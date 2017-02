1. The joys of Yiddish and economics, with reference to Leo Rosten.

2. Profit shifting of U.S. multinationals with respect to taxes is non-linear.

3. New Philip Pullman book coming out in October.

4. Chinese hedge funds now have their own private village.

5. Track how much your Congressperson is spending. And the political economy of reallocating and reducing Medicaid spending by first increasing it.

6. Walter Russell Mead on The Complacent Class.