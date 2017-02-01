Wednesday assorted links

1. Highway to Hitler (pdf). And Scott Alexander on Nazis and resistance.
2. Increased ethnic diversity in government leads to lower levels of government spending, at least for California City Councils.
3. Larry White criticizes the move toward cashlessness.
4. Katheryn Russ calculations on the incidence of a border adjustment tax. And Icelandic-Southern fusion restaurant comes to D.C.
5. UBIndia?
For me number 2 completely captured the sociopathy that is cosmotariansim. We support comically unpopular political positions. Let’s use interethnic friction to destroy trust and as and added benefit maybe reduce spending at the margins.
6. I really don’t see a problem with the “dark” future that Frum describes in the article referenced by Douthat. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that men describing themselves as “mainstream conservatives” are wringing their hands when their side is finally winning after decades of losing ground to the Left. No American citizen will be physically harmed or abused in the sense that one supposedly sees in historical “authoritarian regimes,” but it should be clear that Americans want to put their own country first and believe in themselves again, and they won’t tolerate elites who get in the way (who are usually concentrated in the media and academia). Trump is also not the endgame–he’s a harbinger of what’s to come, and one day Trump will seem mild. The Right isn’t going away anytime soon, and perhaps we’ll finally have that famed repeal of the French Revolution. It was worth the 228 year wait.
You’re thinking just a bit too small, Nationalism, or the existence of Nations (as a direct growth of the state, which grew from feudalism, which grew from City-States) is transient by nature. Nations will pass as well in time. Regional identities will still exist, such as what we now see in the U.S. But the whole Us vs Them will fade, and for the better.
The Whigs are back!
You’re confusing the State with the Nation.
Give up. Buckley himself said it was pointless.
“the whole Us vs Them will fade, and for the better.” <– wow! How can you look at the bitterly tribal nature of politics and think that all of that will go away? Republicans and Democrats hate each other. Even if everyone were the same nation, religion, and ethnic group, people will continue to form tribal divisions and alliances and fight.
How can you be so sure? Warring Greek City States fought themselves more than anyone else, same with the Scotts, but now each of those regions are fairly unified with little to no real animosity. They don’t consider themselves Spartan or Athenian but Greek. Can you not imagine a time where we are all Earthlings?
In the larger scheme the whole America First seems incredibly juvenile. That our empathy only extends as far as our borders for so many of our citizens is embarrassing.
But Greece and Scotland didn’t have Fox News, Breitbart, Drudge, and other fake news full of lies and exhorting them to hate the Out Group all day long, 365 days out of every year– both in their homes and at every bar, health club, beauty salon, hotel etc. We are totally immersed in that propaganda. There is no exit, at least so far.
I think you forgot MSNBC, Huffington Post, etc.
It doesn’t seem juvenile at all. A country has an obligation to its citizens and not to non-citizens. Empathy extends everywhere, but not obligations. Many many people choose to donate to international charities and for good reason
My trip to the UK left me with the strong notion that Scotland has a strong military tradition, and was of course frequently used against England until Union. Then, England had to be careful to employ and celebrate that Scottish tradition, or else risk losing the Union. The relative peace and decline in military has hit Scottish dignity hard, and is yet another reason fragmentation may occur. Not that it is necessarily bad to have no need of soldiers, but it is horrible to have no identity.
I don’t know much of the Greeks beyond they held on to a lot of their nationality despite 500 years of Ottoman rule. I do know that local infighting is partially how they were conquered in the first place.
The local level fighting still happens, but it is largely peaceful/democratic, and I think its decline can be attributed to a republican tradition.
Populism is a very vague term, but to the “elite” it means the unintelligent urges of the unsophisticated rabble. In the worldview of NYT readers and Ross Douthiat, the natural order is that the elite tells the lower orders what is correct and leads them in the paths of righteous politics.
They may call themselves the elite, but they aren’t. They think their pedigrees and taste qualify them to lead, but they are just one other faction, one that broadly espouses left-wing values. Like the terms “progressive” and “Bolshevik”, elite is just a marketing pitch designed to win the battle before a shot is fired.
Adam Smith described these people in 1759:
“The man of system, on the contrary, is apt to be very wise in his own conceit; and is often so enamoured with the supposed beauty of his own ideal plan of government, that he cannot suffer the smallest deviation from any part of it. He goes on to establish it completely and in all its parts, without any regard either to the great interests, or to the strong prejudices which may oppose it. He seems to imagine that he can arrange the different members of a great society with as much ease as the hand arranges the different pieces upon a chess-board. He does not consider that the pieces upon the chess-board have no other principle of motion besides that which the hand impresses upon them; but that, in the great chess-board of human society, every single piece has a principle of motion of its own, altogether different from that which the legislature might chuse to impress upon it.”
The left wingers believe that society is like a bus and they want to be the driver. They are opposed by those who want to retain their own freedoms and plot their own direction in life, what they can do with the money they have earned and who they choose to work for, associate with and believe in.
The Republican establishment is similar in their disdain for the rank and file, and attempted to maintain the status quo, in their party and in DC. The Republican voters gave them the House in 2010 and the Senate in 2014, in the vain hope that they could stop Obama and the Democrats. The voters lost patience with the GOPe and turned Trump. Now the left is throwing a tantrum, and the GOPe, is still lukewarm to actively hostile to Trump. This is a battle which was inevitable, and we might as well have it out now.
Very idealized picture of the world there. “They (liberals) are opposed by those who want to retain their own freedoms and plot their own direction in life, what they can do with the money they have earned and who they choose to work for, associate with and believe in.”
Unless they are gay or a minority or atheist or not part of the .01%– like the crony capitalists who Trump picked for his cabinet and who are eager to gorge themselves at the public trough.
Trump’s populism is as fake as the day is long. He is out for himself entirely. The White House phone comment line has been closed down. Some populist, LOL. He seems to be giving establishment Republicans 95% of what they want, and part of what they want is a Reverse Robin Hood policy of robbing from the poor and middle class and giving to the rich.
I guess he is throwing a bone to his base by blocking a lot of immigrants in a chaotic crazy poorly planned way. But it’s only a small bone. He is still for slashing the taxes of the .01% and taking away Obama Care and other parts of the social safety net that the poor and the middle class need. And he’ll probably be starting both military wars and trade wars, neither of which will give populists anything they want.
Trump can’t be Hitler and impose a fascist state because Reagan and two Bushes already did it.
President Trump’s mass movement is both political and cultural. Ergo the hyperbole of fear and loathing from the lunatic left and, calmer but more dangerous, from both the establishment GOP and the establishment Democrats (really no difference between the two).
After eight years of Obama fundamentally wiping his ass with working-class Americans and corrupt, incompetent HRH Hillary (she thought the election was a formality before her coronation) calling us deplorable and irredeemable, we don’t give a dam that they (all of the above) are offended by our president.
“Fundamentally” … “wiping his ass”, coarse but witty.
Also, I am just old enough to recall that you are spot on about Reagan and the Bushes. We were told time and again by the far left that they were Hitler redux.
Trump is mostly an establishment Republican catering to crony capitalist welfare queens and screwing over the middle class and the poor.
And HRC was corrupt and incompetent only if you believe fake news. DJT is the one who is corrupt and incompetent , in the eyes of people who are not blinded by the lies of Fox, Drudge, Breitbart etc.
Zero sum thinking is a poor method to believe in ourselves again.
David Frum has lost his mind. Frum says the new generation of “storm troopers” won’t march in military uniforms on the street, but instead will use Twitter from smartphones. Come on, everyone is using Twitter on smartphones. That is so crazy to say.
And his assertions of Russians hacking the election may be completely true but there has been no direct evidence shared with the public. That is basically an unfounded conspiracy theory.
Trump doesn’t nominated a supreme court justice that is known for his view of restricted executive power. If Trump had some master scheme to turn the US into a fascist monarchy, that is the opposite of what he would do. The Democrats are in full resist and obstruct mode and Trump is supposed to fight them hard on that. Even many prominent NeverTrump conservatives think his moves are mostly right.
The GOP has been in in full resist and obstruct mode for decades now. Turnabout is fair enough.
Centuries!
MILENNIA!!!!!!!!!
6. “the US has a special obligation to Iraq and Syria”. So Tyler is pro-nationalism when it involves hair shirts, guilt wallowing and assuming the white man’s burden, but opposed to it when it involves efforts to stop disadvantaging a nations own working class. Interesting.
Its quite conceivable to have obligations to multiple groups. We should ” stop disadvantaging a nations own working class”, but that’s a straw man not relevant here.
” We should ” stop disadvantaging a nations own working class”, but that’s a straw man not relevant here.”
That’s not a straw man argument. Cheap foreign goods directly affect the manufacturing and service sectors which absolutely affect the working class. You can argue that the gain is worth the pain (most of the economic analysis shows a small, net gain) but it’s wrong to attempt to classify the point as a straw man fallacy.
If the US has a special obligation to Iraq and Syria because of US blundering actions then should not the first US move be to stop being in these countries and pull our troops out.
And in fact pull all US troops back to the US to stop any further blundering
6. I mostly agree, too, but this key bit seems to have been proven wrong by events already:
That makes it hard for populists to course correct, because they get stuck in a “the worse the better” loop, reassuring themselves that they’re making progress when actually they’re cratering.
But the Trump administration did some course-correcting on the immigration ban almost immediately — as if they expected to do so from the outset (which is consistent with the ‘Trump starts negotiations with an extreme opening offer’ thesis).
They had to do some course correcting almost immediately. The EO was a stupid sound byte command, that made no sense and was impossible for immigration officials to carry out.
6. To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.
Yes, it does, unless it is media in front of one’s nose . We keep getting distracted by media spin, which surrounds us at all times.
#1: I’m so tired of hearing about Hitler. He is one of the least interesting figures in history. Militant fascism did not last long and was easily replaced by America’s corporate fascism. Yet, everyone obsesses over Hitler.
>was easily replaced
Yeah, 55 million dead. No big deal, really.
So what do you have going on for Spring Break this year?
Meh. Cheap emotionalism does not work on me. World War I was far worse and you idiots are not calling everyone you don’t like “kaiser.”
The only thing Hitlersteria signals is stupidity.
WW1 worse? The fallout was worse, perhaps, and tragic in that there were no majorly bad actors and fairly rational ones… I don’t know, I see WW1 as tragic, but not worse. WW2 seemed like it contained far more dehumanization. I’m curious why you say so.
Counterpoint: Hitler is not one of the least interesting figures in history.
+1
Yeah, Hitler is boring. You know who’s interesting? Chester A. Arthur! John Major! Pope Innocent III !
I do not think that Badness is particularly interesting, except as a guide to Goodness. (Our media would have us believe Heaven boring and Hell exciting, but try to recall how excited you were to talk to your racist, drunk, crooked, and unfaithful uncle, versus playing with your children)
Hitler is interesting, then, that he is a North Star of a guide of Badness in an age where relativism is ok. If I can’t criticize Islam’s treatment of slaves or women, how can you criticize Hitler?
The number of people who say you can’t criticize the treatment of women and slaves in some Islamic places is really tiny and mostly powerless cranks. So feel free to do so.
Hitler had neither charm nor an intellect. In this respect, he was much like Stalin though with a little more charisma as a public speaker. Of course both had political street fighting cunning. Moreover, Hitler’s judgement was appalling, with two things standing out: the decision to run the military himself and (I guess following from this) the decision to fight on two major fronts.
An idiot who overreached, thankfully.
Now that normalization has shattered, and This Is Not Normal prevails, I am much more relaxed.
But still, a “not normal” for the day:
https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/826822342961745922
That up there on the scoreboard is the new normal.
I am actually optimistic this morning. The text and subtext on this page is that the fever is broken.
Bad things can still happen, but a worse case scenario gets lower probability. An immune reaction has been established.
(Un)fortunately, anon, the people the public are increasingly calling Not Normal might not be the ones you think. Dressing up as vaginas and then complaining about being objectified, then talking about blowing up the White House- I don’t suspect that most Americans look at that and think that’s healthy and worthy of emulation. Hysteria rarely is admired.
That’s like complaining that not everyone at Earth Day is sensible. Well, of course not.
I guess I’ll see if any keynote speakers at the next Earth Day rally talk about political violence being dreamy, and update my priors accordingly.
“1. Highway to Hitler (pdf).”
So, we can expect Trump’s infrastructure plan to be a rousing success then, eh?
“Turnpike to Trump”
Some DeploraBalls are held for charity, and some for fancy dress.
I tried to think of something that included Ivanka holding balls but failed. Anyone?
Considering that Hitler’s efforts led to what German call ‘Stunde Null,’ one hopes that Trump is less successful than Hitler in having an entire nation’s infrastructure effectively destroyed.
( ‘Stunde Null (German: [ˈʃtʊndə ˈnʊl], “Hour Zero”) is a term used by Germany referring to May 8, 1945 at midnight (in English the term is mostly used to refer to the end of World War Two[1]). This was a term that was used to mark both an ending of World War Two and the start of a ‘new’, non-Nazi Germany.[2] It was in part trying to separate the current Germany from the guilt of the former Nazi racial state.[2] The term itself is meant to imply “an absolute break with the past and a radical new beginning”,[1] or a “sweeping away of old traditions and customs”.[1] People at the time were living in an almost completely devastated Germany (roughly eighty percent of the infrastructure was in need of repair or reconstruction)….’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stunde_Null )
Also, we need to consider FDR as Hitler, through this lens. Lots of infrastructure, lots of success at the ballot box, lots of executive power gained. And he even stuck American citizens in internment camps based on their race.
#6. Current leaders, institutions, and ideology really are out of touch with certain mainstream common sense. A correction is due. Some existing leaders and institutions should be replaced by new ones.
John McWhorter a black liberal university professor, who is sincerely devoted to the cause of helping black America, has stressed the current model of racial identity politics and civil rights rhetoric from the Democratic party has long been ridiculous to white conservatives, but the current form is ridiculous to even regular every day, non-political black people. He said this in his book, “Losing the Race”, and I can dig up the quote with some effort.
Reading through the comments section of the New York Times or WaPo, I am convinced that on certain issues, particularly identity politics and immigration, the articles are often grossly out of touch with their normal readership. Normally, news institutions adjust their bias to suit their readership/viewership, but the dominant NYT and WaPo have resisted that compromise. The market should correct for that. If NYT and WaPo insist on an ideology that is considered fringe by the broad mainstream, their reputation and position should be adjusted accordingly.
The transgender movement has some reasonable points on the surface about making transgender people feel comfortable, but the reality of that movement is deliberately unreasonable. This kind of deliberately offensive movement is a sign that an ideological correction is due.
Or most controversial to this site, open border mass immigration is quite extreme and bizarre to regular people. Especially the idea that nations of Europe have absolutely zero right to preserve their cultural identities. Normal people never even thought that France, Germany, England, and Italy had some deep moral obligations to radically suppress their identities and undergo explosive demographic change and associated ethnic/cultural/linguistic change. And more strangely that this logic is very exclusively applied to just the nations of Europe, US, Canada, and Australia.
Lastly, David Frum is normally very articulate and intelligent. But his arguments are beyond the pale absurd. I’ve considered whether Trump may pose such a great danger that Frum has lost his mind, but no, I don’t see supporting evidence for that. Frum has just gone hysterical.
+1
I kinda thought the same thing re: Frum’s article. To pick two clearly faulty assumptions:
1. that the bureaucracy will just roll over for the Trump administration in all sorts of ways rather than fighting back via things like selective leaks, foot-dragging, keeping important info from moving up the chain of command to political appointees, etc.
2. that the Trump administration would/could recruit an online army of Twitter trolls whose actions would make the real world difference he describes. Maybe this is a tad hypocritical, given that I post my comments more or less anonymously, but still…if having mean stuff said about you on Twitter and Facebook is going to have a chilling effect on your work as a journalist, perhaps you chose the wrong profession. If you’re talking about doxing people, in the sense of harassing journalists in real life, I suppose that’s a real worry, but it doesn’t seem to actually be happening yet. My sense of it is that people on the right may hold journalists in contempt–think they lie, distort, spin, and carry water for left–but that doesn’t translate into wanting to physically harm anyone. Maybe that could change, but I sorta doubt it. And even if it did, there’s always The Economist’s model of no bylined articles. They can’t harass you if they don’t know who you are.
“Current leaders, institutions, and ideology really are out of touch with certain mainstream common sense. A correction is due. Some existing leaders and institutions should be replaced by new ones.”
In certain areas that may be true. In other areas common sense is only common bias.
I doubt Trump is going to be any kind of populist correction. He is out for more power, glory, and money for himself and doesn’t care about the people. White House comment line has been shut down. He thinks he is king.
>Current leaders, institutions, and ideology really are out of touch with certain mainstream common sense
I don’t see much evidence of that. It is tribal. You seem to have a distorted picture of what the left ideology is and maybe what is mainstream. For example, no one who matters has proposed “open border mass immigration” for the US. There is no “radical suppression of identity” and no “explosive demographic changes”. They do sound scary and out of the mainstream because they are hyperbolic fantasies.
I read both the WSJ and NYT. They are both mainstream and not actually much different.
1. People are willing to give the State generally, and the Executive specifically, more power when it seems to be doing a good job at accomplishing desired ends. Not surprising. Just like people are willing to give and justify the Executive having more power when he is on their team.
The old lesson is: don’t assume Angels govern men. Do not give the Executive power that you wouldn’t be comfortable placing in the hands of your worst ideological enemy.
6: Trump breaking institutions is bad. This is a boring comment, but sick of nonstop altright ‘anti elite’ comments dominating the entire comment feed of MR.
Slavery is an institution. Absolute monarchism is an institution. A military junta is an institution. The Church is an institution. A school is an institution, and so is a republic. What institution is he breaking, and why is it bad? There wouldn’t be such an anti elite mood if the elites had better ideas, or rather better explained ideas,
+1
Anti-elite sentiment is less common on MR than at many local bars or anywhere else you might encounter a lot of commoners.
A form of the anti-Trump sentiment – expressed as a hatred of big business and/or crony capitalism – is itself populist and anti-elite.
True. Yet Trump’s supporters think that this crony capitalist billionaire is some kind of populist hero, LOL.
6. I don’t believe Cowen has linked to David Brooks’s assessment of Mr. Trump in yesterday’s column. It’s a doozy. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/31/opinion/the-republican-fausts.html?rref=collection%2Fcolumn%2Fdavid-brooks&action=click&contentCollection=opinion®ion=stream&module=stream_unit&version=latest&contentPlacement=1&pgtype=collection
1b was interesting. As Scott points out, many Jews were placed in horrible situations; I find it very easy to excuse Jewish leadership that unwittingly abetted the Holocaust.
What I find strange is how Poles don’t get s a similar pass. WWII was devastating to Poland.
I also like Scott’s upbeat conclusion along the lines of “It can’t happen here.” 1930s Weimar Germany was extremely fragile and volatile by comparison. Our system is robust.
I now invite the sandwich-board crowd from the left and right to tell me I’m wrong.
You’re wrong. If Trump’s first week in office didn’t show you how robust our system is not, wait a few months. Time will tell.
Scott Alexander is an interesting blogger. He is also very skilled at denial of reality. His comment board is obviously a Right Wing Safe Space Echo Chamber Bubble. But he threatens to ban anyone who notes this obvious reality. Almost no Left of Center people are willing to comment there, due to various kinds of unfair treatment and abuse they receive.
So, while I still read his interesting post and value many aspects of them, I would never count on him being a person who can face reality rather than denying it. In fact, I expect the opposite of that from him– rose colored glasses.
Jill, there are plenty of smart leftish types over there. The fact that you found little succor from them is… worth pondering.
Brian, most Left of Center people are doormats, and yes, there are a tiny number of doormat Left of Center people who still do comment there. And of course they didn’t like my refusal to be a guilt ridden doormat.
But even those few Left of Center folks, and also most Right of Center folks there, admit that very few Left of Center people comment there, compared to the Left of Center readership. They have long discussions about how they can get Left of Center people to have the “confidence” to post. They don’t need confidence to post there. It more likely takes masochism, or else numbness. Numerous Left of Center people who used to post and then stopped, have said this.
If you go to that board, and staunchly defend it here, then perhaps you are among the people who love to have a Right Wing Safe Space Echo Chamber Bubble, while denying that it is happening. It just seems normal to you, I am sure.
If this were a courtroom, I think my next line would be: “The defense (or prosecution, can’t recall which I am here) rests.”
THE END IS NEAR!
This is the basic problem with everything about “Trump is Hitler!” or “Trump is an Authoritarian!”
Not only do I think it is stupid on its own terms, but it also just doesn’t matter.
Hitler wasn’t just some super magical guy who you could transport anywhere in the world, at any time, and expect him to create a Reich, launch a World War, and conduct a genocide. Everything was context-specific. There was no republican tradition like that in the US. All of the institutions in the Weimar Republic that might have countered Hitler were far less robust.
If our system is well-constructed, we should be able to elect Hitler President and not have anything all that bad happen. We should muddle along well enough with each branch of government remaining intact, balancing the Executive, and still getting a few things done.
If the source of the fear is that our system isn’t well-constructed, well, let’s figure out where we are going wrong and make needed changes. Otherwise, won’t we always be in danger, whoever is President? Don’t rely on the goodness and goodwill of those holding power as a significant check on their behavior.
“If the source of the fear is that our system isn’t well-constructed”
Yes, it is, for most people, I think.
“well, let’s figure out where we are going wrong and make needed changes.”
Yes, I agree. We should.
I didn’t comment on the Scott article because there were 200+ comments, but his open question about “why did some nations see resistance to genocide and others eagerly helped it along?” esp. when there are not large cultural differences to account for… I recall reading that many more died in nations where the state systems *failed*– when ppl look around and the rule of law is no longer enforced, they panic and start killing. Whether or not this is the case if you look at Belgium/Denmark vs. Poland/Romania I wouldn’t know but it sounds about right.
Makes sense. Lawlessness and violence can be quite contagious.
It would be interesting for some European historian, who really knows, or can find, a lot of info on this subject, to research what, if anything, seemed to be different in the cultures and histories and cultural histories, of nations that resisted Hitler vs. those that passively acquiesced to Hitler.
#6…Trump is already addicted to Executives Orders. His plan is to govern by issuing executive orders about all facets of government and see what transpires. Soon, he will begin issuing Executive Orders to other countries.