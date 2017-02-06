Monday assorted links

1. “For now though, BlowCast only hosts simulated blowjobs from 50 different female models who work with CamSoda.”
2. Italy accounts for almost a quarter of missing EU VAT revenue.
3. Why whales leap in the air.
4. How Waterstones made its bookstore comeback.
5. Modeled Behavior on school regulation. That all said, I do think those costs need to be weighed against the foregone innovation from overly strong, legally sanctioned accreditation standards.
6. 60-0 at Go.
7. Transcript of Posen and Furman on the border adjustment tax. Others too, lots at that link.
8. And how about that Super Bowl?
“Scientists finally figured out why whales leap into the air.”
I thought they were happy, and I was happy in the knowledge they were happy. Do we only need more insights on whale psychology if an alien probe threatens Earth and the only way to avert Mankind’s destructions is by answering its message, a thing only whales can do.
“The authors say these patterns suggest breaching and slapping play a role in both long-distance and close-range communication. By slamming their massive bodies into the water, the resulting sounds, like a drum, can travel enormous distances.”
So, at the end, all we know is that whales don’t have iPhones (I don’t have one, but I used once a friend’s device and its the only cell phone I have ever seen that seemed to be made for normal hands). We still don’t know what they are saying (“So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish”, maybe?) and how we should reply to the alien probe. We woukd be wiser investing this money in a time machine program to send an intrepid crew to the 20 th Century to recover a couple of whales before the species become extinct to answer the message. And maybe make the whales pay for the whole project.
1. When my buddies and I were 12, we often discussed ways to have virtual sex, since none of us had any possibility of having actual sex. My buddy Harrison’s ideas come close to what’s offered at Blowcast. I haven’t seen Harrison in 50 years. I wonder if he is the brains behind Blowcast. If so, I think I deserve at least one free blowjob. Anyone else notice that many if not most of the ideas developed in the “tech” world resemble the ideas that we had when we were 12.
Dude, I think you should just tell Harrison how you feel and how you’ve always felt, face to face.
LOL
Of course, when my buddies and I were 12, there was no internet, no PCs, no smart phones. Radio and television, but that was it. What Harrison had in mind would come in a can, and could be purchased at the store. I’m not sure why he envisioned the product coming in a can (to protect the contents from harmful bacteria, perhaps, certainly not that the product would have a long shelf life since it likely would never make it to the shelf), but it was his idea. We never got around to discussing what store would stock the item, but this being long before pornography and such was widely available, I assumed in the can vegetable section at Piggly Wiggly.
#5 I agree strongly with Adam’s piece and Tyler’s caveat. We’re not just going to just dole out taxpayer dollars in the form of vouchers without defining what counts as a “school.” This is where I, unlike a lot libertarians, see a very limited role for the Department of Education. And while I support expanding vouchers and choice, I find the total neglect of other potential areas of reform to be troubling. Vouchers do a lot to help poor minorities in cities, which is great, but what exactly do they do for poor rural whites, the kind of people that voted for Trump? We need to think about how to reform public schools as well, since they are unlikely to be privatized any time soon. Maybe we should consider expanding apprenticeship and vocational opportunities, akin to the German education system.
+1 to apprenticeship and vocational improvements
Wouldn’t verifying that the schools were acceptable be better handled at the state/local level than at the federal level?
Yeah education seems to be one of those areas where a federalist approach works well, letting states try competing methods so we can see what works best.
The thinking on Charter Schools is that parents are making the choice to send their kids to the school. They are also allowed to pull their kids if they are dissatisfied. Parents are assumed to know what is good for their own children.
This is different than public schools, where parents have no choice in where their kids go to school, other than moving.
Between testing and the internet, people know what the good schools are these days.
“Maybe we should consider expanding apprenticeship and vocational opportunities, akin to the German education system.”
On that, I think cultural views need to change before we can realistically expect such changes to be more generally accepted.
I went to a rural school, and we had kids who participated in “BOCES”, which was pretty much vocational-type programs, mostly held at another location. It was usually the less intelligent and worst-behaved students that were involved in such programs, and “BOCES kids” was used as both a descriptive term and a term-of-abuse. I think most parents would have been skeptical of any attempt to expand the program to include more students, because it seems like the kind of thing designed for people who are destined for a fairly low socioeconomic station in life.
As long as anything “vocational” has that sort of baggage, I think any attempt to significantly expand the programs will be a tough uphill slog.
I’ve been having some real problems with properly replying. Meant this in reply to pyroseed13. Seems I need some commenter vocational training.
Agreed, but the idea would be to expand the opportunities while trying to make a cultural shift happen to. Not saying it’s easy, but isn’t a big part of the Trumpian voter backlash about championing lower-educated people, people who actually work with their hands and know how to build and fix stuff? Couldn’t we build on that and say “yeah why bother going to those liberal colleges anyway, do this instead, it’s for ‘real Americans’ “?
A lot of those people have been sold the line that more education is always the answer. It could just as easily feel like you’re shoving off some BS second-class program on them, while giving the fancy people nice educations and nice jobs. What you ultimately need is for the well-off/”elites” to treat these kinds of jobs and programs with respect, to the extent of actually sending their own average intelligence kids there.
My dad grew up dirt poor in Appalachia, and his parents told him “if you don’t want to end up like us, get an education.” And he did, and he didn’t end up dirt poor. But he was also smart, thanks to the luck of the genetic draw. That same advice is often given to kids regardless of intelligence, because the well-off/”elite” do the same for their own kids, and can often manage to backstop them when it turns out that a 2.1 in history isn’t the ticket to a great job. No one wants to sell their kids short, so we end up in this cycle of extolling the virtues of pure education, and looking down on mere “vocational” programs, even when the results are bad.
Agreed, but it’s worth trying to change it. Smoking used to be cool too.
#3 – I want to know whether or not whales know they are wet. Anyhow, whales leap out of the water because they can and because they’re elated that corrupt, incompetent Hillary is not president.
The opponents of the Border adjustment tax are correct that it will hurt them and incorrect that it won’t help American workers. Ask any beneficiary of a concocted plan to benefit them at the expense of another if that concocted plan should be “fixed” or the playing field leveled and of course they will object. What more proof do you need that the border tax is right???
Perhaps this is the grumbling of a Go (and computer simulation) amateur, but I always found AlphaGo, implementation-wise, to be less than impressive. Media reports give wild claims of it having solved the computational issues surrounding Go, but the details of the implementation as I understand them are that it cheats by basically using an impractical amount of computing power to pre-compute the most statistically viable moves before a given match; the core innovation is just the ability to store all of the resulting scenarios in a set of Markov matrices rather than as an enormous tree.
