Daily Mail Germany fact of the day but did they step on the grass?

The vast majority of left-wing protesters arrested on suspicion of politically-fuelled offences in Berlin are young men who live with their parents, a new report found.
The figures, which were published in daily newspaper Bild revealed that 873 suspects were investigated by authorities between 2003 and 2013.
Of these 84 per cent were men, and 72 per cent were aged between 18 and 29.
More than half of the arrests were made in the Berlin districts of Friedrichshain, Kreuzberg and Mitte, mostly during demonstrations.
A third of them were unemployed, and 92 per cent still live with their parents.
The figures published in the Berlin newspaper said of the offences committed against a person, in four out of five cases the victims were police officers.
Here is the article, Eli Dourado was in some manner involved.
To be fair, offenses against police officers will most likely be the leftists only thing in their crime record. Though it is weird, to have guys with this ACAB-mentality in their heads (sometimes on skin too) without having any prior exchange with police in their lives whatsoever, to attack officers because of that mindset.
Pointing out to them that fallacy and adding your own experiences of being arrested and how civilian and fair that process was, will get you the label of a right-winger, which adds to confusion since they consider themselves “working-class” (a third of them unemployed) while you, being arrested as a juvenile most-likely be actual working-class springoff.
I am offended by the stereotypes in this article. Yet another reason for reforming the welfare system. Why should normal people be paying for these dead beats?