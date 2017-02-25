Gus Lubin at *Business Insider* reviews *The Complacent Class*

Here is the review, here is one bit:
“Matchers gain, strivers lose,” he [Cowen] writes in a new book, “The Complacent Class.”
Matchers, aka enthusiasts, are people who are motivated by personal interests, whether that’s record collecting, hiking, cooking, or obsessing about “Game of Thrones.” “The enthusiasts are not trying to come out ahead of everyone else; rather, they seek to have some of their niche preferences fulfilled for the sake of their own internally directed happiness,” Cowen writes.
Strivers, on the other hand, are motivated by beating others. “These are the people who strive to have the biggest office, bed the most mates, earn the most money, or climb whatever the relevant status ladder might be,” Cowen writes.
It’s not hard to see how recent trends have favored matchers. This group has benefitted from technology — from Tinder to Spotify to Google — that makes it easier for them to pursue their interests and find other people who share them. Meanwhile, strivers are suffering, faced with more competition than ever and a greater awareness of how many people around the world are beating them.
An excellent piece.
So, is average over or not? Complacent strivers would undoubtedly like to know, while matchers could care less.
So…. “follow your heart,” in other words.
I guess that kind of pithyness would not make for a good book.
You are foolish to knock strivers, given that virtually everything you have is a result of the strivers who came before you. But your goal is to sell books, not improve the world. “Get off your ass and try harder” is not something that coastal urban elites want to read in books they’ve paid for, after all.