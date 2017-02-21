Tuesday assorted links

1. Using models to deliver your illegal drugs.
2. Yes.
3. “Care and attention should be given to all victims of sexual violence, especially those who don’t want to think of themselves as victims.” And more here.
4. New Rohan Silva bookshop in East London is modeled after a Borges short story.
re: #2 – see Sullivan:
“Do you remember the days when president Obama predicted that at some point in his presidency, the “Republican fever would break”? It never did of course. If anything, it kept getting worse — from birtherism to jeopardizing the U.S.’s credit rating to Benghazi and then those fricking emails. But it occurs to me that the fever could only really break if the Republicans were no longer in opposition and were actually confronted with the difficult project of running the country. Yes, I know we’ve been hoping for this for years, chasing phantasms as the crazy gets crazier, but could the fever be finally breaking right now? The Republican base’s talk-radio politics, their Breitbart alternative facts, their railing constantly about Obama’s various alleged iniquities — none of that is enough to actually govern. But that is all they have known for so long. At some point, the Republicans are going to have to raise the debt limit; they are going to have to pay for the wall; they’ll have to replace the ACA with, well, er, something quite fabulous. They have no excuses anymore, after all.
And yet, lo and behold, they seem paralyzed. Legislatively, they are at a standstill, and the ACA endures and becomes more popular. There is no magic cure for bringing back blue-collar jobs. They will surely divide over tariffs. Even tax reform could be a liability if it isn’t directed at those low-earning core Republican voters, rather than Trump’s fellow plutocrats (and good luck with that). All the rabid rhetoric against Obama’s essentially moderate policies, in other words, is beginning to dissipate into thin air. Yes, they can deregulate. Yes, they could borrow even more to goose the economy. But it’s going to be fumes before too long. Maybe this is how the fever eventually ends — when, instead of constantly ducking responsibility, they actually have to take some.”
Like I’ve always said Kevin Drum is the dumbest guy on the internet. But you may be giving him a run for his money.
That was a fairly weak ad hominem attack, even considering it was for something I didn’t write.
#4 It is sadmaking that the journalist doesn’t even get that the Library of Babel is finite. In fact, your keyboard is a compact version of the whole library. iPad users, well, you go figure it out for yourselves.
#3: British humour? It would be really funny to assemble a panel of British humorists to discuss the assertion of the troll.
#4 Borges was indeed a great writer as Argentina has contributed far more to world culture than we Brazilians who only like to be cucked by the Argentines when they grace us with their visits.
Stop impersonating me. Argentinian culture is widely known to be i feripr to the Brazilian one. Brazil jas has more great writer than any other country in the world.
Milo should have known better then to push back on PC with regard to pedophilia. Now he’s not just inflaming the left; he’s got the right on him too.
I think you may have missed how Milo thanked a Catholic priest, as noted here – “I’m grateful for Father Michael,” he said. “I wouldn’t give nearly such good [oral sex] if it wasn’t for him.” https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/02/20/cpac-sticks-with-yiannopoulos-as-critics-highlight-his-comments-about-underage-sex/ (Strange how the link text is still wrong – I guess their CMS system is either not that flexible, or nobody cares.)
Hard as it might be to imagine, considering what a nest of hard left SWJs the Catholic Church is, but some of the CPAC attendees are Catholic. One would assume that Bannon, a member of the Catholic Church himself (though 3 times divorced), was thrilled to hear a Breitbart columnist sharing such thanks to a broader public. Though now that he is in politics, Bannon will probably be constrained in these PC dominated times in not being able to give a White House platform to continue the struggle for heroic British citizens like Milo to tell Americans how to respect the 1st Amendment.
You missed my point. He was fine pissing off the left because his audience/market is the right. Now he’s pissed them off too.
#2) The DeVos confirmation is instructive here: lots of intensity among Democrats in opposing her. Republican support was quiet because they knew they already had the votes. In the end, she was confirmed, just as Obamacare will be repealed. Republicans did not, in fact, suddenly stop supporting school choice and, as even Drum concedes, their opinion on Obamacare has not changed either since the election. Democrats are pounding the table on Obamacare because, given that Republicans control both houses of Congress and the White House, the Dems don’t have any other move left [http://www.goodreads.com/quotes/918291-if-the-facts-are-against-you-argue-the-law-if].
It is hard to say someone who enjoyed being sexually assaulted was sexually assaulted. At least it would depend on the assault. Every other 40 something woman in the West seems to be enjoying 50 Shades of Grey, but to what extent is that a story of sexual assault? People in the BDSM community might come down on either side.
As far as Milo goes, we punish criminals not just for what they do to their victims but what they do to the community and to deter people from doing likewise. The worst thing Milo could do would be to convince adults they can sexually assault 13 year old boys and it is just fine. Good for them even.
Models delivering drugs? I smell a Steven Glass story here. I don’t believe it. Models have better things to do with their time. Someone has been sold a pup.
The bias of Mother Jones is laughable. Republicans still hate Obamacare more now than they did when it first came up. Positives have gone up from about 10% to about 20%. That is, they hate it. But MJ is deeply committed to the idea that Republicans are stupid racists so they have to hate it for stupid racist reasons rather than anything sensible they would have to take into account. The fact that 80+% of Republicans still hate it after Obama has gone is pretty good evidence it wasn’t racism but epistemological closure is hard to shake.
‘It is hard to say someone who enjoyed being sexually assaulted was sexually assaulted. ‘
Yep, when a 14 year has sex with a 44 year old, the way to judge that crime is to judge how much the 14 year old enjoyed the sexual experience provided by the older partner.
Which would seem to fit well into the same world view that says a woman who gets pregnant after being raped wasn’t all that raped, as noted here – ‘If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rape_and_pregnancy_controversies_in_United_States_elections,_2012#Todd_Akin
You know, I would think that asking someone to read what was put in front of them before replying was not a big ask. Maybe even thinking about it before opening their mouths. Apparently it is. Some people should reflect on Proverbs 17:28 a little more.
Should we prosecute someone who rapes a woman who does not think she has been raped? That is an interesting question. But one for the grown ups.
‘You know, I would think that asking someone to read what was put in front of them before replying was not a big ask.’
‘So Much For Subtlety February 21, 2017 at 3:48 am
‘It is hard to say someone who enjoyed being sexually assaulted was sexually assaulted.’
I don’t know, that seems a fairly straightforward sentence, which I’ve now quoted for the second time.
Maybe you should actually read what you write.
But you are right, the following was so muddled I just decided not to comment on it before – ‘As far as Milo goes, we punish criminals not just for what they do to their victims but what they do to the community and to deter people from doing likewise. The worst thing Milo could do would be to convince adults they can sexually assault 13 year old boys and it is just fine. Good for them even.’
Because on the one hand, you seem to write that if Milo can convince adults to sexually assault 13 years, ‘it is just fine. Good for them even.’ Admittedly, you are very likely talking about his advocacy of sexual assault, and not advocating sexual assault yourself. Particularly as you do seem at least minimally aware that the topic of rape is part of a discussion in the BDSM world (with most people in that world being opposed to rape, though their definition might have a different foundation in some ways – check out the missing stair framework, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missing_stair).
But on the other hand, you also write ‘we punish criminals not just for what they do to their victims but what they do to the community and to deter people from doing likewise’ which seems distinctly at cross purposes for saying that Milo has every right to advocate for statutory rape, which is a crime regardless of how much a sexually assaulted 13 year may have enjoyed it.
You should be aware, before going too far in defending Milo, that at least according to this – ‘But the complete video of this podcast is actually much worse, because in addition to discussing his experiences with “Father Michael” as a child, Yiannopoulos also confesses to attending “house parties” and “boat parties” at which he witnessed the rapes of “very young boys” by adult men. Milo himself was an adult at the time, and took no action to report these crimes. Instead, here he is laughing about it.’ http://littlegreenfootballs.com/article/46907_The_Complete_Pedophilia-Advocating_Video_of_Milo_Yiannopoulos_Is_Even_Worse_Than_Youve_Heard – that Milo is not just talking about himself personally, but to what was going on around him. Which he was fine with, apparently.
‘Should we prosecute someone who rapes a woman who does not think she has been raped? That is an interesting question. But one for the grown ups.’
If someone does not think they are raped, there would be no basis for a complaint to the police. And it is not an interesting question for grown-ups, it is an utterly banal observation that has nothing to do with the age of consent. Statutory rape is a crime regardless of whether the sexually assaulted 13 year old enjoyed it or not. To help you on this point, a 13 year cannot give informed consent to have sex with an someone who is twice their age. Maybe you know less about statutory rape than you believe? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statutory_rape
Hush child, the grown ups are talking.
> Models delivering drugs? I smell a Steven Glass story here. I don’t believe it. Models have better things to do with their time. Someone has been sold a pup.
Not really any different than high-end, trendy clubs having attractive women tend to bar and serve cocktails. Just be ready to pay $20 for a bottom-shelf gin and tonic tonic. Or $100 for an eight of mids.
Half the reason people partake in intoxicants is because of the (nearly always un-delivered) promise of sex. It’s the reason beer companies will cut their hops budget in half to pay for Superbowl commercials filled bikini-clad women. When in doubt, adapt Tyler’s advice. I don’t want beautiful women frequenting my restaurants, and I want my weed delivered by a bunch of surly middle-aged Dominicans.
I agree with the motivation for using pretty girls to sell alcohol. Because the empirical evidence would be that alcohol does get you laid. Usually with one or both of you regretting it in the morning. But I don’t believe that smoking marijuana is going to help. Buy a drink from a pretty girl and you can live the dream that you are James Bond. Buy weed from a pretty girl and you get sneered at before lighting up. Why pay a hefty premium for that?
No editor should have passed this story without meeting the models. Not even then.
3. One can only hope that such devoted defenders of free speech as President Trump will now invite Milo to the White House, to show that the hard leftist SWJs at Breitbart and the ACU will not chill the free expression of British citizens advocating for better sexual technique by teenage males practicing on older men.
Time to make a real stand for Milo’s right to free speech. After all, as noted by Charles Johnson, this is the time to strike back at a cowardly organization like Breitbart if they fire Milo, whose ‘support for white supremacism, his race-baiting, his hateful comments about Muslims, his harassment of women and transgendered people, all of that was fine with Breitbart’s employees.’
Luckily for CPAC, Trump cannot make any federal defunding threats for rescinding Milo’s speaking invitation. Clearly such a progressive gathering just pretends to care about the 1st Amendment while restricting the right of a leading figure like Milo to speak in front of a group of people thrilled to see such a person take on all the evils keeping America from being great again.
#3: another perspective to Mr. Yiannopoulos story is to consider how he raised the middle finger to the Republican establishment. It takes an Icarus amount of self-confidence to do that. 2016 seems so far today:
“It’s not so bad, honestly. If you get behind Trump fast enough, your betrayed base might forget comments like “we decide the nominee, not the voters.” Those weren’t just any old voters you were alienating, by the way. They include the next generation of conservative firebrands, who are currently gravitating to Trump, the alt-right, and me. Unlike most right-wing writers, my biggest demographic is 18-34 year olds. Your supporters will be dead or retired in ten years. Ours won’t.”
http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2016/04/27/dear-nevertrump-time-get-behind-daddy/
So, Mr. Yiannopoulos is right at pointing this is an anti-Trump conspiracy, but he forgot to say it’s a Republican one.
A 14 year old boy is sexually assaulted. He grows up and does not share most people’s opinion on that assault. He says so in public. That is all. He does not sexually assault a child himself. He just dissents from the consensus.
As any number of other people have done. Samuel R Delany for instance. Winner of four Nebula awards, two Hugos and trusted enough to hold a Chair in something specious at Temple University. Known for, among other things, defending his experience of sexual assault as a boy.
But how does the Left respond to Milo? A victim, remember. Not a perpetrator. They bully Simon & Schuster into cancelling his book contract. That is, they victimize the victim again. Simply for holding an opinion they do not like. An opinion they are happy to accept when others say it.
Classy.