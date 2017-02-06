Neglected big problems

Relearn Every Generation – We must each relearn many basic life lessons during our individual lifetimes, lessons that millions or billions of others already learned in their previous lifetimes, or that millions or billions of others are currently learning in parallel with us. There seem huge potential gains from finding better ways to learn from our ancestors and colleagues.
Changing World – Early in life we read the world around us and choose life plans and paths matched to that world. During our life the world around us changes, and we make some adaptations to that, but they seem insufficient. For example, we often seek to achieve in ways that were awarded with high status when we were young, to find that our achievements are much less valued by the new world.
Poor Matching – We match people as friends, lovers, spouses, and workers. Our distant ancestors only had a few available options for matches, and we inherited many intuitive mechanisms appropriate for that situation. But we now have a vast world with far more matches possible, and it seems like we don’t use that larger scope very well. We still rely heavily on inherited informal mechanisms. I see so many lonely and otherwise mismatched people.
Varied Commitment – We must each choose how much to commit to our careers, friends, lovers, neighborhoods, brands, etc. We do commit somewhat, but we also switch on occasion. But it isn’t remotely clear that we do this well. We must each match our commitment to the commitment choices of folks around us, and we often lack ways to commit to avoid temptations.
What’s the matter with being human?
I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
ps Ancient Egyptians had friends, lovers, spouses, workers. Hanson too clever by half?
Yeah to identify these as problems he’d need to have some goal for humanity in mind, and apparently one that involves changing it from its current state.
If so, we should probably be discussing that goal first, as people with different goals might call these “features” rather than “problems.”
These problems seem relevant to a wide range of objectives, from individual happiness to building new civilisations. Hanson is just spelling out some obvious inefficiencies in the way we behave.
I agree Hanson seems to be lamenting why we are not more like computers/Ai machines, that can acquire knowledge quasi instantly, get loaded with the latest software, and can be matched though powerful algorithms. We could also lament, why do we live and die, how inefficient to have to teach a new generation every time only for all that embodied knowledge to end in death, why can’t we be more eternal ?
We are already eternal dude. While technology is advancing the the degree of spiritual maturity of mankind is generally quite low. There are many reasons for that, but i think that is what Hanson is pointing at. An overwhelming majority of the people dont really know how to lead a good meaningful life. There is a lot of wasted potential…
These aren’t so much ignored problems as problems with obvious solutions that people ignore. I think the labor department projects labor demand 10 years out and methods can be used to extend this, liberal arts people also argue they can do anything with a degree. You can learns stuff by reading a book, school tends to interfere with this. It’s easy to write a program to review profiles, Tyler seems to pretend this is automated in his book description, but I don’t think he understands the algorithms used. If you aren’t all in you aren’t committed; If you get fired commit to another job.
Why are the lessons of Alcohol Prohibition so hard for Americans (let alone countries that watched it from a distance) to learn?
Here is an economist who learned at least one of the lessons:
“Whose interests are served by the drug war? The U.S. government enforces a drug cartel. The major beneficiaries from drug prohibition are the drug lords, who can maintain a cartel that they would be unable to maintain without current government policy.” – – Milton Friedman
I believe he also called it socialism for criminals.
So tell me – why do the anti-socialist, law and order types love Prohibition so much?
File this under Relearning..
Because Wall Street need the drug money to continue their casino?
Can you really look at what heroin and meth are doing to small-town America and conclude that the answer is to increase supply?
The first and second problems are related. The larger question is how we can live balanced lives in the face of both ancient wisdom and changing circumstances. Only we have the local knowledge to understand and adapt to present circumstances, but, without a timeless frame of reference, we lack the perspective to make use of the accumulated wisdom of the past. We may think we understanding it, but, really, we misinterpret it through our already limited framework, repeated back to ourselves our presentist understandings and ignoring the real lessons of the past. Unless we can access some transcendent truth, we are stuck.
Many previous generations thought God played the role of that transcendent truth. Since the Enlightenment, human reason has been substituted into that role, but it should be very clear by now that it too is insufficient (and that belief in an objective human reason is itself part of our circumstances which we must interpret and understand).
Interesting PBS show I just watched How We Got to Now – Sound. Which argues among other things, that the invention of the telephone was vital for the modern city. It started by pointing out that a lot of our major advances have been in the recording and transmission of information (visual and audio). It occurs to me that what would be just as revolutionary (imho) is the ability to record and transmit emotion. Can’t speak for anyone else, but I am clearly in the camp that no matter how much I read and saw and heard, experience of major emotional experiences was the only effective way I (partially) learned somewhat about those dimensions of being human. Just think if we could bottle that and the young could experience it as if first hand. Wisdom in a bottle?
Scientists are making some progress in directed stimulation of the brain to evoke specific memories. I wonder if a day will come when Johnny and Sally come home from school and their homework includes putting on a helmet and being checked for errors in their encoding of the lessons of the day, and if found, corrective restructuring be undertaken. Seems far fetched now, but with AI, VR and AR technologies so primitive now, I’d not be willing guess where we’ll be in 10 or 20 years.
Young don’t learn from the old precisely because the world has changed. Your father tells you to play in the high school band, because that was highly valued in his day; today it is mocked. Your mother tells you to go to college because it was the path to riches in her day; but these days it’s often the path to life-long student debt.
Also, there are different stages of life. The things a single childless young man values are very different to the things a married father values, which in turn are different to the things a retired man values. Most advice, e.g. “visit your dentist regularly”, implies telling young people to value the long-term more than they otherwise would. But it’s entirely rational for single young men to value the short-term more.
There is quite a lot that doesn’t change. Still, I’m skeptical of point 1. Here’s how Hanson spells it out in the fuller blog post:
“you might think each generation could at least make clear to the next the big timeless insights and strategies of life. You know, how to manage a career, when to leave town, how to be a good lover, friend, parent, spouse, employee, boss, etc. or what to watch out for when choosing such relations.”
Those are issues for which there is no clear-cut answer. They are complex issues which include balancing many different factors, with a lot of the specifics coming down to personal taste. Also there is a huge amount of uncertainty in the mix. You can make “good” choices and still lose out, or “bad” choices and succeed. The idea that we can just get the formula from the previous generation is wholly specious.
Actually, the tiger moms are pretty big on learning a musical instrument, and their children do okay, so maybe your father is correct.
Some things can only be learned by experiencing them. About the poor matching, is Tyler arguing that we should all move to a big city, and make massive use of dating websites? Overall, a very good post, somewhat unusual, for this blog.
The Baldwin Effect likely helps a bit with #1.
Good list. (1) suggests there an absolute limit to what a society can know, it would be interesting to measure what this limit is and where we are. My sense is we are pretty close to the limit.
Nope, we aren’t. We are actually quite far from the limit, and thats a bit obvious, if you look at the state of the world.
Relearn every generation: no, it’s relearn every day. People invented schools to accomplish this objective. Schooling can be better, but it’s a never ending job.
Changing world: our DNA says we must please our parents when we’re babies/children. Hanson is already an optimist when he dates the high status objectives to the time when we were young. Those high status objectives may be the objectives of our parents or even our grand-parents, what it’s commonly known as “tradition”.
A conflict arises: we school children so they don’t lose resources discovering things we already know (relearn every generation) , but if we school them too hard we cripple them with rigid tradition (changing world). Enter a very smart guy, Jaroslav Pelikan, he made the distinction between Christian tradition and traditionalism (“the blind faith in accepted truths”). https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/jaroslav-pelikan-2/the-vindication-of-tradition/ or this one http://www.helwyssocietyforum.com/?p=5275
Pelikan’s insights can be extrapolated to the secular world: don’t get blinded by what’s popular at the moment you’re learning. Pelikan is one step higher than Hanson: he reconciled science and tradition. The conflict that Hanson just described in points 1 & 2.
1. In science, some paradigm shifts occur only because the old guard dies and the new guard, with its own ideas, takes over.
Sci fi writer David Brin had a series of books where humans found themselves patron-less in a universe where all other sentient species learned from a great galactic pool of knowledge. Humans had to figure out a lot on their own, and their aptitude for unexpected, innovative, creative solutions served them well in their struggles.
In genetic programming, the designer allows a mutation rate so that subsequent generations do not stagnate. Let’s not worry too much about perfect transmission to our successors.
“of folks around us”: at least he didn’t refer to “our loved ones”.