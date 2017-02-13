Monday assorted links

1. Scott Sumner reviews various Asian (and other) movies, strong agreement on most of the ones I know.

2. Eagle vs. drone.

3. “Antiquarian books worth more than £2m have been stolen by a gang who avoided a security system by abseiling into a west London warehouse.” Abseiling!

4. Is there a Woodley effect?

5. After field research, professor ends up as fan of check cashing services.

6. A history of undergraduate econometric instruction. And the economic impact of H1-B visas, both NBER papers.