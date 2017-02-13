Florida best-selling vinyl albums fact of the day

1. A Night at the Opera – Queen
2. Queen – Queen
3. Parachutes – Coldplay
In Hawaii it is Bob Marley, AC/DC in Idaho, Alanis Morrisette in Iowa and Maine, Revolver and Coltrane in NY, Michael Jackson in Utah, and the Rolling Stones’ Goat’s Head Soup does surprisingly well. Coldplay, Fleetwood Mac, and Arctic Monkeys all have multiple placements as well. Here is the link, based on eBay data.
Boomers rule!
Bonus Trivia: contrary to Harry Dent, Jr., who’s father was the strategist for the Republican Party’s winning ways in the south, the “Echo Boomers” (kids of Boomers) will cause ‘dumb growth’ through sheer numbers and save the USA from a hard landing (just look at the data).
I predict that Joy Villa will have the top selling albums everywhere:
I predict Three Doors Down, once everyone in this country realizes what’s good for them.
As a huge fan of Queen , I find it a bit surprising. Not about “A Night at the Opera”, that is the best album ever, but “Queen” … they were just getting started.. they were some hints of greatness to come.. but it mostly sucks. I only bought it to complete the collection.
Meh – it’s consistent with Queen’s overall career, which was made up of 1 or 2 good songs per album.
The good songs added up over time for sure, but “mostly sucks” is a label most people would be comfortable with for any given album.
The methodology used was somewhat odd, and aimed to reduce the number of repeat listings between states. I think this produced strange results.
Other oddities: the #2 album is Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd. This isn’t in the top 3 of any state, yet four states have their album Endless River in the top 3.
David Bowie and Led Zeppelin aren’t in the top 3 for any state, despite representing the 3,4, and 5 spots in the national ranking.
Vinyl techno-fact from 1968 (via High Fidelity magazine).
At the millionth of a square inch (thousandth by a thousandth) the needle contacts the vinyl — the gram and a half cartridge impacts at eighteen thousand pounds per square inch. This liquefies vinyl at the contact spot — but it flows back in place undamaged — except that the vinyl is now brittle and needs 24 hours to regain its elasticity.
If you play an new record twice in a row it will lose sparkle for life (done it recording one track). But if you play it once a day forever it will remain good as new.
This might be the best information I’ve ever found on this site.
I have a surprising number of them. I should get my eBay account set up before all the boomers are dead.
The list is very heavy on stuff that’s in print right now (e.g. Queen 2015 reissues).