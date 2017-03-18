Deuteronomy and complacency

A few of you have been asking me about the Straussian readings of The Complacent Class.  One of them refers to Deuteronomy 4:25-26:

“When you have had children and children’s children, and become complacent in the land, if you act corruptly by making an idol in the form of anything, thus doing what is evil in the sight of the Lord your God, and provoking him to anger, I call heaven and earth to witness against you today that you will soon utterly perish from the land that you are crossing the Jordan to occupy; you will not live long on it, but will be utterly destroyed. “

Here is external commentary on the passage: “It may be surprising that the result of complacency is not atheism but idolatry.”

1 Yancey Ward March 18, 2017 at 1:46 am

I maintain as always- there are no atheists. We all worship something.

2 Ray Lopez March 18, 2017 at 2:31 am

Time to discover your occult Jewish roots Tyler…I swear you must have them with a last name like that… 🙂

3 MikeA. March 18, 2017 at 2:38 am

I’m reminded of “American Gods” and its 20th century deities.

4 uair01 March 18, 2017 at 2:53 am

Coase in action 🙂

An Indian farmer’s battle for proper compensation for land seized to build a railway reached an unexpected conclusion this week when a court awarded him a train.
http://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/offbeat/indian-farmer-wins-train-in-legal-fight-with-railway/ar-BByiHZB?ocid=spartandhp

5 tyler's illegitimate black son March 18, 2017 at 3:42 am

between krugman and cowen – one nobel prize

has the restraining order from piketty taken effect yet?

the complacent class, tyler? im sure this is an entirely diff book than average is over. oh tyler…

