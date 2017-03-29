Food has replaced music as culturally central, at least for America’s professional class

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, and here is part of the discussion of food:
Restaurants are increasingly an organizing and revitalizing force in our cities, and eating out has continued to rise as a means of socializing. America’s educated professional class may be out of touch with sports and tired of discussing the weather, and so trading information about new or favorite restaurants, or recipes and ingredients, has become one of the new all-purpose topics of conversation. Food is a relatively gender-neutral topic, and furthermore immigrant newcomers can be immediately proud of what they know and have eaten.
…Music made us get up and dance, or occasionally throw a rock. Food, especially if combined with wine, encourages a state of satiety and repose. Most conversation about food is studiously nonpolitical and removed from controversial social issues. There is a layer of left-wing critique of food corporations, genetic modification and food-associated pollution, but its impact on broader American culture has been marginal. These days, it could be said that food is the opiate of the educated classes. Anecdotally, I observe that the contemporary preoccupation with a particular kind of food fanciness and diversity has penetrated black communities less, and those are also the groups where music might in some cases remain politically important.
Otherwise, the contemporary food world grants diners the ability to cite a multicultural allegiance without controversy. One can mention a taste for Senegalese food, and win credibility for sophistication and worldliness, as well as knowledge of Africa. At the same time, one isn’t pinned down to having to defend any other specific feature of Senegalese culture. Maffa — usually a meat in peanut and tomato sauce — isn’t that controversial or revolutionary as a concept.
The current culinary touchstone is the foodie or TV host who “eats everything,” from pig snouts to worms to scorpions. Cannibalism aside, the list of what has been consumed on television is now so long it’s hard to shock viewers (not only do some insects taste like potato chips, but in some dining circles consuming potato chips is arguably the more rebellious act). The more prosaic truth, however, is that eating everything is not much of a revolution. If anything, historical resonance has been achieved by people who refused to eat certain foods, whether the underlying doctrine was vegetarianism, Jainism, Judaism or Islam.
There is much more of interest, including the take on music, at the link.
As I wrote in 2013:
Not surprisingly, all this rampant heterosexuality at Harvard Business School drives lesbian Dean Frei into a frenzy of micromanaging future captains and captainesses of industry:
“As Halloween approached, some students planned to wear costumes to class, but at the last minute Ms. Frei, who wanted to set a serious tone and head off the potential for sexy pirate costumes, sent a note out prohibiting it.…”
This strong differentiation of gender affects in the 21st century is a striking change from the early 1980s’ more feminist and restrained yuppie culture. Slutty Halloween, for instance, was not a major occasion back then. My recollection of the essential 1982 yuppie experience was going to a restaurant for lunch with coworker MBAs, male and female, and talking about other restaurants. Discussing food was a polite compromise between the male desire to talk about sports and the female desire to talk about fashion.
Gah,
This “Complacent Class” stuff seems like a fetishizing of that old TV trope of the cop who doesn’t play by the rules, but “Goddammit” gets things done. Reality, (and large swaths of real progress) are just often a lot more boring.
Food isn’t political? Clearly you haven’t engaged a vegan, vegetarian, sustainable seafood campaigner (or paleo aficionado for that matter) very deeply.
Is David Chang complacent? What about the folks behind Stone Barns. Or even Myhrvold?!
Music can be very bougie, too, depending on your taste. (Interesting,too, that much artistic appreciation is described by “taste”) But if listening to the Dead puts you to sleep, does that mean it’s a complacent art form? You’re going full Brooks, finding a cute story and stumbling upon a cultural phenomenon that threatens society.
I’ll leave with one thought, speaking as an engineer– Moore’s Law. Here’s a driver of much of the technological progress in the last 40 years or so, and it’s a fundamentally non-innovative form of progress. Intel even calls its approach towards miniaturization “tick-tock”. Constant, incremental improvements in process and yield, compounded year after year. These are the dividends of complacency.
+1 Very good, thought-provoking comment. I would like to see Tyler engage these criticisms.
Music stopped being culturally significant when we stopped listening together and instead had complete autonomy and privacy in our musical choices. I have access to all the music in the world on my phone, so a) there’s no need to conform to the prevalent tastes of my peers, and b) there’s no longer a desire for something unknown or unachievable.
The Talking Heads once wrote a song that sounded like Joy Division, or rather, sounded like what they imagined Joy Division might sound like, as they hadn’t heard any of Joy Division’s songs yet. These days, they would just listen to it online. On the other hand, we might still be inspired to try to approximate a dish we haven’t tasted.
Food is still somewhat aspirational – most of us can’t afford to eat at the best restaurants in the world, or to find authentic versions of traditional foods around the world, nor do we have the skill to perfectly recreate it. That makes food a challenge and makes it the stuff of legend and fantasy. It is also something we still tend to share with others.
Also, and of course, music becomes less significant the older we get.
That said, I don’t think it’s meaningful to judge music by literary allusions, nor do I think Alanis Morisette sounds at all current.
In the audiophile world, we see a cult of vinyl and vacuum tubes, supporting an artisan industry manufacturing new content on grooved disc and thermionic amplifiers as new equipment. In food, the organic dry-aged beef and artisinal breads at Whole Foods are pedestrian fare in comparison with the biodynamic vegetables that you won’t see in any store — the determined buyer must seek out the sellers. This is the future! Cultization vs. commodification. Anybody can grow a potato, but it takes magical powers to plant a potato at the precise phase of the Moon, in soil prepared with a cow horn filled with quartz crystals, fertilized by the urine of blonde virgins. Of course, that costs more, which is the whole point.
No, no it hasn’t. Bizarre bubble you live in, Tyler.
Well, he does consider himself a member of America’s professional class, though others would argue that tenured faculty belong to another class than one that can be described as professional.
“Most conversation about food is studiously nonpolitical and removed from controversial social issues.”
I find it interesting that quips about food and one’s culinary preferences creep up often enough in right-wing rhetoric. David Brooks characterized the difference between red state and blue state culture as the “Meatloaf Line.” Mike Huckabee entitled one of his books “God, Guns, Grits and Gravy” and Charles Murray devoted a section of “Coming Apart” to criticizing upper-class whites’ preferences for foreign cuisine and distaste for American fast food.
Food has always been an important marker of ethno-religious identity and in contemporary America, one’s culinary preferences are seen by some as being a marker of social class and political ideology. For confirmation, one can simply read the some of the resentful comments whenever Tyler posts about food.
Isn’t it mostly a matter of age? A 55 year old pundit in 2017 shouldn’t compare itself with his 25 year old self in 1987, but with a 55 year pundit in 1987. I’m sure those pundits born in 1932 weren’t into pop music much, and probably preferred restaurants.