Derek Thompson’s *The Hit Makers*

What makes one song, TV show, or consumer product a hit, and the other not? Derek’s new book is probably the very best exploration of this question. Perhaps not surprisingly, I interpret much of his answer in terms of complacency: people want something that appears a bit different, but actually is deeply conservative and keeps them running in place (my take, not exactly his). In any case, what is the right blend of new and old to captivate an audience?
Here is one good review of the book. You can buy it here.
‘What makes one song, TV show, or consumer product a hit, and the other not?’
Sales figures? Was this a trick question? Because any other answer revolves around matters of taste, or influence. Music is full of examples of people who were not hit makers themselves – think the makers and first players of electric guitars or computer generated music.
‘In any case, what is the right blend of new and old to captivate an audience?’
If one considers rock and roll an example of a ‘hit,’ then the answer is already known, and seems to have little to do with blending old and new – ‘Phillips, who died on July 30 in Memphis at the age of 80, is also credited with the line “If I could find a white man who had the Negro sound and the Negro feel, I could make a billion dollars.” Phillips used to say this “over and over,” remembers his former secretary and right-hand woman at Sun Records, Marion Keisker, as quoted in Gurlanick’s 1971 collection, Feel Like Going Home: Portraits in Blues and Rock ’n’ Roll. On the surface, you’d have to say this was the ultimate statement of entrepreneurial opportunism. Phillips long disavowed the comment. The New York Times obituary cited a 1978 piece from that paper in which Phillips said, “That quote is an injustice both to the whites and the blacks. I was trying to establish an identity in music, and black and white had nothing to do with it.”
But you could say that black and white had everything to do with it. As a white man from Alabama, raised on his father’s farm where he picked cotton, Phillips had always been drawn to black music. When he later recorded black artists like Howlin’ Wolf and B.B. King, his appraisal was, “This is where the soul of man never dies.”
In fact, he got into the record business specifically to record black artists. Besides Wolf and B.B., Phillips also recorded what is often considered the first genuine rock-and-roll record, Jackie Brenston’s 1951 “Rocket ‘88.’” But there was a ceiling on selling blues and R&B by black performers. They just couldn’t break through to a white audience. “They liked the music, but they weren’t sure whether they ought to like it or not,” Phillips says of Southern white teenagers in Last Train to Memphis. Elvis was a way to break the color barrier, to bring black music to the rest of America, to give white kids permission to listen to black music — in Guralnick’s words, to “democratize American culture.”‘ http://www.sunrecordcompany.com/Sam_Phillips.html
A small quote for Prof. Cowen:
I divide the books Nero Wolfe reads into four grades: A, B, C, and D. If, when he comes down to the office from the plant rooms at six o clock, he picks up his current book and opens to his place before he rings for beer, and if his place was marked with a thin strip of gold, five inches long and an inch wide, which was presented to him some years ago by a grateful client, the book is an A. If he picks up the book before he rings, but his place was marked with a piece of paper, it is a B. If he rings and then picks up the book, and he had dog-eared a page to mark his place, it is a C. If he waits until Fritz has brought the beer and he has poured to pick up the book, and his place was dogeared, it s a D. I haven t kept score, but I would say that of the two hundred or so books he reads in a year not more than five or six get an A. (Rex Stout, Plot It Yourself)
Didn’t DK Thompson just review Complacent Class, favorably so?