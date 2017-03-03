Friday assorted links

1. Robert Laszlewski argues against selling health insurance across state lines. Basically new competition with narrow mandate plans can pick apart the previous pooling equilibrium.
2. My OnPoint podcast/interview. And me on YahooFinance.
3. How children are being shaped by their know-it-all voice assistants.
4. Are NFL coaches too predictable for their own good?
5. Virginia is the first state passing a law to allow robots to deliver directly to your front door.
6. Russ Roberts on what economists do and do not know.
7. The new smart condom that tracks data on your speed and velocity.
Should any goods and services be sold across state lines and why not? Surely someone’s ox will be gored. But yet we do sell across state lines and the right to do so is enshrined in the constitution. Considering the harm done by limiting the sale of health insurance across state lines it would appear that in allowing it the benefits will outweigh any possible imagined harm.
Wait, are we for or against centralized government regulation compared to federalism? This can get confusing, who knew health care could be so complicated
Not very confusing: “interstate commerce” is a power specifically enumerated to the federal government in the Constitution. We are therefore for the government setting policy in that area, and against it setting policy in other areas where it doesn’t properly have authority.
To put is slightly differently:
Conservatives are arguing in this instance that the federal government should use its clear constitutional authority to reduce the burden of regulation on the consumer.
This is not a “Ha ha, conservatives aren’t really small government!” moment.
That observation is based on the fact that insurance has always been state regulated – ‘The first insurance company in the United States underwrote fire insurance and was formed in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1735. In 1752, Benjamin Franklin helped form a mutual insurance company called the Philadelphia Contributionship, which is the nation’s oldest insurance carrier still in operation. Franklin’s company was the first to make contributions toward fire prevention. Not only did his company warn against certain fire hazards, it refused to insure certain buildings where the risk of fire was too great, such as all wooden houses.
The first stock insurance company formed in the United States was the Insurance Company of North America in 1792. Massachusetts enacted the first state law requiring insurance companies to maintain adequate reserves in 1837. Formal regulation of the insurance industry began in earnest when the first state commissioner of insurance was appointed in New Hampshire in 1851. In 1869, the State of New York appointed its own commissioner of insurance and created a state insurance department to move towards more comprehensive regulation of insurance at the state level.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insurance_in_the_United_States
In other words, regulation at the state level is fully consistent with the Constitution, and has been for centuries. It is not considered a restraint of trade – much the same way that certain vehicle configurations are allowed in some states, but not others. ‘The US federal government, which only regulates the Interstate Highway System, does not set maximum length requirements (except on auto and boat transporters), only minimums. Tractors can pull two or three trailers if the combination is legal in that state.’ It is not a restraint of trade if the Commonwealth of Virginia does not allow a freight company based in California to use trucks with three trailers on its roads for local deliveries. ‘Roads other than the Interstates are regulated by the individual states, and laws vary widely. Maximum weight varies between 80,000 lb (36,000 kg) to 171,000 lb (78,000 kg), depending on the combination. Most states restrict operation of larger tandem trailer setups such as triple units, turnpike doubles and Rocky-Mountain doubles. Reasons for limiting the legal trailer configurations include both safety concerns and the impracticality of designing and constructing roads that can accommodate the larger wheelbase of these vehicles and the larger minimum turning radii associated with them. In general, these configurations are restricted to the Interstates.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semi-trailer_truck#North_America
Truly, this is not a gotcha – lots of things are regulated at the state level, and are not considered to be a restriction on interstate commerce, as the above example attempts to show (with the caveat that the interstates are sort of federally regulated, so to speak).
The same applies to state bar exams. Which seem relevant, as different states do have at least marginally different legal frameworks, in part due to historical reasons fully understood by the people who wrote the Constitution. Strangely, no one seems to be mentioning Article 10 here, in all its confusing text – ‘The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.’
Insurance regulation would seem to fall pretty well under that aspect of the Constitution.
…what was the purpose of the “Commerce Clause” in US Constitution ?
Preventing trade barriers between states.
Which is exactly what this is.
Or not, as noted by the text of Article 10 of the Constitution (see above)
6. Russ Roberts for president (of the AEA)! A good economist is someone well-versed in theory who has both good judgment and good instincts (i.e., intuition). A bad economist is someone well-versed in theory who has both poor judgment and poor instincts. The problem is that policy makers are just as likely to listen to the bad economist as the good economist; indeed, more likely to listen to the bad economist because the bad economist is more committed to providing the consistently bad advice that the policy maker wants to hear. There’s no shame for the bad economist because he has so many friends.
@RussRoberts: “What I am saying in this essay is that… we {economists} are notoriously unreliable at the things the world really cares about… Most economics claims are really not verifiable or replicable…”
Amen
That article was truly excellent.
“Humility may be scarce, but most serious academic economists don’t believe in the absolute reliability of their results.” Unless, of course, they were pontificating about the People’s Plebiscite on Brexit, where a Leave vote would promptly be followed by my hair falling out, my todger shrinking, the crops in my garden rotting, and plagues of frogs, …..
Both speed and velocity? Are they different?
I can tell you’re not a physicist, or else you’d know the difference. Velocity is speed in a particular direction. If you turn a corner without slowing down, your velocity has changed, but your speed has not.
I don’t see anyone doing that with their Johnson, however, so in this case you can consider them effectively equivalent.
Given the subject matter, I would interpret speed to be the time between initiation and climax, while velocity would measure enthusiasm. Then again, the idea is so stupid it could mean anything or nothing.
Perhaps they meant “frequency” as in “repetitions per minute.”
I followed the links to the source:
The i.Con Smart Condom, which markets itself as the “world’s first smart condom,” is actually a ring that fits over a boring, dumb condom and claims to track the exercise of your man bits, as well as detect chlamydia and syphilis.
The ring, first announced last July, is currently available for preorder on British Condoms for £59.99 (about $74, AU$97) with an unknown release date. But you can’t actually put a ring on it yet — the company says it won’t take your money until the product has a firm release.
In short, the i.Con ring promises to answer every burning question you’ve ever had about your sex session. Don’t worry, it will pair with an app for all your data visualization needs.
According to the preorder page, the ring will answer questions such as:
What’s my thrust velocity?
How fast are my thrusts?
How many calories did that sesh just burn?
How many times did I just have sex?
What’s the average skin temperature of my… eggplant?
What’s my girth?
How many different positions did I just conquer?
Plus, it aims to answer that age-old question: How do I stack up at sex to everyone else around the world? Because sure, let’s gamify sex. What could go wrong?
“All Thrust, No Vector ! ” (derisive term in Fighter Pilot slang)
#1 – Health plans aren’t “insurance”. I wish people would stop using that word.
The arguments against cross-border sales are terrible. I can’t think of any other sector where we expect one group of consumers to cross-subsidise another, then enforce it by erecting barriers to trade. If we must force the healthy to subsidise the sick, let’s make it explicit. Don’t disguise it by imposing regulatory hurdles.
You’re right and I share your sentiment, but there is a reason economists pollute the language like this. They don’t want to address the basic questions regarding health care in a modern society. Those questions are a) How do we pay for the poor and old?, b) What’s the limit? and c) how to we say “no more” when the limit is reached?
No plan or proposal is serious or honest if it does not forthrightly answer those basic questions upfront. The trouble is, no one has the balls to answer B and no one can answer C, so the economists spend their days spinning yarns about how answering A makes B and C moot.
I went through his archives. Bob laszewski is pretty even handed. He didn’t think that Obama care would bend the cost curve, and he opposed the bill, slightly.
However he wasn’t forcefully clear in any of his posts, and that does show a lean in his politics. The ACA was a bill about access and not costs. It was marketed to the public as a bill about costs since that polled well and access polled tremendously badly. the ACA was simply a new, very large, entitlement program. The administration knew that once an entitlement is created it is very hard to repeal due to concentrated benefits.
They were shocking disingenuous with the American public and the media did not hold them to account one iota.
We should have investigations.
“If we must force the healthy to subsidise the sick, let’s make it explicit”
Not sure what you mean. It is explicit already. 3% of all earned income goes to Medicare.
The name says it all – the i.Con ring
Well, maybe not all, but it certainly gives a solid feel for the dimension involved. Particularly as condoms are extra, according to the article.
1. If immobility (complacency) is a big problem, then we should not allow health insurance to be sold across state lines. That way if someone in, say, Texas, wants a policy with more state mandates she must move to, say, New York. If insurers can sell across state lines, nobody will move.
No adverts for The Complacent Class today?
Six states did pass laws allowing insurance companies from other states to sell health policies in their states.
They failed to attract a single out of state firm to start selling policies in their states.
http://www.rwjf.org/content/dam/farm/reports/issue_briefs/2012/rwjf401409
Which suggests a cartel and market collusion to me. Do they have secret non-compete agreements? If only someone at the DoJ was interested in more than pushing racial grievances.
The competition won’t come from price from insurers. They have to price to the regulatory framework in the state. And yes that is a very nice legal way to maintain a monopoly. The competition will come from the voters wondering why the useless to them mandates are costing them so much money.
How can one know? If they exist, they are secret!
3. Boy, is this a dilemma. I’ve resisted the temptation of buying one of these for many of the reasons stated in the article – the article focuses on the effects on children, but the effects on adults can be the same. If Google makes us stupid, then one of these makes us really, really stupid. Why think, why remember, if Alexa will do it for you. How many square feet in an acre? I remember because I worked for a civil engineer while in college. Over 45 years ago. Back then we actually did geometry, using sine, cosine, tangent, etc. and a simple “adding machine” (with dozens of keys and a manual crank on the side), to determine distances, angles, etc. I was hired to work in the “field”, but the engineer put me in the office when he learned I had taken geometry and trig. Today, computers do it all. Do the computers make us stupid? Does Alexa? [I actually used a slide rule. Does anybody today even know what a slide rule is?]
>Does anybody today even know what a slide rule is?
No, but they can just Google it.
“Does anybody today even know what a slide rule is?”
Or a buggy whip?
My father used to use a slide rule when he was an engineer student. Isaac Asimov wrote a book teaching how to use them.
3. One of the first things that I have to train the young men I deal with is that the answer isn’t out there, it is where you are standing and in your head. You had better start filling that head with an understanding of how things work and why, so that you can build the intuition that will serve you very well. That takes years and lots of confusion.
These tools are very handy, and as any tool can assist you to do what you want faster and better. But never trust the tool. Never trust the instrument. It is one point of data, verify with others. It is amazing how hard it is to get the technicians to do this. The instrument or Google says. Fine. What is your second data point to prove the first?
This isn’t new, we are profoundly lazy and want an easy pattern to recognize. Best not to encourage those lazy habits, they will last your whole life.
#4 is very good.
“Basically new competition with narrow mandate plans can pick apart the previous pooling equilibrium.”
The whole point to competition is to pick apart the previous equilibrium. And yes, it’s often destructive to the firms that loose the protection.
Who is the firm losing protection? The insurance company? I am not under the impression that the health insurance companies are raking us for huge profits but maybe I am wrong.
Truism from from Yahoo Finance chat, “Even our most dynamic sectors in information technology, like Amazon and Netflix, are about staying at home…”
#7 In this case, what is the difference between speed and velocity? One of them is vectorial?