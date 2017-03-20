What should I ask Jill Lepore?

I will be doing a Conversation with Tyler with her, podcast only no public event. She is one of the best known historians, teaching at Harvard, the author of numerous books, and also writing a column for The New Yorker. Much of her work is on 18th century America, though since then she has become an Americanist more broadly. Perhaps her most popular book is on the history and origins of the Wonder Woman character. Here is Wikipedia on Jill Lepore.

So what should I ask her?