:54 pm

The correct term is “Cuck” you cuck!!!

Reply

8 John Mansfield February 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm

French? Isn’t there already an English “magician” who does the same sort of performance?

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: