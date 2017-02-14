The Virtue of Fake Holidays

Jeremy McLellan is a comedian but like all like great comedians he captures truths and complexities underneath the laughs.
Valentine’s Day is a just a fake holiday invented by Hallmark to sell greeting cards. So what have you invented recently to make people happy? Nothing, that’s what!
In three lovely sentences McLellan recaps Hayek versus Galbraith on the nature of advertising, consumer demand and entrepreneurship. Entire dissertations could be written parsing this out.
The assumption that Valentine’s Day produces net happiness is worth questioning. Obligatory gifts vs. dissatisfaction with said gifts, and those who feel the extra weight of lacking a special someone.
I am not a big Valentine’s Day guy myself but I get a noticeable amount of happiness out of a day that calls to mind the various years spent with my wife over the years as well as out of knowing that she to is reflecting on the various good times we have had together and how we have grown together over time. The dinner, wine, and hanky panky it often leads to is also quite enjoyable to. It’s well worth the 30 minutes it takes to think of something nice to do for her IMO.
Sure, just as there are people who enjoy trivial excuses to nurture their happiness, there are plenty of people out there who make a habit of feeling miserable for equally trivial excuses. Those latter people would feel miserable with or without Valentine’s Day.
Perhaps I’m missing the point, but it seems that the second sentence implies a premise (that Valentine’s Day on net makes people more happy than they would otherwise be) that I’m not ready to grant.
Jinx. You owe me flowers, dinner, and jewelry.
Hayek (and Galbraith for that matter) didn’t use the internet and wasn’t exposed to the constant manipulation (phishing) that users of the internet (phools) are subject to. One need not believe everything Galbraith believed to recognize that “wants” are as often created as naturally needed or even naturally desired. For those who don’t believe people are manipulated, I offer the market values of Google and Facebook and Amazon as proof that manipulation works. As for Hallmark, people can create their own VD cards on the internet. Of course, they will likely be manipulated into buying something besides a VD card while remembering their special person. A new Lexus perhaps.
I didn’t know I wanted my wife until I met her. Did she manipulate me?
Yes, the questions raised are why entire dissertations could be written on this issue.