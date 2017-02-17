Friday assorted links

1. The pharma industry does not seem to want a less restrictive FDA (model this).
2. Irving Fisher and life extension.
3. How and why did sportswriting become more left-wing?
4. Judge rules snuggies are blankets, not robes or priestly vestments. Lower tariffs.
5. Time diary for the economics job market.
3. I think sportswriters have been pretty liberal for some time. Certainly during the 70s and 80s, when the players unionized and won free agency and salaries began to skyrocket, the sportswriters mostly cheered while the fans (even the union members) groused mightily.
The world is divided between people who do things and people who get paid to sit around commenting on people who do things. The former calls for skills and dedication. The latter only really demands endless copy. Which can be produced in indefinitely amounts if you latch on to the complaints of the time. So because Western intellectuals are so dominated by pointless pop-Marxism, the cheapest and quickest way to look smart is to adopt some pop-Marxism yourself. Or the racial grievances that grow out of it these days.
I could care less if a sports reporter or commentator were liberal or not. What I do care about is that they make it obvious especially when I feel that I am being proselytized too or disrespected. I cannot watch ESPN any more and I’m through with the NFL, Basketball is next but I’m hoping Baseball cleans up their act.
They won’t be wooly mammoths. They will be Asian elephants with some odd features such as smaller ears and fur. You may as well paint an elephant and call it a giraffe.
Tax law is clearly for those people who find accounting too racy. However I am disappointed. I would like to see more priests wearing snuggies.
They started with 15 splices, they’re up to 45, in a few more years who knows how much mammoth DNA will be in there? By starting with a working scaffold (the elephant), they can be sure they will have viable animals right from the start.
I’m wondering how soon I’ll be able to buy Canadian mammoth for $5.99/lb at the supermarket.
They’ve kept mouse embryos alive for 10 days ex vivo…genetics aside there’s a ways to go before they can match the 22 month gestation that elephants have.
1. Rent-seeking industry that is protected by government regs is against deregulation. What am I missing from my model?
Could be. But I’d question if they actually mean what they say.
Being associated or supportive of Trump in any way whatsoever is toxic to at least 40% of the country. Just look at Uber and Underarmour. Those CEOs didn’t even endorse Trump, just agreed to meet with him. Yet they still felt major PR backlashes. To their credit Trump supporters seem to be much more level-headed in this regard. They don’t tend to politicize every single aspect of their life. They tend not to get hysterically triggered by disagreement. How many pro-Trump rioters have their been?
From a PR standpoint, the safest position is to be moderately critical of Trump. (Regardless of what you actually think). Don’t go full rabid anti-Trump, because then you’ll piss off Republican consumers, and potentially even the president.
1. This doesn’t surprise me at all. Apart from reimbursement, there is also the need to get physicians to prescribe new drugs. While I no longer practice clinical medicine, I can tell you that, when I did, I would never have prescribed a drug that did not have adequate evidence of effectiveness: it’s all downside with only hope of an upside for the patient, and it’s a liability risk for the physician that would be pretty much indefensible in front of a jury. Moreover, the notion that it is easier and quicker to establish safety than effectiveness has it backwards. Yes, phase I and II trials will easily pick up compounds that are grossly toxic. But the bigger problem lies with very serious but rare adverse effects. These are often difficult to pick up even in phase III trials where there are only a few thousand patients studied. Plenty of drugs end up being pulled from the market because of infrequent but serious adverse effects that only showed up after years of experience with millions of people, long after they were demonstrated to be effective.
The advocates of neutering the FDA and unleashing the pharmaceutical industry seem to generally believe that there is a huge stream of great, innovative drugs that will offer amazing treatments for all sorts of diseases we currently can do little about. But those who actually work in health care or drug development believe quite the opposite: most novel compounds are dangerous, a few can do some good that outweighs their dangers, but most of those offer only small improvements over the status quo. True health game-changers are rare events, and probably their discovery is more a matter of luck and perseverance at trial-and-error than anything else
The second paragraph in Clyde’s comment is the key thing here. More drugs get pulled out of both development and off the market for safety reasons. Even after a robust clinical development program, a drug’s full safety profile is not known and there are numerous cases where the medical community has been surprised by moderately rare adverse events or drug-drug interactions that were not studied The second point, and key one, is that drug development is just very difficult. Merck pulled another Alzherimer’s drug out of development when it was found not to be efficacious. There has been a lot of money thrown at this disease by NIH and industry and yet we are not anywhere close to understanding the etiology of the disease, what a good target might be, or when the best time to start therapy is (and it’s likely the answer to this one is very early on or even before the disease starts to manifest itself; but in the absence of a biomarker how do make that call?).
#1 – Sociologists actually appear to have a better handle on the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory capture than economists. Solve for that equilibrium. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1467-9566.2008.01101.x/full
#1: so health insurers are freeriding on drug developers. FDA requires safety and efficacy today. If the FDA relaxes efficacy standards…….well, someone has to do that job and this responsibility and costs fall on health insurers. The pharma guy may be strategically lying, but it’s worth to think about the cost of efficacy tests and who should pay for this. Drug developer, health insurer, individual with such bad luck to have a rare disease?
Re 5: he applied for over 140 positions? Seems high. One would hope that an econ phd would have a bit better idea of what jobs they want and are likely to get. If I knew that a candidate applied for 140 positions I would not consider them.
I remember applying for academic positions in biochemistry back in the late 1970s. I was a post-doc at a well respected Ivy chem department. I knew things were bleak when I got a nice letter back from University of Wyoming (and yes, I had been to Laramie and quite liked it) where they thanked me for the thought full package I sent and noted that there were 300 other applicants. I decided to move to NIH and do some additional post-doctoral research while retooling and found a nice career in the pharma industry from which I retired.
Large pharma companies favoring current balance of regulations doesn’t surprise me at all. They are huge incumbents with huge regulatory functions, who have largely divested themselves of the drug discovery function. Basically ALL THEY DO is buy startups that have invented a potential drug, push it through the FDA, price it, and market it to doctors. If the costs of the FDA process fell precipitously, their entire organizations would be obsolete.
Total BS. FDA costs are fixed and a minimal part of drug development. Many of the regulations would have to be complied with in the absence of the FDA as they deal with toxicology testing and safety assessment. Perhaps you are advocating that those requirements be done away with as well? Even if there were not an FDA, someone is going to demand to know if a drug works or not. How do you propose that be accomplished?
#1) Of course the incumbent big pharma industry that has settled a predictable business model on the current FDA doesn’t want a less restrictive FDA to shake things up with new competition. I hope that was the point Tyler Cown was suggesting.
