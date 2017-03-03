Deep Thinking*

The author is Gary Kasparov and the subtitle is Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins. I am honored to have had the chance to write a blurb for this book. It is everything I wanted from this author and title, and it also contains the inside scoop — with some truly interesting and deep revelations — about the match with Deep Blue.
Self-recommending, and interesting throughout!
‘about the match with Deep Blue’
Which was more than two decades ago, back when Windows 95 and IE4 started to win the contest of who would rule the Internet, at least for the next few years.
And when Amazon was less than 5 years old, and right around the time google was founded.
