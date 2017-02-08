India Fact of the Day

In India it is illegal for the police to arrest a woman after dark. The law apparently stems from a case decades ago when a woman was arrested at night and raped by the police. The law doesn’t seem like the second-best way to prevent police rapes let alone the best way. But what should an enlightened court do? Rape is already illegal. The courts create law but the law doesn’t rule. Thus, instead of obliging the police to control themselves the law gives women the grounds to refuse arrest. Imperfect but perhaps easier to monitor. In India the state is so weak that third and fourth best solutions may be the only ones possible.
Police in India can worsen the situation you are in if you are a common citizen.
Typically there is no action unless there is a incentive- if you have connections in senior police ranks, political leaders or certain NGOs/Media etc- then they can do anything that is asked.
I did a semester at an Indian business school and the Professor was describing some particularly bad practices in rural finance one of the students said, “There ought to be a law against that!”. To which the Professor responded, “There’s a law that says that you must drive on the left side of the road.” All the students nodded their heads, the teacher having won the argument.
Good post.
The rape law in India is not gender neutral – according to it a woman raping a man is not considered rape! And in spite of strongly hating feminists, and unlike some feminists even, I can’t get myself to say with full confidence that the law should be made gender neutral (in contrast, the adultery law in India too is not gender neutral either, and I don’t see any excuse to keep it that way).
This perhaps enables Indians to better appreciate the lesson that laws have to prioritize ground realities over theoretical elegance.
Actually, the bigger issue is the attitude about rape in India (i.e., it’s tolerance), not just the risk of rape by the police.
“The courts create law but the law doesn’t rule.”
Have we given up all pretense of a separation of powers? Was this rule actually created by the courts? I’m I mistaken that the phrase “courts create law” should not be uncontroversial?
It’s just probabilities.
In America if the police arrest a woman after dark, it is more likely that they do so because the police suspect she committed a crime than because they want to rape her.
In India, it’s the opposite.