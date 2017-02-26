I was walking from Union Station to about NY Ave. and 11th, and needed to eat along the way. I passed through Chinatown, but to have taken a meal there seemed to me a bit…complacent. I have Chinese food all the time, and at this time I cannot afford to be too complacent. So I thought: what might serve as a radical shake-up for Tyler Cowen?
West of Chinatown, on H St., I saw a gleaming, fast food pizzeria, namely &pizza. Living in my own strange ethnic bubble, I had never heard of it before. In fact I don’t think I have had fast food pizza since I was a kid. “This will do,” and I thought of the anecdotal value I would reap, albeit at the expense of a good meal. For all my hesitation, the gleaming metal of the interior started to exercise a strange hold over my imagination. I walked out once and then back in again.
I ordered a pizza margherita and water for $10, and to my surprise it was ready in two minutes, in a funny box to fit the oblong shape of the pizza itself. To my bigger surprise, it was really, really good. Betraying its apparent origins, it seemed completely fresh, and twenty years ago it might have ranked as the best pizza pie in all of DC. I thought I would just snack on a piece, but I ended up eating the whole pie. It was just the right size.
Funnier yet, the company is a DC start-up (don’t laugh too hard), yet without seeming to do any lobbying of the federal government.
And here is the real news: More Than 50 Couples Have Already Signed Up To Get Married At &pizza.
The next time I will go to one on purpose.
I learned much of ww2 history from an old friend, now gone, who lived in Germany during that time. He loved the black bread and sauerkraut of his home country. From his strange ethnic bubble he told me his opinion of pizza. He wasn’t impressed as he gestured with his hand, palm up moving away from his face.
If you can get to Blaze Pizza (couple locations locally in DC) you may find you like their take even better.
I like Blaze better, but I suspect Tyler will not. As the Chipotle of pizza, he would probably be impressed by Blaze’s business plan, but not their actual food. &pizza, while technically inferior, has something unique and special about it. Maybe just the odd shape…
Blaze is surprisingly good for a fast-food pizza. I suspect they and &pizza use the same technology, some form of steam or microwave pre-cooking of the dough in the machine that forms the round, so the pizza does not need to be cooked as long in the oven, improving throughput.
The chain “The Melt” (started by the founder of the Flip video camera company after he sold it to Cisco) has a similar machine to produce a grilled cheese sandwich in a couple of minutes. It was made by Electrolux and combined grill and microwave.
The great stagnation doesn’t seem to have slowed innovation in the oldest industry there is, food prep.
Isn’t Pizza the original fast food? Like fish and chips, it is best served as take away not in a restaurant. That’s how I would buy my pizza in Rome anyway. So it’s not surprising that it can be very good if the restaurant chain wants to just follow the ancient formula.
I would expect Comet Pizza and Ping Pong to be the pizza place in DC of this crowd
Isn’t it more accurate to say two people who adopted nyc to begin careers decided DC was more deficient in pizza shops than Nyc?
Surely an economist would understand seeking to have few competitors.
The one in Springfield, VA is about a mile from my step-daughter’s home. Will try it next visit. Thanks for the tip.
To voluntarily have step-children?
Maybe someday AI/robots will spit out a utility function as to why men take-on such… ventures…
Calling it a pie really brings back certain childhood memories of Long Island (and north to Boston). along with old 50s black and white TV shows.
My hazy memories of Shakey’s (call it Springfield, VA) as a kid, watching them make the pizza through the large windows, is that pie was not used to refer to pizza.
Possibly because pie does not describe pizza to those who grew up eating pizza in NoVa strip malls in the late 60 early 70s.
(Another Shakey’s memory was the massive collection of player piano rolls they had there.)
Soccer post-game ritual: ride to Shakey’s (Annandale) in back of pickup, watch pizza construction, dad drinks pitcher of beer, drives us home.
Minor factual correction: there is no &pizza between Union Station and 11th/NYA, where you say you were going. There is one down by E St. Cinema, and there is one further past your destination on K. The one you linked to is on H St NE. No argument about the pizza, though–it’s surprisingly good.
“I ordered a pizza margherita”
You mean a cheese pizza. There is no need to import European pretension into the world of pizza.
I haven’t had &pizza, but Blaze pizza is not good, and I seriously doubt Tyler would like it. Punch in Minnesota is good though (real Napoli style).
“Funnier yet, the company is a DC start-up (don’t laugh too hard), yet without seeming to do any lobbying of the federal government.”
Just like PDT.
Of course, sometimes a pizza is just a pizza.
Is referring to oneself in the third person a new innovation on this blog?
The failure rate for start-up restaurants is somewhere between 60% and 90%, depending on the source. Given the size of the failure rate and the size of most Americans, maybe Americans should be more complacent when it comes to restaurant start-ups. On the other hand, my father and his father before him were chefs and owned restaurants, the privileges I enjoyed during my childhood (and affinity for food as an adult) being directly attributable to restaurants. When we traveled and ate in restaurants, my father almost always ended up in the kitchen, sharing stories and recipes with his new friends. And no, my father and grandfather were not the rotund chef so often depicted on television and in movies. My parents came of age during the great depression, when college was all but out of reach for most Americans, which meant my parents and others in their generation had to rely on their wits and ambition to succeed. Maybe Boettke is right. Forget complacency, depression economics may be the next thing.
I assume those 50 soon to be married couples met at &pizza. I enjoy talking to strangers, something I inherited from my father. My good friend is mortified when I strike up a conversation with the people sitting at the table next to us in a restaurant (or at the airport, in the grocery store, etc.). Yesterday, in a restaurant with my son and his wife, I struck up a conversation with two attractive women sitting next to us (well, would I have done so if they weren’t?), and learned some interesting facts about one of them, such as where she is from, why she was there, where she went to college, where she had spent much of her career, where her daughter was spending this weekend. I don’t believe my new friend (I never asked her name) and I will be getting married in that restaurant, but it was an enjoyable conversation nevertheless. I don’t understand why people prefer talking to other people they already know rather than people they don’t. It’s the people they don’t that have new and interesting information to share. People are way too complacent when it comes to meeting new people and learning something interesting.