The saga of Ollie the bobcat

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, which I believe must be read as a whole. Nonetheless here is one brief excerpt, noting that the premise is the escape of bobcat Ollie from the National Zoo:
The saddest part of the Ollie saga is that, believe it or not, not everyone cares so much about freedom. Zoo officials had suggested that Ollie could live comfortably in Rock Creek Park and feed off a diet of mice, rats, chipmunks and squirrels. Our nation’s capital had a chance for its own D.B. Cooper, Butch Cassidy, Bigfoot and Jersey Devil, all rolled into one lovable feline persona, standoffish or not.
It was not to be, but not because a team of Navy SEALs hauled her in. Ollie, after a few reported sightings about town, returned to the zoo and was caught in a trap baited with food. She was found by the bird cages, shortly after the zoo reported it was giving up the search. It seems she is more of a homebody, preferring federal rule, federal housing and a heavily regulated diet to a tax-free life on the lam.
Do read the whole thing.
good write up tyler 🙂
Obesity, worldwide, is not something that could of been fathomed 100 years ago. Celebrate that 32 oz Coke-a-Cola, even if it is rotting your teeth and shortening you life.
In short, Ollie was given freedom but came back to the government tit.
Some of the radio shows were talking about this thing like it was a mountain lion, poor thing. Popping off a baby deer or two in Rock Creek park could probably save a life.
There are an estimated 200,000 wolves left in the world.
There are an estimated 148 million dogs.
Ollie’s ancestors dealt her a losing hand. She may know a good thing when she sees it, but it’s likely too late for her and her kin.
If man valued freedom as much as he thinks he does, marriage would be a fringe activity.
This makes me think you don’t have children of your own. Or don’t care about any children you might have, of course.
Which is likely a requirement to be consistently believe in libertarian beliefs.
Public choice economist writes apparent animal allegory to make whatever point is being made.
Which considering how the National Zoo is part of the Smithsonian, this parable could have likely pointed out the effectiveness of a public/private partnership, along with advocating a reduction in the taxpayer funded parts of an institution that is funded in this fashion – ‘The Smithsonian’s federal funding for fiscal year 2016 (Oct. 1, 2015–Sept. 30, 2016) is $840 million. The Institution is approximately 60 percent federally funded (a combination of the congressional appropriation and federal grants and contracts).
In addition to the federal contribution, the Smithsonian has trust or non-federal funds, which include contributions from private sources (endowments; donations from individuals, corporations and foundations; and memberships) and revenues from the Smithsonian Enterprises operation (magazines, mail-order catalog, product development, entertainment, shops, restaurants and concessions).’ http://newsdesk.si.edu/factsheets/smithsonian-institution-fact-sheet
In other words, ‘It seems she is more of a homebody, preferring federal rule, federal housing and a heavily regulated diet to a tax-free life on the lam’ just might need to be finessed with the actual facts concerning the Smithsonian’s founding –
‘The British scientist James Smithson (d. 1829) left most of his wealth to his nephew Henry James Hungerford. When Hungerford died childless in 1835, the estate passed “to the United States of America, to found at Washington, under the name of the Smithsonian Institution, an Establishment for the increase & diffusion of knowledge among men”, in accordance with Smithson’s will. Congress officially accepted the legacy bequeathed to the nation, and pledged the faith of the United States to the charitable trust on July 1, 1836. The American diplomat Richard Rush was dispatched to England by President Andrew Jackson to collect the bequest. Rush returned in August 1838 with 105 sacks containing 104,960 gold sovereigns (about $500,000 at the time, which is equivalent to $11,245,000 in 2016).’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smithsonian_Institution
Basically, the Smithsonian is a privately founded institution entrusted to the United States, being known for more than a century as the “United States National Museum.”
I don’t think I will bother with this one.