Thursday assorted links

1. A modeled argument, by Daniel Susskind at Oxford, that technological unemployment will be worse than you think.
2. Oldie but goodie: Iceland’s natural experiment in supply-side economics (pdf).
3. “Escaped livestock are relatively common in New York City, which is home to dozens of slaughterhouses.” Location economics are usually a bit stranger than you think, link here.
5. Will a revised Trump travel ban hold up? And Cass Sunstein is recovering from his car accident. But thinks there should be fewer of them.
I’m sorry Cass Sunstein was struck by a car in a snowstorm while he was a pedestrian, and I wish him a speedy recovery. Had that happened to me, my response would not have been to write an article advocating additional government programs to try to reduce traffic accidents, but maybe that’s just me. Hammer, nail may be at work here.
Can you spot why 5a and 5b are linked then?
If I was struck by a car, I would advocate for the same thing I would advocate for if I’m not struck by a car…the soonest possible implementation of computer-driven vehicles on roads.
There are commercials that say, “Friends don’t let friends drive drunk”…but there will never need to be a commercial about not letting computers drive drunk. Or computers driving while texting. Or any of the other hundreds of dumb things humans do that cause accidents.
AI cars can’t drive in the rain let alone in the snow.
http://www.businessinsider.com/googles-self-driving-cars-dont-work-in-rain-or-on-roads-2014-9
When AI cars work, people will use them. They don’t work yet.
Too many people walk at night without any type of reflective clothing oblivious that most drivers’ night vision is quite poor. I’m glad Prof. Sunstein is OK but he should remember that glo in the dark vests and sashes are really cheap and will aid in your being seen.
+1. Also remember that pedestrians should walk facing traffic, bicyclists with. Facing traffic you are never blindsided, have that last chance to dive out of the road.
“I’m glad Prof. Sunstein is OK but he should remember that glo in the dark vests and sashes are really cheap and will aid in your being seen.”
Yes, I have flashing LED belts that can be worn over jackets and are visible from 100+ yards. I’ve been passed by bicycle riders while jogging who’ve commented on how great the belts are for being visible after dark.
While the description of the accident is not detailed, it does appear that lack of visibility was a cause (there may have been other causes as well). In which case there was a cheap, easy, decentralized solution. (Not that I disagree with government run, centralized, expensive safety programs in all instances.) Wear reflective clothing and/or carry a light. I walk quite a bit and always have a light handy; I am continually surprised how many people do not.
I wish the Professor a speedy recovery.
5a. What would actually be best bang for the buck in stopping terrorism? I would think that it would be more staff and technology applied to social networks. I would hope this could be done with existing privacy, but I worry that if you do want to spot radicalization you won’t just ask for passwords in customs. You might have to open all phones to the NSA/FBI.
Containment. There are over 50 majority Muslim countries. If any Muslim is unhappy in his current land, he can find another that suits his tastes. There’s no need to be importing a populating of hostile foreigners. Keep the Muslims bottled up in their home lands and Muslim terrorism drops.
And yes, I would be OK with banning Islam in America and deporting all oft the Muslims currently here, including Louie Farrakhan, if St. Kitts will take him.
Wow. Not only was that not an answer to my question, not only was it remarkably immoderate, it was very unconstitutional.
What are your values, sir?
Constitutions can be changed. The current one used to permit people like you to own people like me as pets. The Constitution is not a holy relic. It was not handed down by God. It’s words on paper. That’s it.
There are days when you come off as pure parody account. As when you suggest that because we used to more overtly discriminate by race, we should now do more (not less) discrimination by religion.
1. The condition of the economy reminds me of outpatient surgery centers. They typically have a useful life of about 15 years, after which they either are reloaded or they collapse. The reason is old age, namely the old age of what had been very productive surgeons. And so it is with the economy. As Cowen et al. search in vain for explanations, the underlying problem is too few people have too much of the income and wealth. If economic Armageddon awaits, how do those with wealth expect to remain wealthy? With stock in Walmart? Some of Cowen’s friends are shifting to real estate, large tracts, here, there, and everywhere. But what’s the real value of real estate? Indeed, the wealthy in early America came to realize that real estate is as much a liability as an asset. Like those surgery centers, the only solution is to reload. In the case of surgery centers, that means bringing in the young surgeons to replace the old. Believe me, it’s an unpleasant task sending the old surgeons out to pasture. In the case of the economy, the solution is just as unpleasant, but necessary. And the solution? Ask Cowen’s colleague Peter Boettke. It would be nice if the economy could be reloaded by offering discounts on U-Haul trailers, just as it would be nice to reload surgery centers by giving the old surgeons a couple weeks vacation. But for the old surgeons and the economy, the End is Nigh.
“If economic Armageddon awaits, how do those with wealth expect to remain wealthy? With stock in Walmart?”
Walmart is in danger. (“Grave danger,” to borrow from “A Few Good Men.”) Probably 90% of its brick-and-mortar stores will be closed in the next 30 years. Will Walmart be able to successfully transition to a completely online retail world? To me, the crystal ball seems cloudy on this question.
They are having a hard time competing for talent from they bay. Their corporate culture is, as one would expect, having a very hard time dealing with the compensation structure.
Their hope is that coding retail websites becomes far more of a commodity in the future and that their enormous logistical network will stay an advantage.
I’ve had generally good experiences shopping online for Walmart stuff. I probably purchase more through Walmart than through Amazon at present. But I have no idea of the relative profitability of each side of the business. It seems like I buy big packs of toilet paper and paper towels from them, online, for the same price as I would pay in store. My naive assumption would be that having UPS or FedEx bring me a huge box filled with a package or two of paper products isn’t great for margins, but I don’t know.
I hadn’t known, but apparently walmart.com is enough of a powerhouse that amazon.com had to reduce their minimum order for free shipping to $35 to keep pace.
Thinking that WalMart is going to disappear is silly, both because physical stores are really important for many things, and that walmart is going into the online world with guns blazing.
The reference to Walmart stock wasn’t a reference only to Walmart stock, but the folly of relying on asset values, financial asset values, for one’s wealth if economic Armageddon awaits. How does an economy sustain itself if fewer and fewer capture more and more. It can’t. That’s why an increasing number of very wealthy people are shifting their wealth to “hard assets” like real estate, real estate located far from the Hell-scape of economic Armageddon. Do any readers know Peter Boettke’s solution? That’s more interesting than whether Walmart’s future will be Sear’s past.
3. I thought all Americans walked around with AR15s, surely a bull is an easy target?
The stockbrokers didn’t want to harm their sacred cow.
1. “In a dynamic version of this model, the endogenous accumulation of capital drives labour out the economy at an endogenously determined rate, and absolute wages fall towards zero. In the limit, labour is fully immiserated and ‘technological unemployment’ follows.”
That paper was one depressing read. Made me glad I’m old!
#1 — so much theorizing about how recent changes in the effectiveness of AI techniques will affect the labor market. Perhaps we should allow the engineers to simply work on the problem, make the world better, and the react? Or maybe we should use this as yet another reason to push a failed ideology down people’s throats?
#2 — great reading. Wish the experiment had been longer.
#5 — I really enjoyed regulators taking credit for airbags, crumple zones, safety belts, etc, when they had little to no input into these technologies. Laughable. I suppose history is written by those with the guns!
Wasn’t in Charles Murray who showed that most safety regulations come along after the fact. I may be wrong about who studied it, but it was an eye opener.
Couldn’t Trump just direct the State department to not issue visas to anyone in the 7 countries? Does he not have this authority? Could this be challenged in court?
People already with visas wouldn’t be barred, but it would stop those numbers from increasing.
1. Worse than WHO thinks? Certainly not worse than YOU think, Tyler. You’ve been beating this drum for years now, while the American economy has added 16 million jobs (all private sector) since February of 2010.
Certainly not worse than, say, Kurt Vonnegut, who wrote the dystopic Player Piano in 1952, just to pick one top of mind example.
This time it’s different? Maybe. But big thinkers have underestimated the resourcefulness of human beings for hundreds of years running now. That’s a heavy-duty sandwich board.
If I remember correctly, you worry (as do I) about middle class wage stagnation. Are you really sure these are unrelated?
Certainly not worse than I think either. Artificial intelligence does not have to pass the Turing Test and does not have to model human intelligence precisely, in order for it to take over most jobs.
5b. Cass is a smart guy. But why no mention of driverless vehicles? This is the clear solution to this issue.
Everyone interested in vehicle related deaths, injuries and property damage should focus on making this happen ASAP. Speeding this up even a few months will save thousands of lives in the US alone, tens of thousands worldwide.
Agreed.
Although a couple of companies have finally realized the size of the prize and are moving full steam towards it. Tesla is the poster boy for this. Putting full ‘enhanced autopilot’ hardware in every new car and transmitting the data back to home base was quite smart.
Regulators can’t do much/anything to make the technology progress faster, and with a trump presidency their leeway to block any successful innovation will, likely, be limited.
All this about Trump’s ‘travel ban’ and how he can make it legal. Yet how about something about, errr, why?
As far as I can tell this ban is about f*cking up a few people’s lives for the sake of seeming to do something about a marginal problem.
If you’re a ‘clash of civilizations’ type person this ‘ban’ does nothing as most Muslims live in other countries (for example, Turkey, India, Egypt, Indonesia) not covered by the ban.
The ban itself referenced 9/11, but there hasn’t been a 9/11 attack in the US since, well 9/11. Obama decapitated Al Qaeda and its model of directed attacks by ‘agents’. Needless to say if this is your measure perhaps the obvious question is what would have happened if this policy had been in effect before 9/11. Well 9/11 would have happened.
How about the attacks that happened in the US since then? About half of the post-9/11 attacks were non-Islamic terrorism or ‘mental illness terrorism’ (think school shootings, the theater shooting, Giffords). We have, of course, imaginary attacks that exist in Trump’s imagination (Bowling Green). The Islamic attacks that have happened have been dominated by American born, 2nd generation or more citizens. In fact, has a single attack actually come from a person who came from one of the 7 nations? Just one example, has a single terrorist from Iran *ever* conducted an attack in the US? Ever?
What if you instead were talking about a policy to prevent mass shootings from the mentally ill. “These 7 countries have a mental illness rate of 7 per 100,000 people therefore they are banned”. What about all the other countries? “Errr well…let’s start with these 7 they have some really crazy people look at this guy on Facebook, bipolar, schizo, delusional, he’s a real doozy”. Why don’t you simply prevent people with mental illnesses from buying lots of guns. “errr we’ll get to that after we figure out these 7 countries”.
How about Europe? Perhaps you could say these countries have refugees that while they haven’t attacked the US yet this could be the *next* thing in terrorism?
OK so why are green card holders who even stopped in one of the 7 countries ever targeted? Why not simply concentrate on Syrian and Iraqi refugees? What the hell does Iran have to do with it?
Here’s an issue. The courts will probably end up limiting Presidential authority here because we have a dingbat running the show which might (slim chance) come back in the future to hurt the US when and if it ever gets a serious President again.
In the meantime we have a retreat from leadership. Notice how no one makes a positive case for Trump’s policy. No one even tries to assert it’s sensible. Instead we get defenses based on strawmen (“well we can’t let everyone in”) or defenses based on stretched, very stretched, analogies to Obama (last serious President). (“Well if Obama once said to keep an eye out for these 7…”).
Where is someone, anyone, with an actual positive case? Even this administration seems unable to make one other than to grunt “just trust this guy”.
“As far as I can tell this ban is about f*cking up a few people’s lives for the sake of seeming to do something about a marginal problem.”
As far as I can tell, you never even attempt to listen to the other side.
“Notice how no one makes a positive case for Trump’s policy. ”
It’s pretty obvious. Trump wants to reduce the chance of terrorism in the US, specifically, the widespread Islamic terrorism that has become prevalent over the last 20 years. He specifically used the list of terrorist countries that the Obama administration had already compiled. You might argue that his method won’t accomplish much, but the argument that the ban ” is about f*cking up a few people’s lives” is disingenuous. It indicates that you don’t listen to the other side, don’t care about their concerns and just want to ignore the results of the election.
“You might argue that his method won’t accomplish much, but …”
See when someone asks for a positive case for some policy, if you find yourself saying something like this you already lost.
From Cass on traffic fatality numbers:
>The United States should not accept that level of human tragedy.
Well, of course not. Not NOW. Auto fatality numbers have been predictable for decades, but some time around Jan 20 I think we all agreed that THIS IS HORRIFIC AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS RESPONSIBLE!!!
Maybe next week, Cass will catch on to the tens of thousands of Americans killed by heroin — each and every year. That could be safely ignored in the 2009-2016 period, but now, I think the US should not accept that level of human tragedy.
“2. Oldie but goodie: Iceland’s natural experiment in supply-side economics (pdf).”
That’s a fairly impressive spike. Usually those kind of studies have fairly marginal effects, but going to a zero Tax rate will apparently cause a bump in employment.
“5. Will a revised Trump travel ban hold up?”
Wow, that’s some bad journalism.
“And of course the real-world effect of the Trump ban is to exclude immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries, none of which has sent terrorists to the U.S.”
Really? Did the author do even a cursory check?
“Six Iranians, six Sudanese, two Somalis, two Iraqis, and one Yemeni have been convicted of attempting or executing terrorist attacks on U.S. soil ” https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/01/trump-immigration-ban-terrorism/514361/
Yes, good point. The 9/11 hijackers were never convicted of terrorism so no reason to include Saudi Arabia or Egypt. Clearly the ban was well thought out and a sensible policy.
I would support increasing the ban to include Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The Trump administration decided for political reasons to keep the list to the one the Obama administration had previously compiled.
“Yes, good point”
I’m glad you agree.
As I noted before, no positive case for the ban to be made.
What am I missing? Here is the relevant portion of Cass Sunstein’s (here’s to his speedy recovery) column:
In 1930, . . . the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled [was] a whopping 15.12. By 1940, that figure was reduced dramatically, all the way down to 10.89. Over the next 20 years, the death rate was cut in half, reaching 5.06 in 1960.
One of the country’s regulatory success stories, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, was created a decade later, and by 1980, the rate had fallen to just 3.35. Over the next two decades, it continued to fall every year, ending up at just 1.53 by 2000. Until 2014, there was continuing progress, producing the all-time low of 1.08.”
So the death rate fell from 15.12 to 5.06 BEFORE the NHTSA was established, then it continued to go down, and now it has gone up some (with the NHTSA still in place). How does this unambiguously demonstrate a “regulatory success story”?
It’s not clear that the decrease before the NHTSA wasn’t also regulatory. No doubt building better roads, agreeing on sensible traffic laws and enforcing them, dramatically decreased highway deaths. It does seem like there’s a limit to how much you can lower deaths by looking at factors other than the cars themselves.
The main reason it recently ticked up was that miles driven also rose for the first time in years. But at an economic blog you should know that economic trends regularly have noise and one or two observations does not disprove a trend.
Wait till we have at least have two or three observations before making such claims.
By the way, do you still believe in the Peltzman effect that seat belts actually cause more deaths?
Do they still teach that at George Mason?
