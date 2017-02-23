Thursday assorted links

1. A modeled argument, by Daniel Susskind at Oxford, that technological unemployment will be worse than you think.

2. Oldie but goodie: Iceland’s natural experiment in supply-side economics (pdf).

3. “Escaped livestock are relatively common in New York City, which is home to dozens of slaughterhouses.” Location economics are usually a bit stranger than you think, link here.

4. Ted Lowi has passed away.

5. Will a revised Trump travel ban hold up? And Cass Sunstein is recovering from his car accident. But thinks there should be fewer of them.