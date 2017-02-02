Sentences to ponder please diversify (but not everyone)

…the entire gain in the U.S. stock market since 1926 is attributable to the best-performing four percent of listed stocks.
Here is the paper, via the excellent Kevin Lewis.
by Tyler Cowen on February 2, 2017 at 2:30 am in Data Source, Economics, History | Permalink
Yeah, my Studebaker shares haven’t been doing too well lately.
Apparently the average lifespan of a company in the S&P 500 these days is only about 15 years.
Maybe not such a negative thing though….dynamism/creative destruction is not the worst thing….
But how does that work given the massive turn over in the top 4%? Companies like Apple did not even exist a few short decades ago.
Do they mean that the top 4% are performing better and better all the time? Isn’t it likely that productivity will be, on the whole, captured by the biggest and best companies?
No surprise, it’s the long end of the tail (average is over).
More freaky facts from the excellent Hebner coffeetable book on index fund investing*:
Figure 4-2 illustrates how an investor who hypothetically remained invested in the S& P 500 Index throughout the 20-year period from 1994 to 2013 (5,037 trading days) would have earned a sizable 9.22% annualized return, growing a $ 10,000 investment to $ 58,352. When the five best-performing days in that time period were missed, the annualized return shrank to 7.00%, with $ 10,000 growing to $, 38,710, and if an investor missed the 20 days with the largest gains, the returns were cut down to just 3.02%. If the 40 best-performing days were missed, an investment in the S& P 500 turned negative, with $ 10,000 eroding in value to just $ 8,149, a loss of $ 1,851.
*Bonus Trivia:
St. Louis chess club patron Rex Sinquefield is one of the founders of IFA; and this 1980s US chess champion, P. Wolff, ran a hedge fund funded by P. Thiel: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrick_Wolff#Investing_career (“Wolff was previously a managing director at San Francisco hedge fund Clarium, which is a $3B global macro hedge fund. He left Clarium to launch Grandmaster Capital Management, a hedge fund that received seed capital from Peter Thiel, the founder of Clarium and a strong chess player himself.[5] Hedge Fund Alert reported that Wolff has started the wind-down process of Grandmaster Capital in June 2015. Over the past several years, he has given a blindfolded simultaneous exhibition for all-comers at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska headed by CEO Warren Buffett and Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger.”)
TC’s title: “Sentences to ponder please diversify (but not everyone)” – ah, master Cowen is obviously alluding to the well-known financial find that in order for any trade to occur, for any profit taking to happen, a market needs noise (uninformed traders). If not, then you can show mathematically that no trades will take place. Hence, the corollary is true that if everybody is smart, and everybody diversifies, then there’s no alpha to capture. For this reason perhaps the stock market over the year has returned fewer and fewer bargains, as more and more people get smart and index, which cuts down on the alpha available for Bogleheads…
Ray, I don’t understand. Bogleheads are not trying for alpha. They’re just minimizing costs and getting what the market gives.
Here’s a relevant link, with some nice charts. It references The Ivy Portfolio as source. It’s a study of stocks from 1983 forward:
http://www.valuewalk.com/2015/11/39-of-stocks-have-a-negative-lifetime-total-return/
39% of stocks have a negative lifetime return
64% of stocks underperformed the Russell 3000.
The bottom 75% of stocks cumulatively returned 0%
Not to mention the elimination of any failed company from being counted in various Dow Jones measures. Like removing Enron after bankruptcy. Or this type of reshuffling – ‘Citigroup was removed from the Dow following the 2008 financial crisis, when the company’s market cap shrank by over 90% and it teetered on the brink of bankruptcy. Travelers was spun off from Citigroup in 2002 and went on to replace Citigroup in the Dow in 2009.’ http://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/113015/4-famous-companies-dropped-dow-jones.asp
If you remove the true failures, the American stock market looks pretty good. Shame about the Worldcom stockholders, but really, who counts the past? ‘On July 21, 2002, WorldCom filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the largest such filing in United States history at the time (since overtaken by the bankruptcies of both Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual in a span of eleven days during September 2008). The WorldCom bankruptcy proceedings were held before U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Judge Arthur J. Gonzalez, who simultaneously heard the Enron bankruptcy proceedings, which were the second largest bankruptcy case resulting from one of the largest corporate fraud scandals. None of the criminal proceedings against WorldCom and its officers and agents was originated by referral from Gonzalez or the Department of Justice lawyers.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MCI_Inc.#Bankruptcy
Oh right, those two financial institutions aren’t included either, are they?
(And really, wouldn’t it be possible to find another adjective than ‘excellent’ to use when describing Kevin Lewis? After all, this is not a place with a generally Homeric style of epic poetry.)