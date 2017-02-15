The Pathology of Domestic Aid

Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, and co-authors have a nice summary of the effect of internal domestic aid on governance (the longer version is a chapter in the excellent Indian Economic Survey.) The bottom line is this:
The evidence suggests that all the pathologies associated with foreign aid appear to manifest in the context of intra-country transfers too
In particular, using one measure of aid to states, Redistributive Resource Transfers or RRT the authors find:
Higher RRT seem to be associated with:
- Lower per capita consumption
- Lower gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth
- Lower fiscal effort (defined as the share of own tax revenue in GSDP)
- Smaller share of manufacturing in GSDP, and
- Weaker governance.
Causality likely goes both ways of course but using an instrumental variable of distance to new Delhi (which correlates with transfers) the authors find suggestive evidence, as shown in the figure, that transfers are a cause of weaker governance.
It’s interesting to read an official government report which discusses instrumental variables!
This year’s Indian Economic Survey is only doing something done with greater insight and less deflection from pressing issues by Professor. Kaushik Basu. Any praise for Arvind Subramanian is only merited because of his past fame & position as someone who worked for the Peterson Institute.
As India’s Chief Economic Advisor, he mostly spent time, deflecting attention from inconvenient facts about botched governnace by publishing i official reports, such data or floating ideas with no chance of being put into implementation like the Universal Basic Income. He mimiks serious academics like Kaushik Basu, because those like Tylor Cowen who do not want to comment about the “demonetization” disaster he oversaw in the last quarter of 2016, can talk about such shiny objects.
Economists can fool themselves, but there never has been a CEA like Arvind Subramanian who has demeaned his position by admitting his intent to self-censor to keep his job. He is basically trading the credibility of the profession of economists for climbing the greasy pole. He lies so much using weasel language, that he would have fit right into a Trump Cabinet. This is the kind of guy that Tyler Cowen usually celebrates.
Tabarrok: “Causality likely goes both ways of course but using an instrumental variable of distance to new Delhi (which correlates with transfers) the authors find suggestive evidence, as shown in the figure, that transfers are a cause of weaker governance.” So are the flyover states in America relatively poor (relative to the richer coastal areas) because they receive more in federal tax dollars than they pay? Or is it because the coastal areas have a transportation advantage? Or a climate advantage? Or is it because people, when given a choice, a choice made possible by having the resources to locate where they prefer, prefer living in coastal areas? Or is it simply historical, coastal areas being settled first and having the historical advantage of transportation? I believe someone is looking for causation in all the wrong places. It reminds me of the comic’s one liner that people are poor because they don’t have enough money.
What does this tell us about likely outcomes for the Euro? At present, Germany sends “aid” to Greece; and we see weak governance in Greece. But in the not-so-distant past (pre-1990s), Germany sent aid to Ireland; the sums involved were considerable, up to 4% of Ireland’s GNP. At the time, Ireland was a poor country with poor governance. Yet within barely half a decade, Ireland was able to clean up its governance, boost its economy, and reinvent itself as the “Celtic Tiger”.
So which direction does the causation run? Are states with weak governance more likely to end up as aid recipients, or does the receipt of aid cause them to have weak government? Does it depend on the way the aid money is spent? Or is aid just a correlation, and there is no causation in either direction?
…soft budget constraint!!!! 🙂
“Distance to New Dehli” doesn’t strike me as a great instrumental variable. I doubt the exclusion restriction will hold since “distance to New Dehli” should be correlated with loads of factors other than RRTs that influence governance?