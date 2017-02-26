Sunday assorted links

1. The weird economics of IKEA.
2. Sweden rethinks immigration (NYT).
3. Jerome Tuccille has passed away (NYT). And Russell Hardin has passed away.
4. Voxsplainer on Kevin Hassett.
5. Gus Lubin on the complacent class, strivers, and Millennials.
6. “The floppy, lethargic Gudetama, rendered as squeezable as possible.“
2. O no! People worldwide are rejecting all of Tyler’s ideas. I guess he’ll just hang out in the dustbin of history, where he’ll have plenty of company.
2 was a pretty well balanced piece, and definitely one for our times. It is about whether a policeman on Facebook can contest a government.
Note that he may not be wrong about what is on his desk, while it is still not representative.
If the government is telling the truth, it leads to kind of an ungated whistleblower situation. No newspaper decided whether to publish. It just went viral.
4. Having predicted a 36,000 Dow, does that mean Hassett is all in on inflated asset prices? Or does it mean Hassett is all against inflated asset prices? Nobody says what they mean anymore. Is that because they don’t know what they are talking about, or does it mean they fear saying what they actually think? A president who lies about everything, large and small, and public intellectuals who don’t say what they really mean. How did we get here? And how do we go back to saying what we actually believe? “What is truth?” retorted Pilate.
1 – Best lines at the end:
“Ikea continues to be nearly unique,” Baxter said. “I would’ve told you that they would have competitors all over the place by now, 15 years ago. I would’ve been horribly wrong. There’s only them.”
Globalized winner-take-all?
It would have been nicer if the article on IKEA tried to explain why they have been able to push prices down so much. They discontinue expensive lines? Sure, but they still keep them too. That doesn’t help. Presumably shipping is part of it – and IKEA’s furniture is clearly often so ugly because it ships better. It can’t just be cheap labor – after all, how expensive were East German Gulag workers? So it is a mystery.
What was nice about the Japan article, apart from the seemingly obligatory anti-Lost in Translation approach (and there can be few such movies that have changed the conversation to the point everyone goes out of their way to distance themselves from what is actually a pretty good film), was the lack of anything related to gender. Which is odd because a bit of gender radicalism seems called for here. Middle aged men pay for teenage girls to dress as maids and serve them while calling them master? I can see how well that would go down in Los Angeles. Actually it would have an additional racial tinge as well as many waitresses are likely to be “of color” or whatever the accepted term is these days. But when the Japanese do it, it seems less of a problem. The Vampire cafe seems a marketing opportunity gone to waste. Surely the world needs a Twilight themed burger chain?
I do feel sorry for the owls though.