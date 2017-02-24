Friday assorted links

1. Are female doctors really better?

2. “There’s a saying in Haiti that Haitians will come together to oust a president but not to elect one.”

3. “Workers in Sweden could soon be allowed to take paid “sex breaks” during the day – in a bid to improve low birth rates and promote healthy relationships.”

4. “By the Book,” by the excellent Chelsea Clinton (NYT).

5. Robin Hanson on complacency and cycles.

6. “The man who is arguably among the most widely read writers in the world has called it quits, but his protegé is more than ready to take the reins.” He writes fortune cookies, recommended.

7. Who is the real “deporter in chief”? Also recommended, a revelation of sorts.