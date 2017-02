1. Will the Trump administration privatize space?

2. “One method mentioned in the report, simply banning the sale of alcohol in bars after 11 p.m., helped a Brazilian city reduce its homicide rate by 45 percent.”

3. Many libraries are lowering or abolishing library fines. In a world where so many libraries also are throwing out books, that is probably good policy.

4. MIE: telescope company claims you can use theirs to see antimatter.

5. How much would the border tax boost the dollar?