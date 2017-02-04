Saturday assorted links

1. Did the Congo crisis just get a lot worse?
2. UBI has weak support from top economists in poll.
3. Redux link: “Fiduciary standard for financial advisors actually may increase fees and commissions.” Maybe we don’t know but people, please don’t be a sucker for mood affiliation on this one.
4. Should you google your therapist?
6. Has technology ruined horror films?
2: UBI Link is interesting, sure, but looking through a number of the comments by economists (most did not sadly) the concern seems to be the lack of poverty-based health insurance. While opinions differ, I do think the majority of UBI proponents support “UBI + Health Insurance” as the model, and of course trials in places like Finland will still include their national health service. As such I dont think the poll really captures current UBI proposals.
5. Any internet business that isn’t built on advertising revenues (or the potential of advertising revenues) is doomed. That’s until internet businesses built on advertising revenues collapse for being the illusion that they are.
2. UBI goes back to the Nixon administration, although for entirely different reasons today than back then. Back then it was about human dignity, providing a decent standard of living for everyone in this wealthy country. Today it’s about the risks of an economy that is unequal. Few gave UBI much attention when the issue was human dignity, whereas today even economists give UBI attention when the issue is suffering (from financial collapse) at the top.
5. Spotify is okay. So is Pandora. So is…anyway, none of them have really grabbed me. I never heard ads on Spotify. Just their own promos. I never converted to a subscriber. Currently I am listening to Amazon Prime. I’m sure I will move on soon. Prime Music has some annoyances.