Wednesday assorted links

1. “From Leo Strauss to the Beach Boys.” (NYT; shouldn’t it be the other way around?)
2. “Then Bryan said, “I think libertarians should be at least as libertarian as my father.”” Here is the video of the debate.
3. Robin Hanson, reluctant intellectual bouncer and eager egalitarian.
4. Damien Hirst, Coasean durable goods monopolist (NYT).
5. Possibly Kenneth Arrow’s last interview. And NYT obituary, very well done but the amazing thing is each obituary will omit more than one of Arrow’s major contributions. A Fine Theorem on Kenneth Arrow.
1 is quite interesting. Made me eager to finally read Maimonides.
1. I fear the influence of Cowen’s friend Peter Thiel over Cowen. But I will hold out hope, as I must, being the optimist and cradle Episcopalean that I am. In meantime, here are two essays about the West Coast Straussians that will give pause to anyone not an apocalyptic: http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/10/24/rise-of-the-reactionary; https://newrepublic.com/article/137410/pro-trump-intellectuals-want-overthrow-america
“It’s always amusing but heartening to hear liberals talk about the separation of powers, the independent judiciary and other inhibitions on executive action,” he said. “When you’re the out-party, you discover the utility of these constitutional protections.”
“1. “From Leo Strauss to the Beach Boys.” ”
I am going to dissent on this and say that article was kinda dumb. It basically boiled to “this one guy wrote a good essay and the Claremont Review of Books published it. Some people agreed with and others did not!” Will wonders never cease.
(I rather liked the Flight 93 essay, by the way)
Obviously Claremont worries about what they helped uncork, with Bannon closer to power than anyone in a right wing intellectual framework.
That isn’t obvious at all and Bannon is a reasonably intelligent person who’s got a fairly good grasp of what ails our society. Please shut up.
He boosted Milo to speak for the right why?
#1 was interesting, and related to that Flight 93 meme, this link on a Trump impeachment. It contains the claim that most Republicans probably already accept that Trump colluded with the Russians on WikiLeaks, and they just don’t care. It was a Flight 93 situation, all means were justified.
https://medium.com/@IsaacSimpson/if-trump-is-impeached-it-might-be-the-end-of-america-b7a2243399b7
Is the growing recognition, from #1, that Trump is at best a bull in a China shop return us to reason? Or as the second link implies will irrational Trumpism never return control to these would be thought leaders?
5. What is it with well known economists and longevity? Sadly, Tobin died at a youthful 85 but Samuelson went out the Big Door at 94, Arrow at 95, Friedman at 95, Schelling at 95, Galbrieth at 97 and Coase stubbornly didn’t shuffle off the mortal coil until almost 103.
This is pre NR. Just how much oatmeal did they eat??
“In the long run , we are all dead ” but the short run is less dismal for many of us.
A good measure of any argument, brief, essay or manifesto etc. is how seriously it takes its enemy. Does it present the case for the enemy as well as it could? I’m talking partly about intellectual fairness and honesty and interpretive charity. But also about effectiveness: to defeat your enemy you must first make the effort to grasp what *might* make them convincing to others. Otherwise it’s just a rant. I thought the left was in favour of “root cause” explanations?
Having read through those two pieces, I have to ask you, do you think the New Republic piece presents your enemy in the best possible light? I submit, no it does not. It is a vicious lowbrow invective filled gutter screed that seeks no understanding. It reflects badly on you if you think it offers anything. (The New Yorker piece is somewhat better, but that’s to be expected: the new New Republic is tottering, looking like it will have to rival Vox to survive, while the New Yorker still attracts decent writers.)
I don’t believe Trump to be a conservative, but I can see him as a radical Democrat, with one exception: he refuses to kowtow to identity politics, and thus wants to put some brakes on the remarkable influx of immigrants (approx. 1.1 million per annum) from 1990 to now.
(This was supposed to reply to Rayward’s links, above)
1. Do people still take Strauss’s interpretation of Plato very seriously? My impression is that Strauss was pretty selective in his reading to validate his own preexisting values, and ended up getting Plato’s real message quite wrong. See:
http://multitudeofdreams.com/essays/2017-02_how-not-to-read-plato/
There is an old idea of a world on the back of a turtle. When a believer is asked what is beneath the turtle, the reply is “I’m a turtles all the way down man.”
That is what comes to mind as I hear UBI debates. They all depend on assumptions, all the way down. If we make one set of assumptions we get a UBI that is possible or even near. If we make another set we get a UBI that is impossible. Fairness arguments too rest on assumptions of the world in which the UBI would be applied.
Maybe someday a UBI will be a bit more practical or politically acceptable, but right now this seems a world-building exercise.