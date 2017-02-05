Gabon fact of the day

Places Republicans viewed much more favorably
|Among…
|Democrats
|Republicans
|Australia
|4th
|1st
|Israel
|28th
|5th
|Slovenia
|72nd
|39th
|Gabon
|111th
|53rd
|Russia
|143rd
|129th
Here is the NYT article. Gabon? The other differences have obvious roots.
I wonder how much of the difference is due to people not knowing where or what Gabon is.
Hypothesis: The average American who watches European soccer is a Democrat and also fan of the largest teams, including Bayern Munich, whose main rivals Borussia Dortmund features a star forward from Gabon.
Confidence level: 0.1%