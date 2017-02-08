Wednesday assorted links

2. Excellent Ross Douthat on Betsey DeVos.
3. A behavioral look at the new proposed tax reform.
4. “But this time, I and my disability rights colleagues found myself in an unusual position: siding with the Republicans and, yes, the National Rifle Association.”
5. Where is the missing IQ and personality heritability?
6. Tzvetan Todorov has passed away (NYT).
7. Die verdammte Kultur that is America: Jack Nicholson to star in Toni Erdmann remake.
#7 Who would you have chosen?
I say Alec Baldwin (too “young”?)
2. I would say that is true. I do think that national student testing is necessary for effective metrics and actual process improvement. But the political fight is much messier than questions like that.
#2, I had been under the impression that this fight had been chosen by Dems because it was tractable, not because it was important. I.e. the best way to oppose the dissolution of NATO, or whatever, which presumably the elites care about but the base doesn’t, is to fire people up by giving them a battle they can win, and with familiar bogeymen to boot. Also maybe use this as a wedge to drive a couple senators away from Trump, etc.
So I think Douthat is right to mock the prima facie silliness of this fight, and the inevitable overblown rhetoric, but I think he gets the diagnosis wrong. I don’t think Dem elites think this is particularly important, or are clinging to normalcy, but that they chose this battle for strategic reasons.
Also because maybe this is something that can puncture the bubble of normalcy surrounding Trump among his supporters. Here is an obvious pay to play cabinet pick that seems diametrically opposed to the whole ‘drain the swamp” narrative.
How a staunch pro school choice candidate is anathema to the ‘drain the swamp’ narrative is beyond me, would you care to elaborate?
She’s an outsider, which conforms to drain the swamp, and hold a position that’s popular with Americans. What bubble do you live in?
Tyler forgot this link:
>http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/02/steve-bannon-books-reading-list-214745
>Moldbug, who does not do interviews and could not be reached for this story, has reportedly opened up a line to the White House, communicating with Bannon and his aides through an intermediary.
Moldbug’s comments:
The idea that I’m “communicating” with Steve Bannon through an “intermediary” is preposterous. I have never met Steve Bannon or communicated with him, directly or indirectly. You might as well accuse the Obama administration of being run by a schizophrenic homeless person in Dupont Circle, because he tapes his mimeographed screeds to light poles where Valerie Jarrett can read them.
http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/2/7/14533876/mencius-moldbug-steve-bannon-neoreactionary-curtis-yarvin
4. Lacks numbers? I did not see the obvious check, how many in the “who have designated a representative” harm self or others?
In promulgating the rule, there was no finding that those “who have designated a representative” had any particular tendency to engage in violence or to harm self or others, as the agency contended there was no need to make such a finding:
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2016-12-19/pdf/2016-30407.pdf
(first column of page 6 of the pdf, under “Mental Illness”)
“Comment: Commenters questioned the decision to add beneficiaries’ names to the NICS based on mental illness, stating we had not provided data indicating that mental illness was a precursor for violence (particularly gun violence).
Response: We are not attempting to imply a connection between mental illness and a propensity for violence, particularly gun violence.”
That was obviously a lazy shortcut then.
From a practical standpoint it is probably how much we should Worry about self harm in gun control.
I actually know a guy who has to have a designated representative. Nice guy, totally harmless, but totally gullible. Any decent salesman can convince him to empty his bank account.
Could you please provide me with his phone number and email? I am moved by his condition and travails and I would like to help him as much as possible. I just happen to know a business opportunity that may change his life forever.
Thank you very much
Heh, your welcome to it, he cant spend his own money, and, as you might have guessed, he doesnt have very much money due to the previously mentioned inability to detect a bad deal/scam.
Indeed, using the records of “representative payees” is a shortcut, lazy is open to discussion.
The issue is that mental health records are not accessible to the federal government. States may submit mental health records to the FBI but it’s a voluntary thing. The data in hands of federal government is a list of people with mental disabilities receiving disability payments and using a representative payee to get the money. So, the last presidency used what they had available. But, usually mental competency is judged by……..a judge supported by mental health professionals testimony. So, Obama’s law bypassed the judge thing.
An answer to this riddle may be the “lie and try” policy. In theory it’s a felony to lie in the form for gun sales background check. But, the prosecution rate of people lying to try to pass a background check for firearms is ridiculously low. 62/72000 back in 2010. Imagine lying in a CBP form had no consequences. https://www.thetrace.org/2016/05/lie-and-try-policy-failed-gun-background-checks/
This is just the left-wing analog of requiring welfare recipients to be drug-tested.
5. “Around half of IQ heritability is due to rare genetic variants”
This suggests that eugenic breeding of humans for high IQ would be highly effective after even a few generations. Rare genetic variants fall out of a controlled populations very quickly. The normally observed “reversion to the mean” seen in IQ heritability would largely disappear once the rare variants were filtered out.
Some back of the envelope math: 70% of IQ variance is genetically hereditable. The paper suggests more than half of that variance is due to rare deletirious mutations. The presence of rare mutations follows a Poisson distribution, but IQ phenotype is normally approximated. This suggests that the mean IQ person has at least 50 rare mutations, and that one sigma in the rare-mutation sub-component of IQ corresponds to the additional presence/absence of at least 7 rare mutations.
If selective breeding removed 70% of rare mutations from the gene pool, that’d correspond to a five standard deviation improvement in the IQ sub-component. Since it’s responsible for at least 35% of the phenotypical variance, that’d lead to a 1.75 standard deviation gain in population IQ. Hence we’d expect a few generations of intense selective eugenics would re-center population IQ at 126.
Keynes had a point about eugenics!
Maybe I missed the link but Hans Rosling has died.
I don’t think the Ross Douthat piece is at all “excellent”. It makes no mention of her demonstrated obliviousness regarding special education policy and no mention of her donations to the very Republican senators who voted on her. Instead we get lots of tired generalizations about the culture wars and the victimization of religious conservatives.
It is probably fair to touch bases with some “drain the swamp” hypocrisy.
https://twitter.com/SteveRattner/status/829361597739048960
Not only are the teachers unions that fought DeVos major donors to Democratic politicians but they and their members obviously stand to benefit materially if they can forestall the expansion of school choice. Does DeVos has a comparable financial self-interest on the other side? Does her family have investments in for-profit charter school operators, for example?
Guess what? I am not a fan of teacher’s unions either. Most importantly, bad teachers need to be fired.
I just heard a story this week, from a school worker who said: “We had one, I cringed every time I had to assign a kid to her class. She was terrible, and everyone in the school knew it.”
Fine, but doesn’t corruption have to include phase 3 (profits)? With DeVos, I don’t see that. I suppose you might make the case that she got job the way a lot of big donors traditionally get ambassador positions. Except that, of course, the donors usually have little knowledge of or interest in the country they’re being posted to — they just want the honor and perks of being an ambassador. That doesn’t seem to be the case with DeVos. She clearly is deeply interested in education and wants to accomplish things as secretary. For me, if she merely nixes the DOE policies that have created campus star chambers for sexual assault and threatened rights to due process, that alone would make her an improvement over the status quo.
I just said “touch bases,” but fine, since we are prolonging this ..
Start with the proposition that Secretaries of Departments should be among the handful most qualified? Perhaps in this case someone with both classroom and administration experience?
No school turnaround experts available?
“Start with the proposition that Secretaries of Departments should be among the handful most qualified?”
Qualified as educators or educational policy wonks? That hasn’t been the history of the position. The very first Secretary of Education was a judge who apparently also would have been on Carter’s short list for a Supreme Court vacancy. Two later secretaries were ex-governors. Were there major controversies in these cases because the nominees did not have public school classroom and administration experience?
Heh. Obama’s pick had that, and was a charter schools guy to boot.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arne_Duncan
It should not mention them because they are unimportant. The only proper role for the central government in educational policy is to regulate interstate and international contracts for educational services (including the recruitment of students across state lines), regulate employee recruitment across state lines and international borders. collect statistics, provide services for small client populations poorly integrated into provincial polities (e.g military families or reservation indians), and a few odds and ends. The Department of Education should be destroyed.
What are Democratic congress critters doing to get Trump’s tax returns released to the public? What are they doing to ensure that the alleged ties between Trump’s campaign and the FSB are fully investigated, and the results of that investigation made public? What are they doing to ensure that Trump isn’t effectively being bribed by foreign governments, and what are they doing to make sure that any such dealings are brought to light? What are Democrats doing to try and prevent Trump from using the regulatory apparatus of the federal government to punish his political enemies, or anyone else he perceives as having slighted him?
I think Ross tugged Tyler’s heartstrings. From the column:
“Decades of experiments suggest that choice can save money, improve outcomes for very poor kids whose public options are disastrous, and increase parental satisfaction. (The last is no small thing!)”
From Tyler:
What’s the preferred jargon around here? Mood affiliation? Bias confirmation? I have trouble keeping up…
Mayne it is a straussian reading.
Is deep knowledge of SPED somehow required to be Secretary of Education?
Look at ED’s org chart, mission statement, “what we do”, and budget.
They’re not in charge of that; like almost every other part of K12, it’s not run by the Feds.
(And to the extent ED influences it, that sure sounds like Federal overreach in the first place.
The Feds shouldn’t even controlling schools.)
I thought that New Orleans was the example of vouchers working and that Detroit was the example of vouchers not working. There are a lot of conflicting studies out there.
Check out the Kansas City, MO, experiment 1986-2001-ish.
It started with a lawsuit and ruled on around 1984. The judge Quadrupled property taxes.
Detroit and Michigan don’t have vouchers (unlike, say, Indiana). There are charter schools (which are public but not under the control of local districts) and also ‘open enrollment’ districts. A large number of Detroit kids now attend either charters or traditional public schools in nearby suburbs instead of DPS schools. And since the funding follows the students, DPS has had to do a lot of downsizing. This is a net benefit to the students, but it is a mortal threat to Detroit’s unionized teachers (whose formerly captive customers can now escape).
Okay, so the difference between vouchers and charters is basically that a voucher would let you take your state funding and apply it to private tuition or even reimburse yourself for home schooling, correct?
Anyway, my main point is that I have read a study portraying New Orleans as a big charter success and a study portraying it as a big charter failure. Ultimately, we care about outcomes, not which one system helps or hurts the teacher’s union.
I read the Douthat piece this morning well before it was posted by Tyler. “Excellent” and Ross Douthat is not what I would equate this column as. Betsy DeVos is as qualified to run the Dept of Education as Tyler Cowen is to take over for Tom Brady whenever his body gives out and he retires (Tyler might have to wait another ten years for that to happen). Both my daughter chose to work with special needs kids following college and grad school; it’s a thankless job but someone needs to do it. They were both appalled that DeVos had no clue about the Federal requirements in this area. Her lack of understanding in other areas was even worse and we now know why Senator Alexander held her confirmation hearing at an off hour and only limited questioning to one round. I’m all in favor of supporting President’s choices as long as they seem to know what they are doing. Ms. DeVos has only one answer to every question, “We need to provide a choice of schools.” Now in some rural areas such as in the states of the only two Republican Senators with any cojones to vote against her (ironic to use this term for two women!), Alaska and Maine, it’s wholly impractical to worry about this when there are so few children in the school system.
In most urban areas there is lots of choice of schools both public and private as well as public charter. Parents have a choice today. Some of those choices cost money but hey so do lots of other things that I may want as well. Ms. DeVos has a lot of money. If she is so worried parents won’t be able to afford a school, she should set up grants foundation with her and her husband’s money. I’m sure they won’t miss a couple of hundred million $$$$s. The cost of living in Michigan is pretty low.
I wonder: with his critical appreciation for semiotics, would Todorov have deigned to euphemistically “pass away” or merely conceded to the inevitability of “dying”?
To my dying day I will treasure his monographs on The Fantastic and Bakhtin’s Dialogical Principle.
#3: By all accounts the border adjustment tax is mostly dead in the water. They’ll do something simpler.
Ross on DeVos completely misses the point.
Nothing he said is why the democrats picked on her. The Republicans are standing fast in support of Trumps nominees so the Democrats could not bring any of them down.. But two Republicans decided to oppose Devos which gave the Democrats an actual chance of defeating one of Trumps nominees. So it took a tie breaking vote by the Vice President to confirm her. That is the story that Ross completely missed and what made his article a useless rant.
But two republicans opposed Devos because they were supported by the teacher’s unions which therefore means Ross completely hit the point.
Susan Collins (R-Me) and Lisa Murkowski (R – Her Daddy) are from predominantly rural states, one of which the Republicans dominate and in one of which the Republicans are competitive at the state and local level. It’s rather unlikely they’re teachers union shills. Collins is just being Collins: a temporizing irritant to party whips. She played that role during the Obamacare imbroglio. The three Republicans in the Senate most likely to side with the Democrats over the last several Congresses have been Collins, Mark Kirk, and Murkowski, in that order. Kir(k was voted out of office last November). Murkowski also has an element of the high-school mean girl in her; Alaska voters keep returning her to office, perhaps because being in Washington keeps her out of Alaska.
4. Let me get this straight: a person who has a mental disability should have the right to purchase a firearm but a person who has no mental disability but is coming from, for example, Iran, should be banned from coming to the U.S. I understand that not all persons with a mental disability would be a danger to themselves and others if they purchase a firearm, but I also understand that not all persons coming from Iran would be a danger to themselves and others. There’s a reasonable case to be made that one who is unable to manager her own finances might, just might, not be able to manage a firearm. And there’s a reasonable case to be made that one coming from Iran might, just might, be a terrorist. A reasonable compromise would be for the person with a mental disability seeking to purchase a firearm and the person coming from Iran have the burden of proving she isn’t a danger to herself or others. As for someone coming from Iran, I’d go further and ban her from purchasing a firearm while in the U.S., but I suspect the NRA would oppose the ban.
I wonder if the NRA would agree to a ban on Muslims buying guns? How about just Muslims from those 7 countries?
Did you see the picture of Wayne La Pierre next to the Prez during the Gorsuch nomination announcement. NRA is already planting the seed of this idea. Might be a huge market for their member companies.
Not sure I understand “Might be a huge market for their member companies.”….I’m suggesting a ban on Muslims buying guns, doesn’t that reduce NRA member companies’ sales?
Point being, if just letting them come here is asking for terror attacks, just by having them walk among us, I would think we need to keep their terrorist hands away from guns.
The point is that you talk up a ban on Muslims buying guns, that ban is subsequently ruled unconstitutional (easy victory that can be billed as a win for the 2nd Amendment) while simultaneously getting Fox, et al. to talk about Muslims with guns for two weeks. The former strengthens the court record in favor of gun liberty and the latter gets people already scared by Muslims that don’t have guns to go out and buy more guns.
Good point, the scaredy-cat multiple gun nut market is much bigger than the Muslim one.
Although if SCOTUS rules it unconstitutional to keep terrorists away from guns, the blood is on their hands
“There’s a reasonable case to be made that one who is unable to manager her own finances might, just might, not be able to manage a firearm.”
They seem like rather different things to manage, but supposing the one does map to the other, it suggests that filing for bankruptcy or having a low credit rating should disqualify a person from gun ownership. And if a person has to hire an accountant to manage his finances, then any gun handling needs/wishes should be handled by hired security.
#1: Sumner mentions Ireland. Perhaps Malaysia and Chile should be mentioned too. Greece, Malaysia and Chile have practically the same GDP PPP per capita. Chile and Malaysia governments spends 13-14% of GDP while Greece is near 50%. Funny thing is that both neolilberal countries have positive growth outlooks for near-medium term.
It would be curious to assess by 2020 how many EM have more PPP income than Greece.
Greece is simply a Third World country that thinks (thought) it’s a First World one. It’s not painless when reality sets in, and it takes a while. But that’s the endgame. If they are lucky they will end up with a Turkish standard of living.