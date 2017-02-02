Thursday assorted links

1. English has 3,000 words for being drunk.

2. “Johnny Depp spent $3 million to blast Hunter Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon. He spent $18 million on an 150-foot yacht. He spent $4 million on a failed record label. He spent $30,000 a month on wine, $200,000 a month on private planes, $150,000 a month on round-the-clock security, and $300,000 a month to maintain a staff of 40 people.” Does Johnny Depp love markets or hate markets? Link here.

3. Inspired Media.

4. Manure pile builders understand the Coase theorem. And a better place to urinate, French style.

5. University of Toronto willing to help business scholars and students affected by U.S. restrictions.

6. It seems NFL teams play “too Nash” a set of strategies.

7. And more John Cochrane on the new tax plan. Just maybe these chimps are Girardians.