Wednesday assorted links

1. “From Leo Strauss to the Beach Boys.” (NYT; shouldn’t it be the other way around?)

2. “Then Bryan said, “I think libertarians should be at least as libertarian as my father.”” Here is the video of the debate.

3. Robin Hanson, reluctant intellectual bouncer and eager egalitarian.

4. Damien Hirst, Coasean durable goods monopolist (NYT).

5. Possibly Kenneth Arrow’s last interview. And NYT obituary, very well done but the amazing thing is each obituary will omit more than one of Arrow’s major contributions. A Fine Theorem on Kenneth Arrow.