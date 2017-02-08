In praise of Chelsea Clinton and Devi Sridhar

They have a new book out, namely Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why? It is to the point, clear, uses economic reasoning very well, and serves up the information you actually want to learn. It is a look at some major public health organizations, specifically the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, the Gavi Alliance, the WHO, and the World Bank, and how they operate, from a public choice point of view. It’s hard to think of many books I’ve looked at over the last year or two that so well understand the notion that readers want a “landscape” of sorts painted for them. So if you have an interest in public health issues, or in either or both of the two authors, I can gladly recommend this to you.
Whatever happened to her $600k/year journalism career with NBC?
Remember, she took a vow of poverty, quit the job and left to work among the poor.
After Chelsea’s Mom lost the incredibly historic 2016 US Presidential Election, most people lost all interest in giving vast fortunes to the Clinton family and their “charitable foundation.”
All that money from Kazakh government, for nothing … Sad!
Her husband’s hedge fund also just had to shut down. Hillary loses, the Clinton Foundation closes its door, then this. What a bunch of timing coincidences!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-08/clinton-son-in-law-s-hedge-fund-eaglevale-partners-said-to-close
Have any of those large, wealthy organizations ever got around to building potable water and sewage facilities for Haiti? That would probably cut three-quarters of the disease load right there.
Haiti’s like a reverse-Potemkin Village maintained by people who make a living off its perpetual state of crisis.
Really? I never thought it was so easy. I just remembered American populists claim the USA spend too much money on aid with nothing to show for it. I guess with Trump at the White House, we will finally see how one rebuids a country or two…
Clinton’s PhD at Oxford was focused on global health governance (http://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Latest-News-Wires/2014/0510/Chelsea-Clinton-gets-PhD-from-Oxford-For-what) so this makes sense. Looking forward to reading it.
The troll army convinced themselves, and far too many others, that the only reason to have a global aid foundation was to line one’s pockets.
(just now the only “reviews” on Amazon were troll army blasts)
Why have your own global aid foundation rather than simply directing donations to pre-existing global aid foundations? It creates administrative bloat, and the obvious appearance of corruption when donations are given to a foundation while one of the namesakes of the foundation still has access to significant governmental power (and the prospect of even greater future power).
But has Chelsea Clinton ever written a cat book?
Splendid! Next comes the Senate run.