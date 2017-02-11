Saturday assorted links

1. Brendan Nyhan reading list on the authoritarian turn and U.S. politics.
2. Ben Casnocha put a lot of time into this blog post on why people work as much as they do. And I know why he did it.
3. In San Francisco, sometimes even the renters support NIMBYism.
4. Survival is Syria’s strategy. And what’s behind the flare-up in eastern Ukraine?
5. “Influential Mexicans are pushing an aggressive and perhaps risky strategy to fight a likely increase in deportations of their undocumented compatriots in the U.S.: jam U.S. immigration courts in hopes of causing the already overburdened system to break down.” (WSJ)
6. “The U.S.-educated Mexican economists who negotiated the trade pact in the 1980s are worried more about their own country’s protectionist tendencies than about Donald Trump.” (WSJ)
2. As a psychiatrist, people like Ben come and see me and my colleagues at $400/hr all the time; they usually start in their late 40s. Unfortunately, all that we offer them can be found for pennies from an old Bible or Plato.
5. Wow. Influential Mexicans sure seem determined to keep their compatriots out of Mexico.
1. That looks like a heavy duty list. I’ll suggest something else for light readers or skimmers. It is by Paul Gowder, whose “research has been focused on understanding the rule of law as an ideal at the nexus of normative political theory, constitutional law, and social science; this has culminated in a book, The Rule of Law in the Real World, which will be on shelves, courtesy of Cambridge University Press, around the end of January 2016.”
The “Constitutional Faction” versus the “Authoritarian Faction.”
At this point I think libertarians, real libertarians, will come down on the Constitutional side, because they must.
There is zero consensus on what the Constitution means. The Constitution is a ghost shirt, waved around by Whigs to bring back the old gods and drive the devils into the sea.
Strangely, The Constitution does not create a government managed or limited by consensus.
The Constitution presumes the common law, private property, and a conception of rights as enumerated by Enlightenment philosophers. These are neither universal values nor even concepts.
“Authoritarian” in the general sense of “policy choices that I dislike”?
No, in the sense of an ancient and recognized political axis.
Connected to a personality trait.
I am a 2.5 on the f-scale. I consider many of the questions tricky though. For instance “The wild sex life of the old Greeks and Romans was tame compared to some of the goings-on in this country, even in places where people might least expect it.” All I know for sure is that I am not invited to those parties.
Does “authoritarian” include those neo-fascists who riot at Berkeley and the places?
It would be interesting to know their f-scores. I am certainly willing to stipulate that they are bad people, creating public disorder, and setting back political debate.
“jam U.S. immigration courts”
This is a court created problem. The courts have decided/interpreted that illegals deserve/require legal counsel and that citizens must pay for it. All that is necessary to counter this is for the congress to write law specifically preventing this. This is a benefit/right of citizens only and not due to anyone here illegally.
An alternative is to simply give each potential deportee a choice. Either they agree to be deported and permanently barred future entry or they are charged with everything they did illegally while here and prosecuted vigorously and jailed for years. Given this choice especially after a few examples of people going to jail a smart illegal will opt to be deported.
A third option is for the president to declare a national emergency and use executive power to cut through a lot of the red tape.
So it seems that for renters NIMBYism is motivated by opposition to gentrification. If their neighborhood can be ‘maintained’ as run-down, it may remain affordable. New developments — unless specifically targeted toward low income renters — will tend to make a neighborhood fancier, more attractive and may set off a gentrification cascade.
Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot must really be peeved in their respective chambers of Hell. I mean, what does a guy have to do to rate the appellation “literally Stalin” or “literally Mao,” or “literally Pol Pot?”
