Autor, Dorn, and Hanson respond on the China trade shock

Messrs Autor, Dorn and Hanson went so far as to publish a scathing eight-page technical response to Mr. Rothwell. “The main methodological critique provided by Rothwell is unfounded,” they wrote. “The critique provided does not follow from his own logic.”
Here is the full WSJ coverage of the dispute, by Bob Davis.
A response to a paper that critiques the paper is common in real science. But is economics so immature that it requires unity in thought?
But how common in science is a response to a response to a paper that critiques the paper?
the authors may be right but pick a period, any time period. what about auto mfg in the ’80’s and Japan. isn’t that where it started. We understand that trade is good, however we all know now that we did not and still do not do a good job of training and re-training workers and I know mobility enters into the equation but where are some solutions. It seems our government was slow to figure this out.
Those jobs are gone-end of story, so what next? Do universities offer some sort of low cost courses in re-training or is that all on the state now? Shouldn’t we be looking ahead and trying to figure out to train kids who don’t get to college robot maintenance or something? There has to be a good business is spare robot parts someday, especially robots that jump like the one we all saw this week!