Friday assorted links

1. A Fine Theorem on Arrow and general equilibrium theory.
3. Are living room gigs the future of live music? (noisy video at the link) And are the best LA dumplings to be found in WeChat circles?
4. Who’s complacent?: Jimmy Buffett to launch new chain of Margaritaville retirement homes.
6. The Economist reviews The Complacent Class. And my dialogue with Josh Barro over the book. And thanks to all of you who bought and will buy, I am pleased the book has made #5 on the Washington Post non-fiction bestseller list.
3. David Bazan has been doing this for years. Some of the finest musical experiences I have had in my lifetime have been at living room shows.
#2. For a minute I read “Laura Marling is black”
6. The Economist: “In cycles, things often go down before they go up.” The irony (or an irony) of Cowen’s book is that after describing all the complacency in America, he concludes that following a reset, better days lie ahead. Reset? What reset? That, Cowen doesn’t say, leaving it to the readers’ imagination as to what he means. Is Cowen complacent about the reset? Or will the reset be so bad that Cowen fears that it would frighten the Hell out of the complacent readers of his book, causing mass hysteria? Come on Cowen, tell us about the reset. We are all adults here. We can take it. Just how bad will it be? Should we sell the farm and move to New Zealand?
4. The idea was always there: “Wasting away in Margaritaville.” Someone finally connected the dots.
2. Marcus Mumford’s ex-girlfriend, if I recall correctly. Is that what sent her soul-searching? The article mentions Mumford & Sons (part of the “nu-folk” acoustic scene of which she was a part) but without pointing out the very personal significance of Mumford (there are no “sons”, as Mumford is about Marling’s age). I have wondered if the lyrics of some of the Mumford & Sons songs refer to Marling. Her self-exile coincided with the rise to super-stardom of her ex.