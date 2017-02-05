Gabon fact of the day

February 5, 2017

Places Republicans viewed much more favorably

 Among…
Democrats Republicans
Australia 4th 1st
Israel 28th 5th
Slovenia 72nd 39th
Gabon 111th 53rd
Russia 143rd 129th

 

Here is the NYT article.  Gabon?  The other differences have obvious roots.

2 comments

1 Gary Arndt February 5, 2017 at 12:27 am

I wonder how much of the difference is due to people not knowing where or what Gabon is.

Reply

2 Haris February 5, 2017 at 12:51 am

Hypothesis: The average American who watches European soccer is a Democrat and also fan of the largest teams, including Bayern Munich, whose main rivals Borussia Dortmund features a star forward from Gabon.
Confidence level: 0.1%

Reply

