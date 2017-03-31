Complacent Confessions

Marginal REVOLUTION
by Tyler Cowen
on March 31, 2017 at 10:05 am
in Books, Philosophy
Call me complacent, but I would like living next to work and avoiding grocery store lines. That’s progress in my opinion.
Yeah. It seems to me like complacency is having a low bar for overall achievement in one’s life. Getting groceries delivered might be a sign of an overall lazy, complacent attitude. Or it might be about being efficient so you can get the important stuff done. Or it might be neutral–you accomplish the same amount you would if you went to the store in person, but have a bit more free time.
The follow-up question for me, then is: how does this ease of life shape our behavior? Does it give us the chance to accomplish more, or train us to be lazy, so that we accomplish less overall?
I think striped shirt guy (at the end) has it made. Good for him.
I will now take the same path through the park to the same Starbucks and order the same thing.
Of course you would think that, you of the most complacent user handle ever.
So, is the Complacent Class the Jetsons? Have we arrived at the future and found it boring? Or are we fundamentally human and being Complacent is an aspect of that?
“Have we arrived at the future?”
Be sure to remember this statement in 2022, when $1500 worth of computing power will be analogous to a a human brain.
In March 2007, there were no iphones, youtube had little content and was restricted to 10 minute videos, Facebook only had 30 million users which would mushroom to 600 million by the end of 2010, and there was no NR available in 2007, even though it is now hard to imagine life without it.
So, what is ‘NR,’ and why would it be hard to imagine life without it?
I have to disagree: I’m pretty sure the National Review was around in 2007.
But, it’s true, back in 2007 you had to arrive at the airport 2 hours early, you had to pay to take the bus or subway around town, they charged you to park your car. Government took 30% of all the money that was made. Some people with addictions and mental illness had nowhere to live, just slept on the streets, ordinary people would ignore each other when they passed on the street; I think they were just bothered by people. The politicians were crazy then, too, they made no sense. People took out big mortgages to live in houses in good neighborhoods, because some places had too much crime and good schools. Or they paid huge rents to live in tiny apartments in interesting cities because most of the suburbs and small towns were frankly boring. Houses were built with just the tiniest yards around them, like people wanted to be indoors all the time. Furniture was mass produced, flat packed, and shipped to a big blue warehouse store by the airport, you had to put it together yourself, or pay someone to do it.
How times have changed. And everyone wore hats, and even in Harlem they dressed up to dance at the Savoy.
You get this! Well, except for the NR part since obviously far more in 2017 associate the abbreviation with Nicotinamide Riboside than with The National Review.
While we are both pointing out the radical changes in life since 2007, I’ll add another. Back in 2007, you wouldn’t be able to write an Amazon review for a book like Quantum Mechanics: The Theoretical Minimum and complain in the opening: “Don’t buy the kindle version! … As the brackets are used for Dirac’s notation throughout the text, this typo is more than just an minor annoyance.”
Brazil resists complacency and embraces Greatness! With the sentencing of Speaker Cunha to prison and the arrival of Justin Bieber, Brazil has reached a height that few other countries could even aspire to. Brazil is larger than Rome at it’s height and is destined to become greater still. Already, the capital is thought to be one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World.
“We have the space!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=to2b-CTguRU
Isn’t Brasilia usually used as a device in articles warning about the limits of rationalism and the pitfalls of technocratic modernism?
This reinforces something that doesn’t sit well with me about all the ‘complacency’ talk: the improved experiences are going to where the people are rather than people going to the improved experiences. Isn’t that better?
I have never left Plato’s Cave…….that’s complacent!
Someone should create a growing list of all the ways in which Cowen-Complacency is being used and interpreted. I would do it myself, but I’m too … um … oh, what’s the word?
Dead?
