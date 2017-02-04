Saturday assorted links

1. Did the Congo crisis just get a lot worse?

2. UBI has weak support from top economists in poll.

3. Redux link: “Fiduciary standard for financial advisors actually may increase fees and commissions.” Maybe we don’t know but people, please don’t be a sucker for mood affiliation on this one.

4. Should you google your therapist?

5. Is Spotify in trouble?

6. Has technology ruined horror films?

7. Scott Sumner responds on Brexit and bananas.