The election of Trump and the stock market: further and more specific results

There is a new NBER paper on this topic by Alexander Wagner, Richard J. Zeckhauser, and Alexandre Ziegler, here is the abstract:
The election of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America on 11/8/2016 came as a surprise. Markets responded swiftly and decisively. This note investigates both the initial stock market reaction to the election, and the longer-term reaction through the end of 2016. We find that the individual stock price reactions to the election – that is, the market’s vote – reflect investor expectations on economic growth, taxes, and trade policy. Heavy industry and banking were relative winners, whereas healthcare, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and apparel were among the relative losers. High-beta stocks and companies with a hitherto high tax burden benefited from the election. Although internationally-oriented companies may profit under some plans of the new administration, several other arguments suggest a more favorable climate for domestically-oriented companies. Investors have found the domestic-favoring arguments to be stronger. While investors incorporated the expected consequences of the election for US growth and tax policy into prices relatively quickly, it took them more time to digest the consequences of shifts in trade policy on firms’ prospects.
Having read through the paper, this does not to me look mainly like a shift from consumers (domestically-oriented and retail stocks are doing well enough). It is closer to “companies overall benefit from greater wealth creation, though some will benefit considerably more than others, with some trade worries built in.” The tax component is significant.
Again, the market is often wrong, but this is at the very least a…um…”public relations problem” for the Democrats. The worse you think Trump is, the worse this problem becomes!
And please, don’t tell me on Twitter about the stock market not predicting your favorite catastrophe from history. That point would not pass through an Intro to Stats course intact.
Other things than a higher stock market will matter to middle American more in the coming years. Very few members of Trump’s base actually will directly benefit from the higher prices. Most will lose out on healthcare, or will end up paying higher prices for cheap imports b/c of strong dollar and will lose out.
I’m not trusting any stock increases until Trump does anything concrete to affect the markets, until then this is all “animal spirits”.
Or forward looking markets. Markets tank around 4-6 months BEFORE a typical recession, not during.
Stronger dollar lowers the cost of imports. Consumers will pay lower costs.
As for healthcare, evidence indicates that people consume far too much to have any benefit. See Oregon Medicaid study. Drastically cutting healthcare expenditures is one of the most sensible budgetary moves the Federal government can make. 95% of people would have higher utility from lower taxes and less medicine.
You’re absolutely correct on the stronger dollar, my mistake there.
I have evaluated the benefits of the Interstate system in 1960, and it had not had not cut transportation costs, cut congestion, or provided any increased mobility to the American people.
Isn’t that proof that the Interstate costs were just as wasted as expanded Medicaid in Oregon where they could continue to rely on EMTALA and bankruptcy and Federal hospital bailout payments just as the majority could continue to get around by passenger rail and living in congested cities and towns in small apartments and houses???
The last two presidents show why you can’t let your politics get in the way of your portfolio. For every righty who missed out on the Obama rally, there’s surely a lefty who will miss out on the Trump one. But if there’s a recession in 2019 Trump’s got a bear market on his hands.
People just fundamentally don’t understand what the stock market is.
Which is fine. It took me years to wrap my brain around it.
Anyway, the economy is a lot bigger than the government, thankfully.
Perhaps the government has less effect on the profitability of companies than the average person thinks. Or, more cynically, perhaps government instability or poor rule (if this is in fact the expected result of something like Brexit or Trump’s election) does not change the fact that the stock market is still the best place to put your money, the other alternatives being even worse.
Please don’t leave Brexit out of this by the way. By the time of the November election, we were all supposed to be going to the voting cave with our spears in hand, thanks to Brexit destroying the modern global economy.
As best as they can be pieced together, likely changes coming from executive action and legislation seems pretty consistent with inflating another asset bubble… tax cuts and spending stimulus in a time of near full employment combined with reduced financial regulation… means lots of extra money floating around with nowhere useful to put it and fewer rules preventing people from using that opportunity to take collectively stupid actions.
The post-election stock market is pretty consistent with this; with pre-election volatility having been misattributed to the likelihood of a Trump victory … when it really signaled concern for a contested election.
I often think of what a world we would live in if everyone had passed two semesters of probability and stats.
“That point would not pass through an Intro to Stats course intact.”
Ah, the inverse correlation between snark and grounding in reality. That the stock market is not, in fact, an all-purpose forecasting tool for the realms Tyler has applied it to (Baltic stock markets doing fine, nothing will happen, QED) in order to argue on behalf of Trump is hardly a bold claim.
As for the “public relations problem,” Trump was PEOTUS for two months and has been POTUS for less than a month. Those who gloat with less than 1/48th of a President’s term complete should be well-prepared for the future.
“the longer-term reaction through the end of 2016.”
What was that quote about successful was the French revolution?
Where is the counterfactual?
And, here: http://www.economist.com/blogs/freeexchange/2008/11/do_the_markets_not_like_obama
“Mr Varian notes that when stock prices are low people feel poorer and vote for Democrats. That means when the president-elect enters office stock prices are depressed. During his term prices increase to their natural level and the market experiences higher returns.”
Arguing the stock market has much of any correlation with the economic well-being of most Americans wouldn’t pass muster in your Intro to Stats course, either.
I feel the anti-Trumpers (and I didn’t vote for him) are going with the strategy of ignoring the stock market while amping up the rhetoric of how much of a disaster Trump is.
The cognitive dissonance can’t continue if we see another 15% rally.
Several options the left and anti-Trumpers can respond with:
1) the market rally isn’t good for workers
2) it’s a bubble
3) it’s just a one-time thing from lower taxes or repatriation
4) Trump is not so bad after all!
I mean, the Republicans lamented Obama as a disaster for 8 years, and the markets performed quite well. Depending on whether you want to go all the way back to 2007 to start, Obama saw the DOW grow between 50% and 200% during his time in office. That’s anywhere between a mild success and one of the best runs ever.
Point being, the that never stopped Republicans from claiming that his policies were destroying the country, and all they got for it was control of the White House (sorta), Congress, and state governments across the country.
I didn’t think Obama was a disaster.
The Dems are as wrong now as the Republicans were then.
I was responding to, “The cognitive dissonance can’t continue” by hopefully illustrating that the cognitive dissonance had been maintained (albeit by a different group) for quite a while.
Um, why would you go back to 2007 for Obama’s time in office? It’s not 50%, it’s 200%, one of the best runs ever. Presidents don’t really have control over how the market does during their term, but Obama and Clinton proved that Democratic presidents are at least no hindrance to a good stock market.
As you say, it’s a ridiculous exercise anyway, but if we are going to play the game it doesn’t make much sense to just look at the dates a President was in office. The market should be incorporating probability-weighted assessments of policies and events under potential Presidents long before they even win election. And it should be incorporating expectations that some portion of their policies will survive their Presidency. So to the extent Presidents are adding to (or subtracting from) the but-for performance of the markets, this effect will exist both before and after their time in office.
There are also obviously economic shocks unrelated to the identity of the President. I didn’t like Bush, but I don’t think economic history would have been so different under Kerry, or under Obama if he had been the candidate and won in 2004 instead of 2008. So looking at 2007 instead of 2008 would be a way to try to factor out some of the “economic shock” effect.
Again, on the whole a pointless exercise. There is so much noise that I think the only reasonable President-related points that can be made from market movements are either (1) it doesn’t look like the market is pricing in the catastrophe that you claim to be imminent, so if you believe what you’re saying there is a lot of expected value available to you by putting your money where your mouth is, or (2) it doesn’t look like the market is pricing in the glorious economic expansion that you claim to be imminent, so if you believe what you’re saying, same thing.
I don’t think this is a problem for Dems at all yet. Why would slightly more deportations or brown people stopped at the border hurt the market yet? A handful of dropped regulations should probably help. Fake hand waving about repealing ObamaCare might make things uncertain for insurers and hospital groups, but if it is all hot air then that should be temporary.
It won’t be until the massive tax cuts and corporate tax reform appear like they might actually happen that we should see some possible impact no? Trump’s incompetence (and I suspect later the House Freedom Caucus’s) is turning the administration into a big nothing burger.
Hown much benefit can tax cuts provide?
Corporate taxes have been cut so much that they are well under half the share of gdp when growth was consistently higher, “47%” of individuals pay no income tax, while in 1960, a full time minimum wage earner paid income taxes (and the real wage was higher than today), and tariffs and fees are lower leading to less spending because the individuals paying income taxes aren’t paying much more than they paid in the 60s when they invested far more in new productive capital to exploit tax loopholes and dodges.
Friedman argued that the tax code of the 60s resulted in workers being paid too much to build wasteful capital assets because the tax dodging turned a 90% tax on $10 into $10 of wages paid producing a capital gains of $6 after $10 of wasteful investment expense, that was taxed at 20% leading to a $5 after tax profit on $10 of bad investment and labor costs that pushed up all wages and food prices as low wage farm workers jumped into high wage construction.
The changes in tax code punish investment in new productive capital assets that drive down profits. At low tax rates, their are no huge tax avoidance to pay for building assets. Instead, the lightly taxed profits get slashed drastically. Look at the investment in oil priduction: once the prices fell, workers were quickly fired. In the 60s, oil production costs at the margin exceeded $3 a barrel, the market price, but investing 90% tax rate income in oil production LLCs created losses for five years when they were sold for $6 in capital gains for every $10 in money losing investment but after taxes, $5 more in after tax income than paying a 90% tax. These tax dodges kept US oil production increasing until changes in tax law killed off these tax dodges and US oil production started falling, even as the market price of oil increased rapidly.
So, tax cuts won’t do much to boost the economy, though Wall Street will likely find ways to create “profit” from less gdp minus government spending. As tax cuts will increase government spending as a share of gdp before the tax cuts drive cuts in investment and production to increase monopoly profit. And increasing profits is the goal of tax cuts on profits, not increasing investment and profit killing competition.
Where is the Trump rally? If you look at the S&P 500, it has been on a roll since early 2016. There was a slight dip before the election, and then it went on as before. If you ascribe the part since the election to Trump, how about the part before?
A different reading would be that things were already looking up, and Trump did not change that. With a surprise outcome, there was some reevaluation for different sectors around this general trend.
Does the paper address the effect of the bond market sell-off on equities? Unfortunately I do not have access to the paper, but I imagine any discussion of market-wide movement in equities is incomplete without considering whether the massive yield spikes in fixed income are a cause, effect, or not directly related to the performance of equities (or some combination thereof). Obviously some people will speculate based on the believe that an administration is good or bad for a particular equity (or equities generally), but others simply have a bunch of money to put to work, and, as a general matter, you can park it in 1) cash, 2) fixed income, or 3) equities. If 1 and 2 become less attractive for reasons related to, among other things, expected inflation, you may choose 3 even if you are not sanguine on the economic outlook.
Markets up today on news of Russian cruise missle deployment in violation of current treaties?
Markets are funny. And by that I mean markets are more self-concerned than many of us expected. They are less out there digesting news and cogitating new valuations.
The smart money thinks the market is up because Paul Krugman said it would crash. I only read his stuff for the puerile prognostications. I do the opposite.
Maybe the market, for one, welcomes the future Pence administration.
Maybe the equities market welcomed the Trump victory and the signal change from a callow continuation of Obama policies which was promised by HRH Hillary.
That’s the trick. Anyone can say anything for Mr. Market. He may be high because Trump will accomplish everything. He may be high because Trump will accomplish nothing. Or nothing more than Ryan’s agenda. Or Mr. Market may be riding momentum and knocking back shots.
Probably the only way to be really wrong is to claim Mr. Market definitely only believes one thing, and the state of the world can be back-calculated from that.
People who know what they don’t know generally refrain from this kind of storytelling.
Works for you though.
Did you not understand? The Shiller Nobel is based on this. Any number of stories could be told about Mr. Market, and were. His Black Monday survey group had one set of stories that day. They had a different set a year later. And even better, they misremembered their day-of answers.
Can’t open this myself right now, but fwiw
http://www.nber.org/papers/w2446.pdf
As Cowen correctly predicted in the years preceding the financial crisis, rising asset prices do not a stable and growing economy make. I agree with Cowen. Apart from Trump’s election, rising asset prices (not just the stock market but real estate too) give me groundhog day jitters. The difference between 2006-08 and today, is that essentially the same policies proposed to be adopted by Trump (tax cuts for the wealthy and for business, deregulation of industry including finance, etc.) were already in place. Yet, the outcome then was a catastrophe. Why will the outcome this time, with essentially the same policies, be different? Is it because Trump is a winner and Bush was a loser? Is it because this is the Year of the Rooster (in China, not that Trump struts like a rooster). Even if (and it’s a big if) Trump can avoid an international crisis of his making, can the economy ride the winds of rising asset prices? Here’s how I interpret Cowen’s optimism today: the policies proposed by Trump have yet to be adopted and might not be adopted. There’s always hope. And prayer.
This does not appear to me to be a broader market trend in reaction to greater productivity or wealth creation, but rather industry specific reactions to anticipated policy changes, e.g. financials positive on the likely roll back of Dodd-Frank, industrials positive on infrastructure spending and environmental deregulation, retail negative on prospect of import taxes, pharmaceuticals negative on potential drug price controls (which Trump has openly supported), etc.
Also, as noted in today’s Daily Shot email (via Mats Glettenberg), the “correlations among various equity sectors keep falling…different industries represent either Trump-on (financials, etc.) or Trump-off (consumer staples, etc.) sentiment. These groups move in opposite directions, pushing correlations lower.” The chart (link below) shows correlations between sector ETFs and the S&P 500 have dropped to an all-time low. You probably wouldn’t see this steep decline in sector correlations if the market was reacting to an anticipated benefit of overall wealth creation.
https://twitter.com/MatsGlettenberg/status/831126027187400704
There are short, medium and long term consequences of presidential orders.
Trump relaxed the Dodd-Frank regulation and promised to lower taxes to business. In the short term this is incredibly good for business. 2017 profits are going to be great. In the medium term even if things starts to go wrong, consumption has momentum and business keep running fine. In the long term consumers get again buried by debt and the bubble deflates. But, I think that’s not happening soon. So, why not keep trading and making money before the bubble deflates? Student loans? 72 months car loans? What will go wrong the next time?
I’d say the market is pricing Trump effects for the following 2 quarters, at most whole 2017, no more. The market is not wrong, it’s simply that most trading is not based on long term expectations. And the few people that trade long term are sure their portfolio will go down in bearish times but will eventually recover and grow.
A lot of this stuff is just nonsense and we are not going to know the full impact until tax reform is completed. Anyone who is make predictions in a the absence of that is a fool. It’s rather interesting that Goldman Sachs newsletters seem to be shifting their view every 2-3 weeks these days. Yes, some sectors are down yet there are stocks within those sectors that are smartly up (pharma stocks down, Merck up 11%). Those of us who are Graham & Dodd acolytes are not finding much joy these days given high valuations but if you have done your homework there is not a sense of absolute dread either.
“Again, the market is often wrong, but this is at the very least a…um…”public relations problem” for the Democrats. ”
And Tyler goes full retard! Congrats. Any papers on how much the markets loved Obama and approved of Obamacare you’d like to share?