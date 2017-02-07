What is the most underrated economy in the world right now?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, the proposed answer is Pakistan, here is the closing conclusion:
When I started pondering this “underrated” question about 15 years ago, it was mainly about guessing hidden strengths of various economies, based on esoteric knowledge of sectors and regions and histories. These days, it is most of all an exercise in gauging media overreactions. The underrated countries are places you read and hear lots about, not obscure locales you’ve barely heard of.
It’s a sad world where discarding “what you think you know that ain’t so” has so grown in importance.
Trump and Putin. America and Pakistan. Do I detect a pattern? Speaking of underrated, here is a very good essay on the underrated power of Congress. http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/2/7/14454370/trump-autocracy-congress-frum
“Underrated”? Your graph showing the meteoric rise in the Karachi Stock Exchange KSE100 suggests that the market has already corrected any such under-rating.
Perhaps next year you could pick a country whose glorious future isn’t already priced-in.
So, who is overrated?
China. Not a particularly clever answer, but the most correct one, IMO.
Canada. From 1945 to 1995 it’s economy was total crap. Despite having way more resources per capita, it’s level of development pathetically lagged the US. Since then it’s managed to do quite an admirable job of un-basket-casing itself. That was built on two factors, a bullish super-cycle in commodities and a major rollback of socialism. One needs only look at a chart of oil and Trudeau to see both of those are probably coming to an end.
+1 Canada is super overrated – unless oil starts surging again. They have no major companies outside the natural resource sector and the country has an over-educated population with barely any high-tech sectors to employ people in. Not to mention what seem to be large housing bubbles in major Canadian cities.
The entire EU. The whole thing is a house of cards and the collapse is now inevitable.
Also, Brazil.
Spain. People think it’s a basket case, but it’s not. Young educated people who left during the real-estate bust will eventually return — it’s Spain, it’s a really nice place to live. They’ll bring know how and contacts. Way, way underracted as an economy and as a place to live, also possibly as an investment.
How much are you asking for your Andalucía’s hacienda? I’m willing to give you up to half of a two-bedroom “piso” in Montevideo, or a one-bedroom in Panamá City.
Get back to us when they’ve deregulated their labor market and deign to have more than one child.
No way. The business culture is horrible in Spain.
eurozone
Yeah, go walk down the street in Karachi, Tyler.
Pakistan is a hellhole with enormous political rask and it’s just silly and gross to try to be this cutely counter-intuitive.
Is it crazy to think that Pakistan might pull even [with India] once again?
Yea, totally crazy. Have you missed the fact that Muslim countries without oil [or large Chinese minorities] fare terribly economically??
Of course you have, bc you favor PC over reality.
As I mention in the other thread, it was unfortunate that this “most underrated” article appeared the same day as a big piece in the NYT on the disappeared, the tortured.
Perhaps torture is just a sacred icon on Twitter.
Not that he needs me to defend him, but Cowen’s point is a very good one. Sure, identifying Pakistan as underrated might turn out wrong based on future events, but one might have been highly skeptical if Cowen had identified China as underrated back in the 1970s. There are two points to that: one, that we shouldn’t judge other places (Pakistan, China) solely by reference to our own (America), at least not in absolute terms but in relative terms; and two, predictions are difficult, especially about the future.
“…one might have been highly skeptical if Cowen had identified China as underrated back in the 1970s.”
That’s a good point.
I actually don’t think China in the 1970s was underrated at all.
1970s China was basically like North Korea – maybe worse, given the Cultural Revolution. It took a titanic power struggle following Mao’s death and the victory of Deng Xiaoping to turn China into an economic powerhouse. These are not predictable events. Nobody knew what Deng was capable of, and nothing like it (a capitalist economic turnaround by a nominally Communist country) had ever happened before.
Furthermore, depending on who you ask, you might find genuine admiration for Chinese economic “achievements” during the 1970s! The Western academic scene was crawling with Marxists and Maoists at the time, including even economists. Joan Robinson, for one, admired both Mao’s China and Kim’s North Korea.
The one and only thing that you can say in favor of the Chinese economy in the 1970s was that China at least had a totally undisputed political authority – the Communist Party – thus preventing wider civil conflict. I guess another point in favor was that Mao was probably going to die soon (or, if you meant the late 70s, was already dead), but I doubt anyone expected his successors to be that much different.
PS. None of this refutes Cowen’s points about Pakistan.
I would say Brazil. After President Temer’s bold reforms, the economy is already responding in a very enthusiastic fashion.
Temer does look like a vast improvement on his predecessor.
In terms of underrated economies, I remember baseball player Joe Rudi every October in the 1970s praised as the best underrated player in the Big Leagues. Soon he was overrated simply because Joe Rudi was a good but not great player announced as one of the best players of the 1970s era. Between 1970 – 1976 Joe Rudi was good above average player that played on a great team. (And after 1976 Joe Rudi was completely overrated and below average left fielder for the next 6 years.)
In terms of underrated nations, have you ever done a 5 to 10 year review of the economy? I seemed to remember in the past Brazil was underrated in the early Great Recession (2007 – 2009) years and now look where they are. Because my guess long term the aspect that lead underrated economy quickly turn into an overrated economy fairly quickly. (Let us the one can draw a line of the dynamic dotcom US economy of the late 1990s to housing bubble bursting in 2008.)
Anyway, Saudia Arabia economy was sort like Shaq in which they are both a force of nature but fundamentally not especially good. They are not going broke but they are going to change very easily.
> Anyway, Saudia Arabia economy was sort like Shaq in which they are both a force of nature but fundamentally not especially good.
This is a great analogy. *clap*
Hans Rosling just died. For anyone who is interested.
A great man who was not afraid to stake out a positive public morality.
On Pakistan:
Trying to figure out what it means for an economy to be underrated…I guess it would be some combination of “the stock market is valued at a low earnings multiple or is well off its all time highs” and “per capita GDP, and its prospects, are high but the man on the street would dismiss it as a basket case”.
I am going to propose Panama. One of the highest per capita GDPs in Latin America (skewed by the canal, but whatever), US dollar as currency, big tailwinds from development of New Panamax vessels and significant growth in expat retiree population, a Trump hotel if you think that sort of thing matters, and as far as I can tell the stock market is down 15% from its highs (which took place in 2013).
There are probably also some good candidates in southeast Asia. If I need to pick a “big country” probably Turkey but I’d have to think about it more.
Tyler, I value these kind of observations you make. And I understand they don’t have to come true to be valuable just of the exercise in critical thinking.
However, what would make them immensely more valuable would be codifying some rules and/or metrics and using those to give quantitative data to back up your decision. Then over time the rules/metrics could be adjusted to make the predictions more accurate and more objective.
Japan.
30 years ago, we all thought they were about to own the entire world. Nowadays everyone’s written them off as an irrelevant also-ran curiosity of a country, which is aging and indenting itself into oblivion. The truth is probably somewhere in between. The pendulum of consensus opinion swung too far towards Nippon pessimism.
+1 Excellent answer. I think that even if it does well Japan won’t be properly rated until it emerges as a threat to be Number 1 or whatever. But I think it will eventually punch above its weight even though it won’t be the subject of fly-by-night bestsellers. It will also be the most successful of the “geriatric” countries.
They still haven’t figured out how to deal with their extraordinary debt levels. They still seem to be the only country that can produce high tech goods of consistent quality though. They are definitely an industrial powerhouse.
From the standpoint of per capita production and income, Portugal has improved its relative standing greatly over nearly 60 years. It’s regrettable its fertility situation is so wretched. Uruguay and Israel have seen more modest comparative improvement, but manage to reproduce at the replacement level.
Estonia.
True, half the size of too small Switzerland — but like Hong Kong and Singapore.
Plus, the right things they’re doing, smaller yet also smarter gov’t, can be replicated in other countries — and the benefits of replication will come sooner as more other countries look at what’s making them successful. More will look when more media attention is given.
The mean or avg GDP/person should be increasing the most (in %; possibly in absolute) in the next 1 year, 5 years, 10 years.
USA’s GDP/person changes seem unlikely to be changing with the leaders in %, tho possibly even more than them in absolute terms.
Defining what metric is being used for the rating would be nice, too; tho this vagueness insures non-accountability — never really wrong.
This is a good suggestion. In a lot of ways, Estonia has many of the best points of Nordic civilization with a more Eastern European dynamism.
Estonia? Really? In 20 years, the only people left in Estonia will be seniors and government workers.
Underated: Russia. No, it won’t be the next Denmark, but it has made significant progress which has been mostly ignored by the Western media.
Despite its weak institutions and human rights…deficiencies, I’d imagine Russia has a lot of pent up growth just from having to endure the sanctions.
Surely it is post Brexit UK. Any economy that has just had it’s central bank uprate next year’s GDP growth rate by 100% is surely unrated, at least by the intelligentsia.
I agree. There are big downside risks that are priced in. The unlikely but possible upside is underrated.
I’m interpreting most underrated in absolute terms, not percentage.
Re, Pakistan, I just wanted to plug a great novel set there called How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia by Mohsin Hamid. The country is actually unnamed in the book, but it’s Pakistan.
What other South Asian writers do you follow?
TC: “Yet until 2008, Pakistan and India had roughly comparable per capita incomes.”
No, they did not.
To back his claim, Tyler linked to a Brookings article that shows this was not the case. In the first graph, current U.S. dollars are used and shows as Cowen claims that GDP/capita between Pakistan and India were about equal until 2008 but the entire point of the short article is that a purchasing power parity (ppp) comparison is needed.
The second graph shows Pakistans’s GDP per capita in 1990 at $3000 and India’s at only $1,900 in constant 2011 international dollars. India’s GDP per capita (ppp) began to converge on Pakistan’s around 2000 and then surpassed it in 2010.
For those who don’t understand why ppp comparisons are needed, the article Tyler himself (!) linked to helps clarify through this example: https://www.brookings.edu/blog/future-development/2015/07/15/whats-really-going-on-with-income-trends-in-india-and-pakistan/
I’d go with Burma and Estonia.
Burma has a population that is somewhat close genetically to the Chinese (so high IQ). Has been largely shut off from the rest of the world but is slowly opening up. Watch for GDP per Capita to skyrocket in the coming decades.
Estonian population is very similar genetically to Finland. And the former has been catching up rapidly to the latter in terms of wealth and living standards. Government is very efficiently run. Wouldn’t be surprised if it was one of the richest countries in Europe in ~25 years or so.