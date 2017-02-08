Wednesday assorted links

1. Scott Sumner on Greece.

2. Excellent Ross Douthat on Betsey DeVos.

3. A behavioral look at the new proposed tax reform.

4. “But this time, I and my disability rights colleagues found myself in an unusual position: siding with the Republicans and, yes, the National Rifle Association.”

5. Where is the missing IQ and personality heritability?

6. Tzvetan Todorov has passed away (NYT).

7. Die verdammte Kultur that is America: Jack Nicholson to star in Toni Erdmann remake.