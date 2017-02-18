Saturday assorted links

1. What were the rules of library penmanship and how were they formed?
2. Vocational education leads to less labor market flexibility later in life.
3. The polity that is Belarus taxes the unemployed.
4. Me on Trump and Mexico, starts at about 28:00, also 45:00, other bits too.
6. Put aside the mood affiliation, this is a useful Chait piece on the interlocking nature of the various fiscal options facing Republicans.
The idea that a border adjustment will disproportionately hurt the poor is absurd. It has been demonstrated theoretically that consumption taxation is equivalent to wealth taxation. Further, it is the rich that disproportionately consume imports.
Because the rich are famous for shipping at their exclusive local Walmart, filled with clothes made in Bangladesh and electronics made in China.
Alternative possibility, jobs that accept vocational education have historically expected less adaptability (or accepted creativity), than careers that require academic credentials. Therefore people with a BS are more likely to develop and maintain a greater degree of flexibility. It is possible that the work environment/culture is the causal factor, not the education.
“Protests of this size are rare in the former Soviet republic, run since 1994 by President Alexander Lukashenko, who has described himself as the “last dictator in Europe.”
You know, I am thorn here. On one hand he is said to have described himself as the last dictator in Europe and I doubt it was said in a remorseful tone. On the other hand, I have seen people on Youtube boasting about having watched Woody Woodpecker’s cartoons when they were children. So at least the guy is proud of his own achievements, not Walter Lantz’s?