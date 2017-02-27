Monday assorted links

1. “Since its first meeting, the Coffin Club has helped hundreds craft their own caskets.” File under: the do-it-yourself culture that is New Zealand.

2. Why Stalin created a cult of Pushkin. And translating North Korean fiction.

3. “Today Dolezal is jobless, and feeding her family with food stamps…The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn.” Link here.

4. Profile of Geert Wilders.

5. There is now a signaling theory of lullabies.