New issue of Econ Journal Watch

https://econjwatch.org/issues/volume-14-issue-1-january-2017
Volume 14, Issue 1, January 2017
Government Propaganda Watch: Three investigations of economic discourse and research issued by governments and government agencies:
- Propagandistic Research and the U.S. Department of Energy: Energy Efficiency in Ordinary Life and Renewables in Electricity Production, by Daniel Sutter
- Slip and Drift in Labor Statistics Since 2007, by Clifford Thies
- “Stop This Greed”: The Tax-Avoidance Political Campaign in the OECD and Australia, by Chris Berg and Sinclair Davidson
Classical liberal economic thought in Italy, since 1860: Alberto Mingardi contributes the 13th article of the “Classical Liberalism in Econ, by Country” series.
Econ 101 Morality: J. R. Clark and Dwight Lee tell teachers to embrace a moral purpose and to teach students where their instincts came from and why instincts often mislead.
Must moral judgment involve sympathy? Thomas Brown’s 1820 critique of Adam Smith.
Mitchell Langbert and coauthors rectify a coverage error in their study of faculty voter registration.
EJW Audio
Alberto Mingardi on Liberalism in Italy
Benny Carlson on Swedish Economists
EJW News
[study of faculty voter registration]
“…. the overall ratio of registered Democrats to registered Republicans remains what it had been, 11.5 : 1 ”
… ” In the September 2016 issue of this journal we published “Faculty Voter Registration in Economics, History, Journalism, Law, and Psychology,” which focuses on the ratio of registered Democrats to registered Republicans among faculty at 40 top universities…
In the present correction …. The two {previously omitted} Florida universities are very much like the average of the 40 universities we had reported on, so the overall results remain basically the same… ”
_____
Diversity & GroupThink-caution is so highly valued and promoted at American universities …..
“Propagandistic Research” contains some truth, but runs a bit like a high speed fisking of government interest in energy efficiency.
I think two things can be true at the same time:
1. Consumers can make sub-optimal choices.
2. Regulators can make sub-optimal responses.
Example: I think we do need some encouragement to higher mpg because 1, and must accept silly fleet and vehicle class rules because 2.
A relatively modest national gasoline tax would have achieved the same thing with higher economic efficiency, but that was off the table for 1 as much as 2. Consumers who don’t want a tax kind of liked mandated efficiency as a “free lunch” (which it is not, of course).