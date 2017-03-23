Does AI in warfare help the offense or the defense?

…I interviewed Eric Schmidt of Google fame, who has been leading a civilian panel of technologists looking at how the Pentagon can better innovate. He said something I hadn’t heard before, which is that artificial intelligence helps the defense better than the offense. This is because AI always learns, and so constantly monitors patterns of incoming threats. This made me think that the next big war will be more like World War I (when the defense dominated) than World War II (when the offense did).
OK, I’ll go there.
Is that the future of war? Or is getting a clown and appeaser elected on the other side the future of war? Maybe Putin really thought outside the box, and while we were worrying about drones in squad situations, he was clearing the board.
White House Ethics Lawyer for George W. Bush, Richard W. Painter: “FBI uncovering evidence of treason. There is no other word for it.”
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article139695453.html
The attested attack of Putin was on the credibility of the system, the release of DNC emails. Apparently, it worked. Truth has that effect.
There is an elephant standing in the room, and it certainly is not whether DNC members liked Bernie Sanders on a personal basis.
““This may be one of the most highly impactful information operations in the history of intelligence,” said one former U.S. intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.”
That Sirs, is the future of conflict in an information age.
I havent been keeping up with this latest pants shitting, are we still talking about the DNC emails? Are Dems still claiming, in essence, that Hillary’s campaign was so weak and inept that she could not beat Donald Trump (!) after the leaking of a slightly bad email by someone that wasnt even part of her campaign?
There have been so many vacuous claims by the losers in this last election that i cant even keep them straight anymore.
Maybe you should keep up. Look for the word “treason” above.
I have been slow to comment on the Russia stuff because it does seem so cloudy and without obvious logic, but never ever in the history of Hillary leaks did anyone use the word “treason.”
Something flipped, and maybe it’s time for you to do some homework.
From the article you cited above:
“Operatives for Russia appear to have strategically timed the computer commands, known as “bots,” to blitz social media with links to the pro-Trump stories at times when the billionaire businessman was on the defensive in his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton, these sources said.
The bots’ end products were largely millions of Twitter and Facebook posts carrying links to stories on conservative internet sites such as Breitbart News and InfoWars, as well as on the Kremlin-backed RT News and Sputnik News, the sources said”
Yes, truly a scandal for all times.
The “bots” are of course the parallel to “AIs” above, but that’s not where the treason comes in. That happens here:
“Investigators examining the bot attacks are exploring whether the far-right news operations took any actions to assist Russia’s operatives.”
You’d think “kids today” would know that working with foreign powers to influence an election was treason, but maybe our public schools fail.
“working with foreign powers to influence an election was treason”
So you’re saying he treason was committed by the news outlets?
And… what? How could that possibly be treason? Don’t tons of foreigners donate to Super PACs?
The treason here is that Hillary could never win in the face of anything other than a totally obsequious and fawning press. Having automated accounts say mean things about her on facebook and twitter all but guaranteed that her weak and inept campaign would implode.
“So you’re saying he treason was committed by the news outlets?”
Where was Bannon working?
““Investigators examining the bot attacks are exploring whether the far-right news operations took any actions to assist Russia’s operatives.””
And they won’t find anything, you’ll forget it next week and make a big stink about the next “investigation.” Fake News.
I can’t remember having to reverse, but something sad is going on:
https://morningconsult.com/2017/03/23/trump-scandals-make-voters-like/
If it turns out the campaign did collude with a foreign power, how many of you will just decide you like that?
If treason in deed occured, then this is the most spectacular failure of US intelligence since ever. Beaten by a country with GDP of Italy. This does not pass the logic test.
The beauty of the electronic age is that it takes minimal resources.
I would agree with the origional post. This was a brilliant attack by an advasary. So good in fact that the dupes who waged the attacks are not defending their own actions. I don’t know if it was Putin or Maniford but it was certainly treason.
In the race for most tedious and tendentious commenter, anon and prior_test are neck and neck.
I’ll say it again. This is directly on topic. It is the cyber war, bots and all, that just happened.
There’s no AI and no warfare so actually it is completely off topic
It is always best to attack an undefended flank. Imagine doing that so well that your enemy doesn’t understand the scope of your effort until months after your victory.
This isn’t done, the FBI may give Trump a clean call with caution, as they did Hillary.
But even that, a caution about running a campaign without foreign influence, would be pretty damning.
But here’s the courageous anon to rescue us all from our own ignorance. A shining beacon, bringing to light the depths of our nation’s manipulation and victimization by that awful Vladimir Putin. Why, they ought to give you the Congressional Medal of Freedom.
Ok then, ill say it again, “war” in this context is “The bots’ end products were largely millions of Twitter and Facebook posts”
The horror, the horror.
Are you sure “bots” will be the only thing in Coney’s report? No flow of funds? No coordination of principals?
Don’t make your bed too soon.
The minute i see something actually noteworthy, ill happily change my tune. So long is it continues to be mean Facebook posts and emails from the DNC, ill continue to mock you desperately grasping for anything to excuse your loser of a candidate’s pathetic performance.
I quoted White House Ethics Lawyer for George W. Bush, Richard W. Painter above.
I am happier to have him in my corner, rather than some MOFO.
So in the post Trump world, George W Bush’ ethics lawyer (!) is now a hero? I guess whatever it takes to make super mean tweets into treason, amirite?
And to think that our gracious hosts ensure you cannot even read everything I post here.
If only they’d finish the job…
+1
Lulz.
I’m sorry I have to explain something so simple, but maybe some of you need a parallel.
You have called Hillary a “socialist.” Imagine that the Communist Chinese saw her as a socialist, for reals. Imagine that they started a cyber war, an information war to support her. Imagine that they hacked the Republican Party. Imagine that Hillary “the socialist” had her campaign coordinate with them. And then she won.
How would you feel about that? Would you be as comfortable with Communists hacking an election as you (apparently) are with “strong men” doing it?
And by “hacking an election” he of course means coordinating some mean tweets and maybe possibly having something to do with the release of emails from a tangentially related third party.
His hysteria and narcissism does mask a good point, MOFO. If this happened to the Reps you’d be frothing at the mouth about it.
Really? You know me well enough to know that?
Heres the actual truth: I used to do just that. After a couple of decades of carrying water for whatever clown happened to be nominated for election that year, I got tired of the mental gymnastics it takes to vociferously argue a point, then just as vociferously argue the opposite point as required by the circumstances of the day. I know its hard to believe, but there are people who arent mindless partisans. “the other side does it” isnt always a dead-bang backup position.
I’m glad you aren’t a mindless partisan, but that makes you a pretty rare bird on this site. I was just playing the odds.
There’s no hypothetical about it, communist propaganda/subversion, directed from the Soviet Union, was a reality for decades.
Right. The people who *aren’t* mindless partisans want to bury uncomfortable news.
http://www.thedailybeast.com/cheats/2017/03/23/another-intel-dem-confirm-trump-russia-evidence-more-than-circumstantial.html
Maybe get a hobby, guy.
This, of course, is his hobby. Same as the rest of us.
A different one, then.
Thanks to good old King George III treason in the US constitution and law has a specific meaning.
Thus it did not apply when Jane Fonda sat on an anti-aircraft gun and praised the people torturing and killing US servicemen. It did not apply when Fonda and Tom Hayden took Hanoi’s (and hence Moscow’s) money to oppose a morally just war.
It does not apply here. The idea that some people “associated” with Trump talked to some other people “associated” with Moscow is hardly proof the Russians hacked the election. In fact, I can’t see what is wrong with talking to John Podesta at all.
I have one more .. wait for it .. Yes this was an unexpected form of asymmetric warfare, and everyone who defended it became a Fifth Columnist – in the original meaning of the term.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fifth_column
How exactly is hacking into a political party’s servers and distributing their e-mails equivalent to warfare against a country? Is the DNC an arm of the United States government? No, of course it isn’t–although it seems like some democrats think it should be. Does the United States government have a specific interest in the outcome of the 2016 presidential election? No, the government does not get to vote. Were the e-mails forgeries? I haven’t seen any evidence of that. Is there any evidence that Donald Trump is some sort of sleeper agent, with secret loyalties to our enemies? Again, the Democrats seem to think he is, but I have not seen any evidence that he is giving away our launch codes, or engaging in any actual treasonous acts.
So what exactly are you complaining about? Some truthful information about your candidate and your party got out, and as a result, they lost the election. Somebody call the waaambulance.
I would say that calling everyone who disagrees with you a traitor and a fifth columnist is the new form of McCarthyism, but in this case it is much more pathetic than scary.
The World War One analogy seems like a poor interpretation of the phrasing. AI could help the “defense” (I disagree with the statement, but whatever) in the sense that the side that is attacked could benefit more from it, learning and responding to the attack, but *how* each nation “attacks” and “defends” wont look at all like World War One, which was product of offensive tactics being slow and costly. Nothing here suggests war wont look like quick, massive destruction from missile-type weaponry, just that whoever attacks first wont have as strong an advantage.
[ ” ….artificial intelligence helps the defense better than the offense..” ]
Nonsense. “Better” intelligence helps whichever side has the better intelligence.
That key ‘intelligence’ is the size/capability/disposition/intentions of the opposing forces, regardless of whether they are currently in a defensive or offensive posture.
The status of defensive or offensive can change quite quickly– and can be a complex mixture of both at dynamic tactical levels.
Basics of warfare have been the same for thousands of years.
Typically, a prepared defensive force is superior to an attacking/offensive force of the same size/capability. Military rule of thumb is that an attacking force should be at least 3 times the size of the defenders in order to offset their inherent advantage.
Many factors affect the balance, including intelligence available to the combatants.
Game Theory states that a sharply aggressive attacker enjoys an added advantage over a defender… if both lack good intelligence about their opponent.
That WWI reference is irrelevant to intelligence; defense advantage was primarily due to improved weapons (machine-guns/artillery).
The crucial difference between the two WWs was in command-and-control. It’s got better since WWII unless electronic jamming takes it all backwards.
Still the suggestion that we’ll get a reprise of WWI must hearten the proponents of the F-35: it might succeed there.
Except command and control is so good it has got worse again. Ever since the Vietnam war, any commander can expect to have his commander on his back – a junior officer fighting on the ground might have three layers of command in the air above him, all second guessing what he is doing. If he is really unlucky he might have the President on the line demanding to know what he is doing.
There is too much c’n’c. Most wars would be better with less.
That’s a good extrapolation on how it works for fraud detection but there’s one key difference: When it comes to fraud, the number of datapoints is crazy, and companies are OK with having high fraud for a while and get better at countering it as the training sets get bigger. In war, people come at you with their best punch first, hoping to just win.
If the US was going to have to enter a defensive war of any sort, I suspect that the first hour would involve an attacker doing whatever is possible to stop the US from ever fighting back: No time for AI, or humans for that matter, to learn anything.
Yes, AI ‘learns’ on thousands of data points or more, i don’t see how it can effectively learn from one event.
That pattern looking reference sounds like counterintelligence to catch foreign agents.
Let’s see what those AIs are capable of after being hit with an EMP
It would seem pretty trivial to harden any expensive AI against EMP. A grounded metal cage will work just fine. Your standard heavy duty electric drill is EMP proof.
The foundations of statistical inference deployment in warfare: ordnance quality control, reinforcing fighters/bombers and predicting enemy next move from bombing patterns (among others) suggests that machine learning will primarily accelerate the already rapid increase in lethality of U.S. forces.
My guess is defensive positions improve because the destruction of modern nations is so expensive and costly today. Isn’t it true the rich and more powerful nation since WW2 generally lose modern wars because with AI & technology they really hate to sending actual troops to the location. Look even Iraq 2 which really could be called a US victory* had the reality of an empty victory and it cost a bunch money and blood for nothing. (Trump winning the election with the Take Their Oil Populism supports this theory!)
*The objectives of Iraq War was to depose Saddam, stop the WMD programs, create a democratic govenrment and a peaceful thriving economy. We achieved the first three objectives so I recommend we call it a victory instead of a loss. I also believe calling it a victory makes the war feel a lot more Empty than a loss where we could play Rambo ten years later.
I think it’s impossible to predict whether AI will trend towards enhanced offense or defense at this point.
However, the big change on the horizon is high powered Lasers. We rapidly approaching the thresholds whereby Lasers have enough power to destroy aircraft of all types. This will fundamentally change warfare as we know it. High powered lasers (with rapid charging), coupled with cheap and omnipresent sensors will essentially change warfare into the “It flies, it dies” category. And since the very same Lasers will probably be equally capable against mortars and artillery, almost all air borne weaponry would be significantly degraded.
This would lead us to a very defensively strong military balance, with only heavily armored ground vehicles capable of offensive actions in open terrain.
Maybe, but lasers arent impossible to harden against either. Still, the “it flies it dies” concept might end up being true due to cheap(er) high speed anti aircraft missiles and so on as well as lasers.
I gotta think it would take a really really powerful laser to cut through the skin of an artillery shell inside the engagement window offered.
Hammer’s Slammers.
This is closer to the topic at hand, in that AI will help lasers defenses work more efficiently to deal with incoming missile attacks, but the mark is completely off. It would be incorrect to say this enhances defense though, it actually increases force projection in making carriers and heavy ships able to operate closer to shore and project power. The limits of offensive capability is your opponent’s ability to deny you access through cheaper and more powerful weapons as you get closer to their home (which has the fancy name Anti-Access Area Denial or A2/AD).
The problem with using laser weapons is that there’s a limit of about 10-20 miles to hit a target if you’re on the surface. Problem of living on a sphere. Even old Anti-Ship missiles used by Chinese planes have a range of 75 miles, with modern plane launched ones with a range over 300 miles.
Lasers also don’t work like they do in movies. They require a huge amount of power and a realistic time on target to melt it. Like 5 seconds for a few hundred KW laser. Right now they’re testing lasers in the low hundred thousand KW range, mostly because that’s how much extra power there is in the current set of ships. Newer Destroyers and Carriers that will come down in the future will have powerplants capable of projecting more power. Planes tend to move around and made of sturdy material making them annoying to melt, so you’re basically looking at needing power in the 1-10 MW range to realistically melt them. Ship lasers that big require power plants in the 20 to 100 MW of power and displace about 1,500 to 15,000 tons of coolant. You could build a boat today that could do that, or static defenses, but it’s unrealistic for a plane and it’s unrealistic against supersonic jet planes.
MOFO is correct that you can harden against lasers, (or make them faster or make them more maneuverable or harder to detect) but they would be effective against preexisting stockpiles of anti-ship missiles – which cost a bunch of money to acquire and took decades to build up.
Another way of thinking of Offensive Warfare vs Defensive Warfare is Expensive Wars vs Cheap Wars. AI is about replacing expensive human labor (thinking) with cheap faster computers. Economics and scalability play a big role in offense vs defensive dominant technologies. When war is cheap, you get more war. Stronger defenses (a castle) make war more expensive (going to have to siege for like 3 years to break this castle). As such, I’m going to overall lean on AI helping offense more than defense. In 50 years thanks to robots, I expect the difference between the 150th strongest military and the 25th strongest to be quite small, though you might see some asymmetries in the high tiers still.
You don’t need to power lasers continuously. Even assuming you’re using diode lasers, the power comes from some capacitor bank that’s charged at a low average power. And the really big lasers are, so far, chemical and so require essentially no electricity.
WWII was the result of the learning from WWI.
“AI always learns, and so constantly monitors patterns of incoming threats.”
Perhaps in a bygone era this meant it was “defense-favoring.” But nowadays, and certainly ever moreso in the future as AI capabilities grow, the offense will want to “constantly monitor patterns of incoming threats,” i.e. interceptors of various sorts.
So the defense gets better at targeting the offensive unit, and the offensive unit gets better at avoiding what the defense is targeting it with (or better at counter-targeting those defensive units with its own defenses – turtles all the way down).
The more interesting issue to me is whether it favors the masses or the powerful elite, and/or the resource-poor but committed insurgents against the rich but not-as-committed foreign power. So I wonder: how much better will the pricey version of whatever future weaponry we are imagining be than the cheap version, and can the cheap version successfully inflict casualties?
“This is because AI always learns, and so constantly monitors patterns of incoming threats.” A good offense requires the unexpected; a good defense plans for the unexpected but anticipates the expected (and, hence, requires more resources, the most efficient allocation devoting the most to the expected).
If our societies are vulnerable to a lot of disarming first strikes that human minds aren’t good st finding, you could imagine AI being extremely destabilizing. Like flame throwers at two paces.
If AI makes it possible to fight a war with drones and robots alone, that will considerably lower the bar to engaging in war. When you don’t have people in the combat theater, you don’t have bodies coming home and grieving families (not here, anyway). Want to remove Mugabe from power? Send in the robots. Want to stop a genocide? Send in the robots. Want to replace a homophobic, sexist government? Send in the robots.
AI always learns when provided with new data. If an enemy’s defensive capabilities and planning (which must be continuously updated and practiced) are easier data to acquire than an enemy’s offensive capabilities and planning (which can be ramped up right before initiating a war and so are vulnerable to intelligence operations for a shorter time), then the offense gains a greater advantage from AI.