According to a report by Nikhil Gangadhar in the Deccan Herald, Bengaluru may be the first city in the world that stopped at least one terrorist attack using just bad traffic.
That’s right, you heard correctly…a terrorist attack may have been averted with just a traffic jam. Nikhil reports that a man named Habib Mia, arrested in Tripura and brought to Bengaluru last week, told police that terrorists who attacked IISc on December 28, 2005, also planned to attack other seminar events in parallel to tarnish India’s reputation.
However, an attacker who was travelling to the Indian Institute of Management on Bannerghatta Road apparently got caught in a traffic jam, and the seminar he was supposed to attack ended before he could get there.
What’s more, the terrorists also reportedly dropped a plan to attack an event at PES Institute of Technology because there was no easy escape route available.
Here is the full story, via Ashish Kulkarni.
Well, traffic jam maybe, but the IRA was fairly famous for never really getting its timing together, at least according to one GMU professor in the 1980s. Some blame whiskey, though his opinion was that traditionally the Irish had never placed a high value on punctuality.
“However, an attacker who was travelling to the Indian Institute of Management on Bannerghatta Road apparently got caught in a traffic jam, and the seminar he was supposed to attack ended before he could get there.”
That kind of unprofessional behavior will haunt their carreers for the rest of their lives. Only a lack of respect for and thought about the value of other people’s time can explain their lateness.
Apparently everyone was stopping to pick up hitchhikers on the way to the seminar.
As people do at the best seminars, they should have taken that at account (why didn’t they ask for a ride, are they too good for that?) Now imagine how good the seminar would have been if there were terrorists there besides the hitchhikers. They are two groups of people who left the beaten path and know about the real life, not just econometric models. Some of the most honest and useful criticism I have got came from terrorists or hitchhikers.
Man, Washington DC is safe af.
That’s not a bug, it’s a feature.