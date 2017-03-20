What should I ask Jill Lepore?

I will be doing a Conversation with Tyler with her, podcast only no public event. She is one of the best known historians, teaching at Harvard, the author of numerous books, and also writing a column for The New Yorker. Much of her work is on 18th century America, though since then she has become an Americanist more broadly. Perhaps her most popular book is on the history and origins of the Wonder Woman character. Here is Wikipedia on Jill Lepore.
So what should I ask her?
Is she depressed that her most famous book is on the origins and history of Wonder Woman obviously.
Does she think that Bi-Coastal elites like her are the cause of Trump’s triumph and does she feel a need to go out and see Jesusland?
She went to college on a mathematics scholarship but transferred to an easier English Lit major. Does she have any sensible advice for closing the gap in the numbers of women studying STEM?
People who voted on Trump are the cause of Trump’s triumph as much as people who voted on Obama were the cause of Obama’s triumph (same with every president since George Washington). It is both too late (it is known on which ticket he was elected) and too soon (in the rats abandoning the ship sense) to disown Trump and blame coastal elites or social-democrats and Jews or rootless Cosmopolitans.
Ask her about “disruptive innovation” and her criticism of it and Clayton Christensen who coined it. If she is critical of disruption, does it follow that she prefers complacency?
What does she make of the connection between Wonder Woman and Margaret Sanger.
Ask her what she thinks about Peter Turchins “dynamic history” modeling approach and where she thinks it will go etc. One good aspect of his approach is that his theories are predictive and so testable/falsifiable.
1. What is the relationship between narrative and argument?
2. Having written both historical fiction and historical non-fiction, how are the tasks different? Are both accountable to evidence? Isn’t narrative deceptive?
3. Is the Eleanor Roosevelt we encounter in popular accounts just as fictional as Wonder Woman? More so? What about the hagiography of the American Revolution?
What does she think of people faking minority ethnic backgrounds to help them wangle academic jobs at Harvard?
Has the number of subscribers to the New Yorker increased or decreased in recent years? Why?