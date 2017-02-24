Friday assorted links

1. Are female doctors really better?
2. “There’s a saying in Haiti that Haitians will come together to oust a president but not to elect one.”
3. “Workers in Sweden could soon be allowed to take paid “sex breaks” during the day – in a bid to improve low birth rates and promote healthy relationships.”
4. “By the Book,” by the excellent Chelsea Clinton (NYT).
5. Robin Hanson on complacency and cycles.
6. “The man who is arguably among the most widely read writers in the world has called it quits, but his protegé is more than ready to take the reins.” He writes fortune cookies, recommended.
7. Who is the real “deporter in chief”? Also recommended, a revelation of sorts.
I don’t see a bright future for James Coyne. He should have taken the trail blazed by Ashish Jha and others trumpeting the causes of the left. James could have been invited to Harvard if he played ball. Heck, if he really went at it with both guns blazing, I bet he could be Nobel track, like others.
I can’t wait for the shocking followup study, that shows that class room fights are far more prevalent among male teachers than female teachers.
Poe’s Law is really striking me, here.
#6. The overwhelming majority of “fortunes” I get in fortune cookies these days aren’t really fortunes.
No clue if I was ever a patron of this guy, but I hope his protege steps up his game.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/02/23/this-pretty-blond-doll-could-be-spying-on-your-family/
1. “We assigned each hospitalization to a physician based on [who] accounted for the largest part of Medicare Part B spending…”
Perhaps this study simply reveals that oncology is a disproportionately male field
I thought Trump had finally driven a stake through the Clintons.
What would you expect from a newspaper whose management philosophy is nepotism?
The NYT has high trust, but somewhat surprisingly the old big 3 television networks come out on top.
http://www.publicpolicypolling.com/main/2017/02/trump-badly-losing-his-fights-with-media.html
In 1992, I thought the Clintons had finally driven a stake through the Bushes.
“In 1992, I thought the Clintons had finally driven a stake through the Bushes.”
You mean the 1 term George Bush who had the best average approval rating since JFK? Umm yeah sure.
‘George Bush who had the best average approval rating since JFK’
Wow – no wonder that everything in America has been renamed after Bush, and not Reagan. And really, today, who would ever imagine Reagan National Airport in place of Bush National Airport?
Well Obama’s average approval is lower than Richard Nixon’s and yet I expect to see his name on a lot more schools. But that’s politics for you.
1. Female Doctors have just about destroyed the NHS:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/health/news/10101276/Female-doctors-who-work-part-time-after-having-children-put-NHS-under-strain.html
In the US we have a shortage of primary care physicians. Females choose primary care more than males because of lifestyle. They work less hours but go into a field desperate to attract physicians, so there is a tradeoff.
Primary care practitioners generally work longer hours than specialists.
5) I have always disliked cyclical theories of history, and the more formal they are, the more I disliked them. Like stock market technical analysis in the old “chart the market” form, they look too hard for patterns, and give themselves too may outs when an event does not arrive on time. They rely on biased and haphazard data reduction to fit the theory.
That said, I can accept milder forms. Populations who forget mistakes can repeat them, but that is never the only probability on the table, and that is kind of the key.
As we look around our world we should look at conditions we face, not filter them to fit a stock reduction.
#1 Completly anedoctical, but, recently, a Brazilian TV host revealed he had been treated for (and chred from) cancer and, among nine doctors she consulted with, only two women recommended the course of action the treatment with the best suffering to benefit ratio. I don’t know who are the other seven and their genders, I know the mentioned doctors are women because the names and pronound used are female ones.
7. I remember when Clinton policy was called “catch and release”. Border patrol would round up immigrants and bus them to Mexico after feeding them dinner and giving them a rest so they could run back across the border.
So many crossed at a time, many got away, so if you couldn’t get into the US after three times bussed back, you just couldn’t run fast enough.
For all the people shipped back to Mexico while Clinton was president, the rate of immigration was the highest when Clinton was bussing millions back to Mexico. It was Clinton who built border walls to keep out Mexicans.
Obama’s policies were holistic and targeted the root drivers of immigration violations and controlled unauthorized immigrants the most of all the presidents analyzed.
Clinton policies actually worsened the problem. Instead of coming to the US for a few weeks or months to work and then returning to family, Clinton policies made movement so costly, people crossed and stayed for long terms, and then cut off from family, established new families in the US.
Who knew it was Clinton as Deporter In Chief? However I am not completely sold here as:
1) The Clinton years had the highest the increase of illegal aliens of any of the Presidents. I think deporting new illegal is a lot easier than ones that have been here 5 years. Obama low totals are simply a function of the Great Recession slowdown.
2) In California we had a nasty recession 1990 – 1994 and we had Prop. 187 campaign and victory in 1994. So I think border patrol was more in tune with California early Trumpism/Steve Sailerism back then. By 2000 we hated the 187 campaign and learned to look the other way with our landscapers.
3) We forget that NAFTA knocked out a lot of Mexican corn farmers and this cross border stuff was common.
Even if the female doctor thing is a real finding and not a statistical artifact, how about more recent schooling as a factor? Younger doctors have almost certainly been exposed to more recent and helpful techniques more thoroughly. (I’d guess that for routine things experience and recent exposure to new techniques work in opposite direction with age–experience helps but distance from exposure to new techniques hurts)
Have their been important treatment advances in disciplines other than oncology?
5. Several of the comments to Hanson’s blog post wondered how Hanson and Cowen could be such good friends when Hanson makes such critical remarks about Cowen’s work; Hanson even responded that he is honored to be Cowen’s colleague and friend. My answer is that a true friend is honest, even brutally honest. Hanson contrasts Cowen’s thesis about complacency and cycles with Turchin’s thesis about inequality and cycles (Turchin is an evolutionary anthropologist). The contrast is a good one, if for no other reason than Turchin predicts calamity while Cowen predicts a return to greatness. Hanson’s criticism is directed at Cowen’s (unconvincing) prediction: things are awful and getting worse, but greatness lies ahead. That is a head scratcher. I would point out that many, Cowen included, will find all manner of causes for financial and economic instability and slow economic growth, other than inequality. Complacency is an interesting explanation, especially when the current president and his cast of lunatic advisers scare the bejesus out of many of us.
It’s been awhile since I mentioned it, but markets are the answer, even to excessive inequality (or complacency?). What? Markets correct excesses (return to the mean?), including excessive inequality. How do I know? I can read, including history. Another Cowen colleague, Peter Boettke, promotes the idea of letting markets be markets and letting them do the work they do so efficiently. And that includes correcting excessive inequality. How’s that? If asset prices collapse, don’t intervene and prevent markets from doing their efficient work. How does that correct excessive inequality? Duh. Now, I’m not so enamored with efficient markets that I would risk another great depression, but we may not have a choice the next time – which isn’t far off.
Remember, things are getting better, especially on a global basis.
The affliction of our times is to see improvement as confirmation of despair.
http://www.sydsvenskan.se/2017-02-13/this-is-how-we-let-hans-rosling-rest-in-peace
It was only a couple of years ago that Cowen was all in on globalization, pointing out in an interview in the NYT that global inequality was falling even as it was rising in developed countries, that global poverty was plummeting, with millions being lifted out of poverty as the result of globalization and trade. To repeat Hanson’s point, in his book Cowen describes things as awful and getting worse, then predicts greatness ahead. Cowen is at heart an optimist.
This is important, because of a certain pessimistic tone in the US. Even(?) here I don’t think one can find a statistic that was better in 2010 than it is today.
The great recession produced a moody hangover even into numeric recovery.
“7. Who is the real “deporter in chief”? Also recommended, a revelation of sorts.”
So, while the economy was thriving in the 1990’s, deportations were the highest they’ve been in 40 years, and while the economy was in the doldrums the last 10 years deportations were at their lowest.
Perhaps, Presidents haven’t changed the policies all that much, but when the economy is high you get a high flow of illegals and tend to have a high amount of deportations and when the economy is low, the flow of illegals is reduced.
7. According to an LA Times article I haven’t been able to find (I think it was from 2014), those who were counted in the statistics were also changed, and if that same expanded definition had been used under prior Presidents, the number of deportations would have been much higher. An example being (if I am remembering correctly) that those caught near the border and returned to Mexico by bus had not formerly been included in the statistics at all.
1. Are female doctors really better?
Better adapted to certain subdisciplines or certain sorts of patient, perhaps.
The problem with medicine today is that primary-care providers are fixated on their electronic medical record and an appointment with one consists of you sitting there while they enter data. I had a ‘physical’ in 2011 that was about 10 minutes long (and the 10 minutes included the data entry). He later went into hospital administration. And, of course, they behave like this because practice managers insist. Volume volume volume.
Another sort of problem you have is doctors who prescribe with abandon. A visiting nurse shows up at the apartment of an elderly relation (subsequent to an emergency room visit) and ends up later reaming out her primary care physician over the phone. Your paitent, she tells him, is on 27 different medications of which 9 cause mental fogginess and she’s called the building staff 3x in four weeks (with a medical alert button) to rescue her after falls.
And nothing can improve psychiatry. Succeeding generations of psychiatrists traffic in their own wretchedness-of-the-era.
“Workers in Sweden could soon be allowed to take paid “sex breaks” during the day – in a bid to improve low birth rates and promote healthy relationships.”
Ah, Sweden, always on the vanguard of the latest in gross. Ireland better start hiring and paying Slane girls if they want to keep up.
Surprised Hanson & Cowen don’t spend more time addressing the effects of having a dominant population bulge (the boomers) arising at the time that interstate highways and TV created a national culture.
It strikes me that the baby boom explains a lot more of American culture (writ large) than it’s usually given credit for. Such a numerically and thus culturally dominant demographic bulge has ossified American notions of what is “right,” to the the detriment of the mobility that preceded it. (It doesn’t help that the bulge coincided with the spread of technology enabling a more national culture, like TV.) Only today did the idea of the “American dream” as owning a house in the suburbs get superseded by milennials who are happy in walkable inner cities; the words “anti-war” still conjure up hippies, not rational adults opposed to destruction; the Trump election is plausibly seen as enabled by those seeking an economy (and society?) more akin to that of the 1950s and 60s; etc etc. There are surely other trends, but let’s not forget that the boomers have dominated American culture for decades in a way no other generation had.
They weren’t a ‘dominant bulge’. The 1939-57 birth cohorts never made up more than 39% of the population.
Much larger than the normal share of such a cohort, no? Plus they’re sticking around longer than prior generations (amassing more wealth & political & cultural pull), and as I mentioned, they came about at the time that technology made culture nationwide.