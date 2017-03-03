Friday assorted links

1. Robert Laszlewski argues against selling health insurance across state lines. Basically new competition with narrow mandate plans can pick apart the previous pooling equilibrium.

2. My OnPoint podcast/interview. And me on YahooFinance.

3. How children are being shaped by their know-it-all voice assistants.

4. Are NFL coaches too predictable for their own good?

5. Virginia is the first state passing a law to allow robots to deliver directly to your front door.

6. Russ Roberts on what economists do and do not know.

7. The new smart condom that tracks data on your speed and velocity.