Monday assorted links

1. There is no cutlery great stagnation.
4. Kevin O’Rourke on the return of the Irish border.
5. Obituary for Michael Novak (NYT).
6. Watson benched for cancer work?
7. Deviations from covered interest parity seem real and robust, at least these days. And how trade shocks make men less marriageable.
Nothing about Samsung? After all, this news is only a few days old at this point – ‘Samsung Group’s Jay Y. Lee was formally arrested on allegations of bribery, perjury and embezzlement, an extraordinary step that jeopardises the executive’s ascent to the top role at the world’s biggest smartphone maker.’ http://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/samsung-boss-arrested-corruption-bribery-jay-y-lee-south-korea-president-park-geun-hye-a7584881.html
#6 is not a problem with Watson, it’s a large public-sector IT project gone off the rails, which happens all the time. If you don’t have deliverable milestones for payment, circumvent financial controls, and bypass the IT department… your project will fail. I saw lots of this as a management consultant to state and local governments.
+1, however, it will still be seen as a failure for Watson, even though all the facts detailed in the article clearly indicate a failure of project management.
2. A recent book from Brookings, “JFK’s Forgotten Crisis,” features Galbraith in a central role during the Sino-Indian War.
1. I tried to think up what i may find behind this link before clicking it. A quick google search showed everything i could think of was already invented (which wasn’t much). I was not even close to predicting what I’d find. As it turns out, trying to guess what’s on the other side of the “No Great Stagnation” links is pretty fun. I am never correct, of coarse.