Saturday assorted links

1. Why it took the washing machine so long to catch on.
2. Auerbach argues for dollar adjustment, in response to the border tax.
3. In Arlington, the chance to own a pet lion or crocodile may soon disappear. That would include snakes longer than four feet.
4. Larry Summers on Kenneth Arrow (WSJ).
5. Bilateral vs. multilateral trade deals.
6. Kevin Drum on Bryan Caplan on the “deporter in chief.”
7. Annie Lowry on UBI, the future of not working, and Kenya. Annie by the way is moving to The Atlantic.
6. Still missing the point, it was entirely due to a methodology change:
http://www.vdare.com/posts/nyt-remember-how-we-kept-calling-obama-the-deporter-in-chief-well-we-were-just-shining-you-on
Narrative needs changed a few weeks back, so the NYTimes had no choice but to explain that Obama really wasn’t rounding up and deporting more people because not doing so makes it quite a bit harder to criticize Trump for producing the similar numbers even if Trump and Obama numbers amout to counting apples and oranges.
The interesting thing, though, that doesn’t get mentioned is this- no one in the media wants to try to explain why the Obama Administration felt it had to buff up the numbers of deportees reported. I predict Trump won’t change the methodology back- it serves his purposes in exactly the same manner they served Obama’s.
According to Drum. ‘the winner for the title of Deporter-in-Chief is…Ronald Reagan.’
But as for that narrative changing, there might be something to that – after all, Reagan was not only the deporter in chief, he was the man that signed this – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_Reform_and_Control_Act_of_1986
Our then deporter in chief also became America’s greatest immigration legalizer – but as we know, things changed a few weeks ago, when another Republican was elected president. Somehow, Reagan’s legacy is considered differently by today’s Republicans, it appears.
Yes, and the legalization of nearly 3 millions illegal immigrants by Reagan makes the whole argument of Kevin Drum BS, if only because it makes Drum’s index go higher by diminishing greatly its denominator.
Now Trump has promised many legalizations too. Perhaps his track-record will be very similar to Reagan. Let’s see how it have handled it in four years.
And a big part of that act was to beef up enforcement. But I wouldn’t mention that part if I were you. Narrative and all that.
Except the beefing up of enforcement turned out to be a smokescreen for the mass employment of undocumented workers in such industries as meatpacking – as noted by Pollan in Fast Food Nation.
I thought Larry’s obit of his uncle was quite moving.
Moving? Maybe selfish gene? Seems Larry is related to all kinds of famous economists btw.
#1. TC → Please change the title here. There is no coherent explanation “why”, as is, it’s just click-bait. Did you actually read the article?
#1 – It’s clickbait so people like you and I can point out if you want to know about technology diffusion, read these references:
1/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diffusion_of_innovations (“Everett Rogers, a professor of communication studies, popularized the theory in his book Diffusion of Innovations; the book was first published in 1962, and is now in its fifth edition (2003).[1] Rogers argues that diffusion is the process by which an innovation is communicated over time among the participants in a social system. The origins of the diffusion of innovations theory are varied and span multiple disciplines” – I’ve read some of this classic book; Rogers points out in a village were something as simple as ‘washing your hands’ cuts disease, this ‘new technology’ is only adopted when the most popular families start doing it)
2/ http://eml.berkeley.edu/~bhhall/papers/HallKhan03%20diffusion.pdf (one of many papers on this topic)
Another example of ‘diffusion of technology’ not adopted since it’s ‘uncool’, even though it costs you money: it’s pretty well known that shooting a free-throw underhand slightly increases your odds of making the shot in basketball, but outside of W. Chamberlain and R. Barry, few stars did due to peer pressure (internet screen scrape, today’s news: “The underhand shot will solve all your problems. Guys like Shaquille O’Neal and Andre Drummond may not have listened, but the Hall of Famer’s son, Canyon Barry, clearly did, and now he’s one of the “)
Still, it was worth the read for me. Thanks TC.
Here’s a link (is that ok here?) to Forbes article on Warren Buffets latest letter to shareholders, which I also found interesting.https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoinegara/2017/02/25/berkshire-hathaway-shareholder-letter-2017/#b99dce32dadc
but 100% unrelated…
“…Ronald Reagan. Every president since then has been successively more tolerant of a large undocumented population.”
Wasn’t that the guy who gave 3 million amnesty?
Hard to imagine that Reagan was actually only a RINO, but the proof is hard to overlook.
After all, the narrative shifted a couple of months ago, and since then, St. Ronnie seems to be consigned to a dark corner of the sacristy.
Do you support every single thing past Democrat politicians did? No?
CONTRADICTION!
Why? I have never voted for a Republican or Democrat, so I feel absolutely no need to care about whatever policies a Democrat or a Republican advocate, and whether they are consistent or not to whatever party line may or may not exist.
The real insight here is how so many people seem to think that people can not have politics outside of a partisan defined split. Particularly as most Americans do not actually belong to one party or the other.
I thought 7 was very interesting, both from the standpoint of economics and technology. Cellphone money changes everything. It allows direct giving and for It to be compared to traditional methods of aid.
I look forward to more.