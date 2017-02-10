“Xavier Gabaix on a strong vs. weak dollar”

He emails to me:
Hi Tyler, Alex
Tyler asks Is a strong dollar better than a weak dollar? and says “Yes, for Americans though not for the world as a whole. For the relevant thought experiment, assume an exogenous shift in noise trading boosts the value of the dollar. That increases the wealth of individuals and institutions that are long dollars, and presumably this is the case for this country overall.”
Actually, I think that the baseline economic answer is Neither : the optimal level is just the equilibrium frictionless real business cycle level — if the dollar is above or below it, the US is worse off (and so is the rest of the world).
Why? Matteo Maggiori and I have a model to analyze such things (“International Liquidity and Exchange Rate Dynamics”, QJE 2015) – a full-fledged GE model that allows to study in particular the effects of those noise trader shocks.
Short version: a strong dollar appreciation now helps the US now (as Tyler rightly says), but will force a depreciated dollar later (as this GE intertemporal model works out), which will hurt the US later. Summing over all periods, it’s a small (2nd order) negative.
Long version (see section II.D and III.B of the paper). Suppose there are 2 periods. At time 0, Tyler is right – the US is better off that period. However, that creates a trade deficit, which increases US indebtedness, and that will create a lower dollar in the future, and will hurt the US (as Tyler would rightly have said). E.g. if the equilibrium dollar yen rate is 100, and if the dollar is stronger at 105 at 0 because of a demand shock, then at period 2 it will need to be 95 (the logic also works with more than 2 periods). All in all, it’s a first order wash, and the loss comes from the 2nd order distortion terms (worked out in full detail in Proposition 8 of the NBER WP version). Likewise, a weak dollar now would hurt the US now, help the US later – again with a small negative overall.
A caveat: if the US is in a recession with high unemployment, a weak dollar is strictly better (for the US and the world), as it alleviates unemployment and increases total production.
Policy conclusion: don’t intervene, unless you have a very strong reason to think your currency is appreciated (or depreciated) – then, reverse that via FX interventions.I hope that helps.Continued thanks for the great blog!
Xavier
Shorter version: just like Ray said the other day, the Fx market is random, a Levy-Cauchy-Mandelbrot distribution (Google Levy Flight, like Brownian motion but different). Yawn, first.
Of course, the strong dollar in the 1980s, on which which Reagan campaigned for president, facilitated both globalization (by making goods produced in America relatively more expensive and goods produced in China and elsewhere relatively inexpensive) and the shift in the American economy from manufacturing to finance (by attracting foreign investment in the dollar by a combination of a rising dollar and high interest rates). This past year Trump campaigned on a combination of a strong dollar and deglobalization (reduced imports). Economists discuss a strong dollar and a weak dollar as if they (the economists not the dollar) exist in a vacuum. You say you want a strong dollar, then the consequences are more imports and less exports (absent the strong arm of tariffs) and a larger financial sector and smaller industrial sector. Implicit in the argument for a strong dollar is that a large (and growing) financial sector is just fine. I don’t have a problem with a large and growing financial sector (“clean” jobs and all that), but I do have a problem with a vacuum. If Trump can simultaneously produce a strong dollar, a robust and growing industrial sector, more exports and less imports, and less reliance on the financial sector for economic growth, he’s Houdini.
“Xavier Gabaix on a strong vs. weak dollar”
I would rather know when he will release the new Neon Genesis Evangelion series. I have been waiting for it for years.
Seems like there are two basic issues: 1) world output, and 2) the distribution of world consumption of output. What does a stronger (non equilibrium?) dollar do for world output? If not much, near or long term, then we are in a zero sum game, leaving the distributional issue as most relevant. Worrying about the near vs. long term trade-offs makes sense to me.
“Actually, I think that the baseline economic answer is Neither : the optimal level is just the equilibrium frictionless real business cycle level — if the dollar is above or below it, the US is worse off (and so is the rest of the world).”
The rest of his e-mail is interesting, but I think this bit is tautological. In a frictionless real business cycle model, the equilibrium is optimal (essentially by assumption). Any deviation from the optimum is, well, sub-optimal. More generally, the notion that a stronger dollar, or a weaker dollar, may be said to be better without reference to the current exchange rate is only meaningful if the optimum is an infinitely strong or infinitely weak dollar, which is absurd. Obviously, as with any other variable whose optimum is not its most extreme value, anything higher or lower than the optimum is distortionary. The only intelligible question is where the current exchange rate sits relative to the optimum.
There’s a separate question about the US optimum versus the global (exclusive of the US) optimum versus the global (inclusive of the US optimum), which is whether these all move together or separately. But with respect to whichever optimum is of interest, a stronger dollar than the optimum is bad, and a weaker dollar than the optimum is bad. All bachelors are unmarried men, etc.