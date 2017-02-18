Saturday assorted links

1. What were the rules of library penmanship and how were they formed?

2. Vocational education leads to less labor market flexibility later in life.

3. The polity that is Belarus taxes the unemployed.

4. Me on Trump and Mexico, starts at about 28:00, also 45:00, other bits too.

5. Japanese dancehall.

6. Put aside the mood affiliation, this is a useful Chait piece on the interlocking nature of the various fiscal options facing Republicans.