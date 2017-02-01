Wednesday assorted links

1. Highway to Hitler (pdf). And Scott Alexander on Nazis and resistance.

2. Increased ethnic diversity in government leads to lower levels of government spending, at least for California City Councils.

3. Larry White criticizes the move toward cashlessness.

4. Katheryn Russ calculations on the incidence of a border adjustment tax. And Icelandic-Southern fusion restaurant comes to D.C.

5. UBIndia?

6. Mostly I agree with Ross Douthat here.